The following local students were named to the Faculty Honors list for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
- Zoe Altizer of Marietta (30067)
- Akshath Shvetang Anna of Smyrna (30080)
- Matthew Aronin of Marietta (30062)
- Sreya Atmuri of Smyrna (30080)
- Sophia Babish of Marietta (30066)
- Jiwoo Bae of Marietta (30068)
- Alexander Barton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ethan Botelho of Kennesaw (30144)
- Brooke Brownlee of Marietta (30064)
- Matthew Buchan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jie Chen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Grace Clark of Marietta (30080)
- Meghan Cobelli of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ryan Cobelli of Kennesaw (30144)
- William Cooper of Marietta (30062)
- David Cornell of Marietta (30067)
- Royden Daniels of Marietta (30067)
- Ashley Darling of Marietta (30101)
- Nathanial Davenport of Marietta (30066)
- Samuel Dembowitz of Acworth (30101)
- Kaylin Ebener of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ansley Fowler of Kennesaw (30152)
- Abigail Frese of Marietta (30062)
- Mary Gale of Kennesaw (30152)
- Fiorella Gambetta of Marietta (30064)
- Eashan Gandotra of Marietta (30068)
- Rylie Geohegan of Mableton (30126)
- Griffin Goodwin of Marietta (30066)
- Kiran Gourisankar of Smyrna (30080)
- Nathaniel Green of Marietta (30062)
- Charlotte Guerry of Marietta (30068)
- Arul Gupta of Marietta (30062)
- Arushi Gupta of Marietta (30062)
- Kelly Haas of Marietta (30068)
- Anika Halder of Marietta (30062)
- Benjamin Harrison of Marietta (30066)
- Mohammed Hashmi of Kennesaw (30152)
- David Heineman of Marietta (30066)
- Braden Hester of Kennesaw (30152)
- Audrey Holshouser of Marietta (30066)
- Daniel Hudadoff of Marietta (30067)
- Lauren Jeffery of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tiffany Jeng of Marietta (30062)
- Cade Jones of Marietta (30068)
- Michelle Jones of Marietta (30066)
- Kimberly Kassis of Smyrna (30126)
- Andrew Kell of Marietta (30062)
- Khalil Keyton of Marietta (30064)
- Deandra Kosen of Marietta (30068)
- Kathryn Krupczak of Mableton (30126)
- Carter Kubes of Marietta (30066)
- Karen Li of Marietta (30062)
- Savannah Linen of Marietta (30062)
- Arundhati Mahendrakar of Marietta (30062)
- Bianca McAlister of Acworth (30101)
- Daniel McHale of Smyrna (30080)
- Jessica Meredith of Marietta (30062)
- Marika Missailidis of Marietta (30068)
- Katherine Mutimer of Marietta (30064)
- Tejeshwar Natarajan Thirulokachander of Marietta (30062)
- Wyatt Nelson of Smyrna (30080)
- Sadie Palmer of Powder Springs (30127)
- Evani Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Riley Perlakowski of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kelvin Pierre of Kennesaw (30144)
- Arvin Poddar of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sonali Pradhan of Marietta (30066)
- Akash Prasad of Kennesaw (30152)
- Daniela Quintero of Marietta (30067)
- John Rehme of Marietta (30062)
- Aidan Risey of Marietta (30067)
- Katherine Roberts of Marietta (30064)
- Patrisiya Rumyantseva of Marietta (30068)
- Katherine Shambaugh of Kennesaw (30144)
- Benjamin Skowronski of Acworth (30101)
- Collette Smith of Acworth (30101)
- Harrison Smith of Marietta (30064)
- Lily Soetebier of Marietta (30064)
- Tessa Stanton of Marietta (30062)
- Sathyanarayan Sudarshan of Marietta (30062)
- Wesley Swanson of Marietta (30060)
- Sherina Thomas of Smyrna (30126)
- Luke Towery of Powder Springs (30127)
- Duc Hung Tran of Austell (30106)
- Jeniveve Vaia of Smyrna (30080)
- Sergio Van Eden of Marietta (30062)
- Rachel Wallis of Smyrna (30082)
- Blake Walters of Marietta (30066)
- Jessica Wang of Marietta (30068)
- William West of Marietta (30068)
- Amelia Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kalieann Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Rachel Wilder of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emily Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Megan Williams of Marietta (30062)
- Cecilia Young of Atlanta (30064)
