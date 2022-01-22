The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to approximately 4,900 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 261st Commencement exercises on Dec. 17-18 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Local graduates are:
- Brandisha Haynes of Marietta (30008) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Stewart Fronk of Marietta (30060) - Master of Science in Chemical Engineering
- Sunil Arwari of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Anastasia Bibilashvili of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in International Security
- Yujin Choi of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Joseph Dawson of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nabil Esmail of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Anoop Gangireddy of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
- Vidhur Kumar of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Kristen Rawls of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Steven Stoffel of Marietta (30062) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Laura Stordy of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Mathematics
- Aaron Toporek of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Bioinformatics
- Samuel West of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jason Chavez of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Ashwin Kannan of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Andrew Rollings of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Phong Truong of Marietta (30064) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Carolina Howell of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Andrew Nyhan of Atlanta (30066) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Avery Vogel of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Anneke Augenbroe of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Bioinformatics
- Erwin Duran of Atlanta (30067) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- John Elmore of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Economics
- Jordan Flagg of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Emily Hays of Marietta (30067) - Master of Industrial Design and Master of Business Administration
- Daniel Hudadoff of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Yimin Lu of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering and Master of Science in Civil Engineering
- Natalia Millan Espitia of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
- Jeremy Ochieng of Marietta (30067) - Master of Business Administration
- Sharbani Pandit of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science
- Andrew Witt of Marietta (30067) - Master of Business Administration
- Prerna Balaji of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Bhaskar Bhaumik of Marietta (30068) - Master of Business Administration - Global Business
- Michael Biddle of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Karen Fraire of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
- Hansa Makhija of Marietta (30068) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Kyle Richardson of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- John Seckman of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kelvin Suen of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Weize Yu of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Quantitative and Computational Finance
- Shuai Zhou of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Christopher Bentley of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Dudong Feng of Smyrna (30080) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
- Angela Hong of Smryna (30080) - Master of Business Administration - Global Business
- Soraya Kassamali of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Business Administration - Global Business
- Tyler Masters of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- John Morris of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Donald Prince of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Vinita Tilve of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Mary Bernhardt of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Psychology
- Andrew Hallacy of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Prasant Joshi of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Gustavo Jusi Rodrigues of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration - Global Business
- Chelsea Mckoy of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration
- Alan Miller of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Rachel Wallis of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jonathan Carroll of Acworth (30101) - Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering
- Timothy Dwyer of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Garrett Holman of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- William Smith of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Rylie Geohegan of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Edward Hester of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Annie Lai of Mableton (30126) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Fernando Puerto of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Daniel Reveles of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Cameron Russ of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Honors
- Gaelle Teyssier of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Supply Chain Engineering
- Benjamin Chipman of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jayson Gragg of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Lauren Jeffery of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Homer McEwen of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Javonne Quarterman of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Joseph Abrokwa of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Aylin Alptekin of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Matthew Meyer of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Alexandra Steingaszner of Kennesaw (30152) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Connor Truono of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nicholas Keller of Atlanta (30318) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Amanda Barrett of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration - Global Business
- Mitchell Blanchard of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration
- Joy Putney of Atlanta (30339) - Doctor of Philosophy in Quantitative Biosciences
- Jane Salmon of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Pamela Shwayri of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration
- John Tinkler of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Dianjin Xu of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Supply Chain Engineering
- Elton Moyo of Marietta (30060) - Master of Business Administration in Management of Technology
- Brandt Plomaritis of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Alexander Reyna of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Aaron Hoffman of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
- Michael Guldberg of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Shreya Krishnan of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Psychology
- Yash Kamatkar of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors
- Nicolas Knutzen of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Sofia Laval of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Joseph Chanin of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ali Sbaiti of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Paul Weiland of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Jean Young Kim of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Daniel Keehn of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with High Honors
- John Pederson of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Shabnam Khoshnam of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Carson Hulsey of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Honors
- Liam Oweida of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with High Honors
- Yanni Sporidis of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Anna Munns of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Daniel Ranke of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with High Honors
- Nishant Sethunath of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Radhesh Amin of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Joshua Blancato of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Alexander Proschek of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Michael Markwordt of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
- Rachel Titshaw of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with Highest Honors
- John Flynn of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors
- Sidhant Bhatia of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Alice Shen of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Sara Shoushtarian of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Charlotte Guerry of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication with Highest Honors
- Katherine Wang of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Heather Clark of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Kia Safai of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors
- Grant Heffley of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Giovanni Villavicencio of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Justin Rush of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Honors
- Liam Bohannon of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Honors
- Collette Smith of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Highest Honors
- Michael Brimer of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Bianca McAlister of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Science in Applied Languages and Intercultural Studies with High Honors
- Briana Anderson of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Literature, Media, and Communication
- Jason Piotter of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ryan Rinaudo of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors
- Amanda Laldin of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Kayli Moody of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with Highest Honors
- Dezarae Dean of Austell (30106) - Bachelor of Science in Psychology with Honors
- Esther Outtrim of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Honors
- Patrick Ufer of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Sanu Kriengsiri of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Isabel Miller of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Emma Jones of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kayla Jordan of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Sara Morrell of Powder Spgs (30127) - Master of Science in Cybersecurity
- Caleb Partin of Powder Spgs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with Highest Honors
- William Adair of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with High Honors
- John Zakrzewski of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Highest Honors
- Noa Tshimanga of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Global Economics and Modern Languages with Highest Honors
- Bria McKouen of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with Highest Honors
- Katherine Shambaugh of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Highest Honors
- Allan Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Peyton Howell of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Cassady Stewart of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with High Honors
- James Matalenas of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Chandler Deaver of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- Sophia Mack of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Architecture with Highest Honors
- Niral Jagtap of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Mingze Li of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Operations Research
- Anne Hardin of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Bachelor of Science in Public Policy with Highest Honors
- Amanda Firestone of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
