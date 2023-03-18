The following students earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for fall 2022 at the Georgia Institute of Technology:
- Andrew McCormick of Acworth (30101)
- Alexis Seith of Smyrna (30080)
- Mohammed Hashmi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jeniveve Vaia of Smyrna (30080)
- Paulina Schuler of Marietta (30062)
- Mariyam George of Atlanta (30339)
- Anam Muhammad of Marietta (30066)
- Siddhi Desai of Marietta (30062)
- Bianca Dullabh of Marietta (30066)
- Claire Mohandiss of Smyrna (30080)
- Alexander Barton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Catarina Cutter of Marietta (30068)
- Molly Dopfel of Marietta (30062)
- John Giesler of Marietta (30067)
- Andrew Kell of Marietta (30062)
- Axel Mateo of Marietta (30062)
- Sadie Palmer of Powder Springs (30127)
- Saahil Sharma of Marietta (30068)
- Emily Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Bailey Abel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Meghan Cobelli of Kennesaw (30144)
- Grayson Epps of Kennesaw (30152)
- Fiorella Gambetta of Marietta (30064)
- Boris Gulev of Acworth (30101)
- Katelyn Sbravati of Kennesaw (30152)
- Christian Spalding of Acworth (30101)
- Yuanming Luo of Marietta (30068)
- Angel Vasquez of Kennesaw (30144)
- Emily Lee of Marietta (30062)
- Sakshi Joshi of Marietta (30064)
- Katherine Mittleider of Marietta (30068)
- Jessica Wang of Marietta (30068)
- Cade Jones of Marietta (30068)
- Alexander Bateh of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mashoor Al Ahammed of Marietta (30066)
- Akshath Shvetang Anna of Smyrna (30080)
- Sophia Babish of Marietta (30066)
- Samuel Dembowitz of Acworth (30101)
- Kaylin Ebener of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sophie Goguillon of Mableton (30126)
- David Heineman of Marietta (30066)
- Karen Li of Marietta (30062)
- Katherine Mutimer of Marietta (30064)
- Grace Nya of Acworth (30101)
- John Rehme of Marietta (30062)
- Kathryn Krupczak of Mableton (30126)
- Brecca Stoll of Acworth (30101)
- Morris Wan of Atlanta (30339)
- Jie Chen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Luke Chen of East Cobb (30068)
- Preston Munns of Marietta (30066)
- Hannah Wittenstein of Marietta (30066)
- Sreya Atmuri of Smyrna (30080)
- Abigail Frese of Marietta (30062)
- Arul Gupta of Marietta (30062)
- Braden Hester of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kimberly Kassis of Smyrna (30126)
- Deandra Kosen of Marietta (30068)
- Patrisiya Rumyantseva of Marietta (30068)
- Wesley Swanson of Marietta (30060)
- Luke Towery of Powder Springs (30127)
- Amelia Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Megan Williams of Marietta (30062)
- Sharon Arulpragasam of Marietta (30062)
- Alejandro Avila of Acworth (30101)
- Ali Daurie of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ishaan Ignatius Immatty of Marietta (30064)
- Kamen Iliev of Marietta (30062)
- Chase Lee of Marietta (30068)
- Nikki Nobari of Marietta (30062)
- Khawaja Saeed of Marietta (30068)
- Daniel Zhou of Marietta (30062)
- Sai Anoop Avunuri of Marietta (30067)
- Alisha Berry of Smyrna (30082)
- Smera Bhatia of Smyrna (30080)
- Bhairavi Chhiba of Marietta (30062)
- Isha Desai of Marietta (30062)
- Jessica Emerson of Marietta (30062)
- Noah Flanagan of Acworth (30101)
- Skyler Galper of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anoushka Gandotra of Marietta (30068)
- Meghana Gongalareddy of Atlanta (30339)
- Richard Greene of Marietta (30068)
- Kelvin Hau of Marietta (30060)
- Christina Hulette of Acworth (30101)
- Samyukta Iyer of Marietta (30062)
- Jordan Karim of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jeonghoon Lee of Mableton (30126)
- Vikas Malepati of Marietta (30062)
- Samantha Mathew of Marietta (30068)
- Maya Mathur of Smyrna (30080)
- Swayam Napuri of Symrna (30080)
- Macy Nowlin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Arya Oak of Marietta (30067)
- Avinash Palliyil of Marietta (30068)
- Avyaktha Paruchuri of Marietta (30062)
- Luke Praser of Acworth (30101)
- Aanya Sawhney of Marietta (30068)
- Avery Schroeder of Acworth (30101)
- Rohan Shirur of Marietta (30062)
- Anika Singh of Marietta (30066)
- Anita Singh of Marietta (30068)
- Aric Ting of Marietta (30062)
- Joseph Walter of Marietta (30068)
- Aubrey Ward of Marietta (30068)
- Paige Woodham of Kennesaw (30152)
