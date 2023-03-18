The following students have earned the distinction of Dean's list placement at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2022:
- Taylor Peterson of Marietta (30062)
- Junesoo Byun of Marietta (30066)
- Laura Thornton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Hadi Malik of Marietta (30066)
- Narendra Narine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Edan Tesema of Marietta (30060)
- Jodie Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Diksha Holla of Marietta (30068)
- Harsh Merchant of Marietta (30062)
- Sigal Bakun of Marietta (30062)
- Rakshan Robertson of Marietta (30068)
- Austin Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- Andrea Avila of Acworth (30101)
- Megan Behm of Marietta (30068)
- Kaitlyn Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Rohan Kalvakaalva of Smyrna (30080)
- Lydia Kenney of Hiram (30127)
- Kayla Rinoski of Acworth (30101)
- Nicolas Zacharis of Marietta (30066)
- Nichole Beck of Marietta (30064)
- Jack Conti of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lily Luong of Marietta (30064)
- Anna Daugherty of Marietta (30062)
- Benjamin Peiken of Marietta (30062)
- Royden Daniels of Marietta (30067)
- Zoe Altizer of Marietta (30067)
- Blakely Daws of Kennesaw (30152)
- Thanh Ngo of Acworth (30101)
- Malen Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Erick Sevilla of Kennesaw (30152)
- Nathaniel Green of Marietta (30062)
- Nicholas McFadden of Marietta (30062)
- Kieran Holton of Marietta (30064)
- Joseph Mayton of Marietta (30064)
- Lily Soetebier of Marietta (30064)
- Nora Fahim of Marietta (30066)
- Aidan Risey of Marietta (30067)
- Helen Liu of Marietta (30068)
- Anna Fix of Acworth (30101)
- Alexa Hurston of Acworth (30101)
- Martin Pohl of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kasra Sohrab of Marietta (30152)
- Taylor Catlin of Marietta (30060)
- Ariba Khan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Samuel Luong of Marietta (30062)
- Ajay Mathur of Smyrna (30080)
- Daniela Quintero of Marietta (30067)
- Sreya Srinivas of Marietta (30066)
- Kalieann Wetherington of Kennesaw (30152)
- Katerina Addington of Smyrna (30082)
- Shayan Boghani of Marietta (30062)
- Ethan Botelho of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ashley Freedman of Kennesaw (30127)
- Evani Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Margaret Zhang of Marietta (30062)
- Julia Balot of Marietta (30066)
- Grace Gardner of Kennesaw (30127)
- Charlotte Hettrich of Marietta (30064)
- Michelle Jones of Marietta (30066)
- Samuel Knobbe of Marietta (30066)
- Sonali Pradhan of Marietta (30066)
- Collin Lord of Marietta (30064)
- Evan Sunny of Marietta (30062)
- Ainsley Brown of Marietta (30068)
- Anthony D'Amico of Acworth (30101)
- Diego Diaz-Hernandez of Marietta (30066)
- Nyla Duhon of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lokranjan Lakshmikanthan of Marietta (30062)
- Abdallah Mansour of Smyrna (30080)
- Kristina Schmidt of Marietta (30062)
- Srirakshaa Sundararaj of Marietta (30068)
- Matthew Aronin of Marietta (30062)
- Grace Clark of Marietta (30080)
- Audrey Holshouser of Marietta (30066)
- Tejeshwar Natarajan Thirulokachander of Marietta (30062)
- Riley Perlakowski of Kennesaw (30152)
- Blake Walters of Marietta (30066)
- Daniel Castillo-Idrobo of Marietta (30067)
- Stephania Castro of Marietta (30068)
- Vishruth Madhusudhan of Marietta (30062)
- Risako Nonaka of Marietta (30062)
- Ayusha Prasad of Kennesaw (30152)
- Julia Raver of Marietta (30066)
- Suraaj Samanta of Marietta (30066)
- Patrick Villarreal of Marietta (30067)
- Anisa Wellington of Marietta (30068)
- Emily Yang of Marietta (30068)
- Leo Curtin of Acworth (30101)
- Erica Drummond of Marietta (30066)
- John Fox of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacob Lee of Marietta (30064)
- Maithili Maharajan of Marietta (30062)
- Brandon McKinney of Marietta (30068)
- John Paul Voss of Smyrna (30126)
- Maaha Madadali of Marietta (30068)
- Cora Adkins of Marietta (30062)
- Sami Aurin of Marietta (30067)
- Jessica Chan of Marietta (30068)
- Jamal Faqeeri of Kennesaw (30152)
- Hannah Fischer of Marietta (30062)
- Devan Gandhi of Marietta (30062)
- Kirti Gourisankar of Smyrna (30080)
- Nakailey Jackson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Daniel Jacobs of Marietta (30064)
- Gabrielle Meeks of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nishka Mirkhelkar of Marietta (30062)
- Sajdah Muhammad of Marietta (30062)
- Leah Salgado of Marietta (30064)
- Valeria San Miguel of Marietta (30068)
- Erik Spieker of Acworth (30101)
- Mani Suresh of Marietta (30062)
- Olubande Taiwo of Powder Springs (30127)
- Caitlyn Talley of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Tate of Marietta (30068)
- Gloria Wu of Marietta (30066)
