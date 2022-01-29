The following local students have been named to the Dean's list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2021.
- Michael Adams of Austell (30106)
- Katerina Addington of Smyrna (30082)
- Jada Allen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Oscar Baglivio of Marietta (30064)
- Julia Balot of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Bateh of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shayan Boghani of Marietta (30062)
- Ainsley Brown of Marietta (30068)
- Brittany Brownlee of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shreyas Casturi of Marietta (30062)
- Luke Chen of East Cobb (30068)
- Jeffrey Cichon of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew Condra of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jeanette Conti of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anthony D'amico of Acworth (30101)
- Anna Daugherty of Marietta (30062)
- Graysen De Jong of Marietta (30060)
- Abigail Dees of Kennesaw (30152)
- Nicholas Dentice of Marietta (30152)
- Yash Desai of Marietta (30068)
- Diego Diaz-Hernandez of Marietta (30066)
- Nyla Duhon of Kennesaw (30152)
- Bianca Dullabh of Marietta (30066)
- Nora Fahim of Marietta (30066)
- Anna Fix of Acworth (30101)
- Ashley Freedman of Kennesaw (30127)
- Kendra Garcia of Marietta (30066)
- Gerardo Garcia-Ramos of Acworth (30101)
- Grace Gardner of Kennesaw (30127)
- Mariyam George of Atlanta (30339)
- John Giesler of Marietta (30067)
- Nicolas Giraldo of Marietta (30066)
- Sophie Goguillon of Mableton (30126)
- Andrea Green of Atlanta (30339)
- Boris Gulev of Acworth (30101)
- Jessica Hernandez of Smyrna (30080)
- Charlotte Hettrich of Marietta (30064)
- Danielle Ho of Marietta (30066)
- Austin Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- Carson Hulsey of Marietta (30064)
- Kayla Jordan of Marietta (30062)
- Sakshi Joshi of Marietta (30064)
- Ariba Khan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Shreya Krishnan of Marietta (30062)
- Lokranjan Lakshmikanthan of Marietta (30062)
- Kelsey Lanier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Daniel Ling of Marietta (30062)
- Helen Liu of Marietta (30068)
- Camilo Londono of Marietta (30062)
- Samuel Luong of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Madison of Marietta (30066)
- Abdallah Mansour of Smyrna (30080)
- Ajay Mathur of Smyrna (30080)
- Nicholas McFadden of Marietta (30062)
- Harsh Merchant of Marietta (30062)
- George Missailidis of Marietta (30068)
- Katherine Mittleider of Marietta (30068)
- Kelsey Mo of Marietta (30068)
- Claire Mohandiss of Smyrna (30080)
- Robert Morgan of Marietta (30062)
- Narendra Narine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jessica Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Grace Nya of Acworth (30101)
- Ngozi Ozor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Benjamin Peiken of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Peterson of Marietta (30062)
- Kyle Pierre of Marietta (30060)
- Martin Pohl of Kennesaw (30144)
- Adam Profili of Marietta (30062)
- Kayla Rinoski of Acworth (30101)
- Rakshan Robertson of Marietta (30068)
- Cameron Russ of Mableton (30126)
- Kristina Schmidt of Marietta (30062)
- Paulina Schuler of Marietta (30062)
- Tepolak Seth of Kennesaw (30144)
- Saahil Sharma of Marietta (30068)
- Jennifer Shen of Marietta (30062)
- Mackenzie Sicard of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kasra Sohrab of Marietta (30152)
- Christian Spalding of Acworth (30101)
- Sreya Srinivas of Marietta (30066)
- Neha Srivatsa of Marietta (30068)
- Brecca Stoll of Acworth (30101)
- Srirakshaa Sundararaj of Marietta (30068)
- Izah Tahir of Kennesaw (30144)
- Edan Tesema of Marietta (30060)
- Ashley Thomas of Marietta (30064)
- Laura Thornton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Charity Tillman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lucia Touma of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lydia Troupe of Kennesaw (30152)
- Miryam Wiggli of Marietta (30008)
- Hannah Wittenstein of Marietta (30066)
- Raeah Woodson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Timothy Wu of Marietta (30066)
- Andy Yap of Marietta (30066)
- Nicolas Zacharis of Marietta (30066)
- Margaret Zhang of Marietta (30062)
- Danielle Zhao of Marietta (30062)
