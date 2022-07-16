The following local students have earned the distinction of Dean's List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for Spring 2022.
- Bailey Abel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Michael Adams of Austell (30106)
- Katerina Addington of Smyrna (30082)
- Jada Allen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Matthew Aronin of Marietta (30062)
- Julia Balot of MARIETTA (30062)
- Nichole Beck of Marietta (30064)
- Megan Behm of Marietta (30068)
- Shayan Boghani of Marietta (30062)
- Ilyana Bonfoh of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ethan Botelho of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ainsley Brown of Marietta (30068)
- Matthew Buchan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Carson Butler of Smyrna (30082)
- Daniel Carrozzino of Acworth (30101)
- Taylor Catlin of Marietta (30060)
- Jie Chen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Luke Chen of East Cobb (30068)
- Jeffrey Cichon of Acworth (30101)
- Kaitlyn Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Jeanette Conti of Powder Springs (30127)
- Yllona Coronado of Marietta (30062)
- Leo Curtin of Acworth (30101)
- Anthony D'amico of Acworth (30101)
- Royden Daniels of Marietta (30067)
- Anna Daugherty of Marietta (30062)
- Graysen De Jong of Marietta (30060)
- Samuel Dembowitz of Acworth (30101)
- Yash Desai of Marietta (30068)
- Diego Diaz-Hernandez of Marietta (30066)
- Erica Drummond of Marietta (30066)
- Bianca Dullabh of Marietta (30066)
- Grayson Epps of Kennesaw (30152)
- John Fox of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ashley Freedman of Kennesaw (30127)
- Anika Halder of Marietta (30062)
- Charlotte Hettrich of Marietta (30064)
- Danielle Ho of Marietta (30066)
- Audrey Holshouser of Marietta (30066)
- Kieran Holton of Marietta (30064)
- Andy Huang of kennesaw (30144)
- Austin Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- Alexa Hurston of Acworth (30101)
- Sakshi Joshi of Marietta (30064)
- Rohan Kalvakaalva of Smyrna (30080)
- Lydia Kenney of Hiram (30127)
- Khalil Keyton of Marietta (30064)
- Jacob Lee of Marietta (30064)
- Savannah Linen of Marietta (30062)
- Helen Liu of Marietta (30068)
- Camilo Londono of Marietta (30062)
- Yuanming Luo of Marietta (30068)
- Lily Luong of Marietta (30064)
- Samuel Luong of Marietta (30062)
- Maithili Maharajan of marietta (30062)
- Arundhati Mahendrakar of MARIETTA (30062)
- Suzan Manasreh of Acworth (30101)
- Abdallah Mansour of Smyrna (30080)
- Axel Mateo of Marietta (30062)
- Nicholas McFadden of Marietta (30062)
- Brandon McKinney of Marietta (30068)
- Harsh Merchant of Marietta (30062)
- Brock Miller of Marietta (30064)
- George Missailidis of Marietta (30068)
- Marika Missailidis of Marietta (30068)
- Preston Munns of Marietta (30066)
- Katherine Mutimer of Marietta (30064)
- Narendra Narine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Evani Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Malen Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Anika Patka of Smyrna (30082)
- Joshua Patrick of Atlanta (30126)
- Riley Perlakowski of Kennesaw (30152)
- Taylor Peterson of Marietta (30062)
- Kyle Pierre of Marietta (30060)
- Martin Pohl of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sonali Pradhan of Marietta (30066)
- Dylan Prysock of Marietta (30066)
- Daniela Quintero of Marietta (30067)
- Laavanya Rajesh of Powder Springs (30127)
- Manav Ramprasad of Marietta (30068)
- Kayla Rinoski of Acworth (30101)
- Rakshan Robertson of Marietta (30068)
- Kristina Schmidt of Marietta (30062)
- Disha Sharma of Marietta (30067)
- Mackenzie Sicard of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kasra Sohrab of Marietta (30152)
- Sreya Srinivas of Marietta (30066)
- Wesley Swanson of Marietta (30060)
- Ashley Thomas of Marietta (30064)
- Laura Thornton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lucia Touma of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lydia Troupe of Kennesaw (30152)
- John Paul Voss of Smyrna (30126)
- Blake Walters of Marietta (30066)
- Amelia Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mark Wetherly of Marietta (30062)
- Miryam Wiggli of Marietta (30008)
- Rachel Wilder of Kennesaw (30152)
- Hannah Wittenstein of Marietta (30066)
- Raeah Woodson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Faith Xu of Marietta (30068)
- Margaret Zhang of Marietta (30062)
