The following students were named to the summer 2021 President's list at Georgia State University:
- Bethel Alemu of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriela Howard of Austell (30106)
- Quynh Huynh of Marietta (30062)
- Jarred Ivey of Smyrna (30080)
- Jessica Joachim of Marietta (30064)
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339)
- Lorena Vargas of Marietta (30008)
- Rebeca Blalock of Marietta (30068)
- Emma Dunlap of Marietta (30067)
- Raine Harkins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ashley Hedderman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Greta Herron of Acworth (30101)
- Leon Phillips of Smyrna (30082)
- Ramon Rivera of Marietta (30008)
- James Roberto of Marietta (30064)
- Kristina Sooy of Marietta (30062)
- Camarii Tellis of Smyrna (30080)
- Roberto Vergara of Smyrna (30080)
- Thomas Ward of Atlanta (30339)
- Emma Webster of Kennesaw (30152)
- Claire Adams of Powder Springs (30127)
- David Andrews of Marietta (30064)
- Saarthak Bhatia of Marietta (30068)
- Haniyyah Borders of Powder Springs (30127)
- Janine Bush of Smyrna (30080)
- Brianna Coleman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Forrest Dabbs of Atlanta (30339)
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068)
- Naomi Delice of Powder Springs (30127)
- Roan Denton of Atlanta (30339)
- Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)
- Kristine Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kevin Gallardo Wepster of Austell (30168)
- Tucker Hardin of Acworth (30101)
- Nathan Heckman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Hayes Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Nuru Hussien of Austell (30106)
- Claudia Hysa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Taylor Jacobs of Acworth (30101)
- Sarah Jones of Marietta (30064)
- Shrusti Joshi of Marietta (30067)
- Kishan Kalaria of Marietta (30066)
- Ari Key of Kennesaw (30152)
- Zora Little of Acworth (30101)
- Nicole Lopez of Acworth (30101)
- Ashley Lysius of Kennesaw (30152)
- Marlen Maldonado of Mableton (30126)
- Eyongogbang Manyitabot of Austell (30106)
- Rayden McGriff of Atlanta (30339)
- Leanna McKenzie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Swaize Meeks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Claire Mobley of Acworth (30101)
- Christopher Monroe of Marietta (30066)
- Abigail Mulcahey of Acworth (30101)
- Crystal Murphy of Austell (30106)
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Faith Newton of Marietta (30066)
- Binh Nguyen of Smyrna (30080)
- Rachael Ogbuagu of Acworth (30101)
- Damariz Ortiz of Marietta (30067)
- Vaidehi Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Cristian Ramirez of Austell (30106)
- Noah Reese of Marietta (30066)
- Sepideh Saheb of Marietta (30068)
- Kevia Sanders of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lauren Segal of Marietta (30062)
- Nia-Simone Sherwood of Acworth (30101)
- Albert Shuhar of Marietta (30067)
- Cooper Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laurilee Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Lilian Staten of Marietta (30068)
- Elizabeth Strasinger of Atlanta (30339)
- Claudia Valladares of Marietta (30060)
- Francisco Vazquez of Marietta (30060)
- Westley Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Suzonne Winship of Kennesaw (30152)
- Colin Wu of Marietta (30062)
- Sa'id Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Kelly Archer of Marietta (30067)
- Maxmillian Barker of Marietta (30062)
- Amit Bhattacharya of Marietta (30060)
- Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Edmond Green of Marietta (30064)
- Ines Herrera of Marietta (30066)
- Ammar Iftikhar of Marietta (30062)
- Abriana Johnson of Austell (30168)
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101)
- Carlos Moreno of Smyrna (30080)
- Kamelia Nenova of Marietta (30066)
- Stephanie Perales of Kennesaw (30144)
- Grant Sanders of Marietta (30067)
- Claire Sohn of Marietta (30067)
- Kyree Torrence of Marietta (30062)
- Rhokaya Watts of Smyrna (30080)
- Deborah Caleb of Marietta (30067)
- Heather Clift of Marietta (30064)
- Sarah Griffith of Marietta (30066)
- Katerin Hernandez-Garcia of Austell (30106)
- Alexis Hudson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kaila Thompson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alyssa Wright of Marietta (30066)
- Allison Collins of Acworth (30101)
- Alexandra Hounslow of Marietta (30067)
- Hannah Machiwalla of Marietta (30068)
- Ana Marzoa Montalvo of Atlanta (30339)
- Sheba Mekwunye of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Samiah Nelson of Acworth (30101)
- Ogechi Nwabeke of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laura Valles of Marietta (30008)
- Alia Abdul Jalil of Smyrna (30080)
- Max Budnick of Marietta (30064)
- Anna Cole of Marietta (30068)
- John D'orazio of Marietta (30062)
- Kevin Delgado Moctezuma of Austell (30168)
- Katie Dellorto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mayra Diaz of Atlanta (30339)
- Karen Donjuan of Smyrna (30082)
- Jenielle Edwards of Marietta (30060)
- Izehinomen Ehimemen of Smyrna (30082)
- Natalie Euchler of Atlanta (30339)
- Sally Ewule of Austell (30168)
- Samuel Flores of Marietta (30060)
- Mollie Fucich of Marietta (30067)
- Isamar Galvan of Austell (30106)
- Corey Green of Kennesaw (30152)
- James Han of marietta (30066)
- Alyssa Haynes of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ebbonni Henderson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lizbeth Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Joshua Inthasoroth of Smyrna (30080)
- Veronica Jarnagin of Marietta (30068)
- Clifton Johnson of Smyrna (30082)
- Lauren Jones of Austell (30106)
- Emily Lee of Marietta (30062)
- Shante Lewin of Austell (30106)
- Yasmin Makara of Marietta (30068)
- Kenny Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Ainsley Montgomery of Austell (30168)
- Ijeoma Nwachukwu of Atlanta (30339)
- Toyin Oju of Smyrna (30080)
- Justina Okpala of Powder Springs (30127)
- Olufemi Oladayo of Atlanta (30339)
- Mary Owusu of Austell (30168)
- Rosemary Pinela of Marietta (30060)
- Alessandro Puleo Vasquez of Marietta (30067)
- Felix Quinlan of Marietta (30062)
- Kianna Render of Kennesaw (30144)
- Porche Riley of Marietta (30008)
- Brooke Rivers of Marietta (30008)
- Kenneth Rudell of Marietta (30064)
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066)
- Graciella Silva Reines of Marietta (30067)
- Danielle Sims of Austell (30168)
- Yifei Sinon of Marietta (30067)
- Taylor Skelton of Marietta (30068)
- Ye Lin So of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alexandra Sotelo of Marietta (30060)
- Christopher Suarez of Smyrna (30082)
- Harper Tapley of Marietta (30062)
- Kristen Terry of Atlanta (30339)
- Cheetah Tran of Atlanta (30339)
- Ivy Treadwell-Garcia of Marietta (30067)
- Yazmen Walker of Marietta (30067)
- Kimmy Wang of Mableton (30126)
- Zeting Weng of Marietta (30068)
- Jaeda Wright of Marietta (30064)
- Hailee Brinkley of Marietta (30068)
- Zachary Broomfield of Powder Springs (30127)
- Thu Nguyen of Smyrna (30082)
- Veronica Pelaez Maya of Marietta (30062)
- Destiny Reynolds of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ravleen Sandhu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Vargas of Acworth (30101)
- Thompson Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Marina Melendez of Marietta (30066)
- Zuri Nelson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ajene Nicholson of Austell (30168)
- Ryann Perkins of Mableton (30126)
