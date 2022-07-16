The following local students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Spring 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Zoe Altizer of Marietta (30067)
- Sreya Atmuri of Smyrna (30080)
- Alejandro Avila of Acworth (30101)
- Sophia Babish of Marietta (30066)
- Oscar Baglivio of Marietta (30064)
- Sigal Bakun of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Barton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alexander Bateh of Kennesaw (30152)
- Daniel Castillo-Idrobo of Marietta (30067)
- Stephania Castro of Marietta (30068)
- Grace Clark of Marietta (30080)
- Andrew Condra of Kennesaw (30152)
- David Cornell of Marietta (30067)
- Ali Daurie of Kennesaw (30152)
- Siddhi Desai of Marietta (30062)
- Molly Dopfel of Marietta (30062)
- Kaylin Ebener of Kennesaw (30152)
- Abigail Frese of MARIETTA (30062)
- Mary Gale of Kennesaw (30152)
- Fiorella Gambetta of Marietta (30064)
- Eashan Gandotra of Marietta (30068)
- Mariyam George of Atlanta (30339)
- John Giesler of Marietta (30067)
- Griffin Goodwin of Marietta (30066)
- Boris Gulev of Acworth (30101)
- Arul Gupta of Marietta (30062)
- Arushi Gupta of Marietta (30062)
- Kelly Haas of marietta (30068)
- Benjamin Harrison of Marietta (30066)
- Mohammed Hashmi of Kennesaw (30152)
- David Heineman of Marietta (30066)
- Braden Hester of Kennesaw (30152)
- Diksha Holla of Marietta (30068)
- Ishaan Ignatius Immatty of Marietta (30064)
- Kamen Iliev of Marietta (30062)
- Cade Jones of Marietta (30068)
- Michelle Jones of marietta (30066)
- Kimberly Kassis of Smyrna (30126)
- Andrew Kell of Marietta (30062)
- Deandra Kosen of Marietta (30068)
- Kathryn Krupczak of Mableton (30126)
- Carter Kubes of Marietta (30066)
- Lokranjan Lakshmikanthan of Marietta (30062)
- Chase Lee of Marietta (30068)
- Daniel Ling of Marietta (30062)
- Vishruth Madhusudhan of Marietta (30062)
- Ajay Mathur of Smyrna (30080)
- Daniel McHale of Smyrna (30080)
- Katherine Mittleider of Marietta (30068)
- Claire Mohandiss of Smyrna (30080)
- Robert Morgan of Marietta (30062)
- Tejeshwar Natarajan Thirulokachander of Marietta (30062)
- Wyatt Nelson of Smyrna (30080)
- Nikki Nobari of Marietta (30062)
- Risako Nonaka of Marietta (30062)
- Grace Nya of Acworth (30101)
- Ruth Nya of Acworth (30101)
- Ngozi Ozor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sadie Palmer of Powder Springs (30127)
- Benjamin Peiken of Marietta (30062)
- Akash Prasad of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ayusha Prasad of Kennesaw (30152)
- Adam Profili of Marietta (30062)
- Julia Raver of Marietta (30066)
- John Rehme of Marietta (30062)
- Aidan Risey of Marietta (30067)
- Patrisiya Rumyantseva of Marietta (30068)
- Khawaja Saeed of Marietta (30068)
- Suraaj Samanta of Marietta (30066)
- Katelyn Sbravati of Kennesaw (30152)
- Paulina Schuler of Marietta (30062)
- Tepolak Seth of Kennesaw (30144)
- Benjamin Skowronski of Acworth (30101)
- Harrison Smith of Marietta (30064)
- Jodie Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Lily Soetebier of Marietta (30064)
- Christian Spalding of Acworth (30101)
- Brecca Stoll of Acworth (30101)
- Sathyanarayan Sudarshan of Marietta (30062)
- Luke Towery of Powder Springs (30127)
- Patrick Villarreal of Marietta (30067)
- Morris Wan of Atlanta (30339)
- Jessica Wang of Marietta (30068)
- Anisa Wellington of Marietta (30068)
- Kalieann Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emily Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Megan Williams of Marietta (30062)
- Khurram Yamin of Marietta (30068)
- Emily Yang of Marietta (30068)
- Cecilia Young of Atlanta (30064)
- Danielle Zhao of Marietta (30062)
- Daniel Zhou of Marietta (30062)
