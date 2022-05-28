Georgia State University announced that the following students were named spring 2022 President's list -
- Reuben Abedine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Claire Adams of Powder Spgs (30127)
- De'De' Ajavon of KENNESAW (30144)
- Bethel Alemu of Marietta (30064)
- Ari Allen of Mableton (30126)
- Robert Anagnostis of Smyrna (30082)
- Kathleen Andrade of Kennesaw (30144)
- Avery Appling of Acworth (30101)
- Horacio Arias Rodriguez of Acworth (30101)
- Emily Aryee of kennesaw (30144)
- Heila Asgarian of Marietta (30066)
- Iman Awad of Marietta (30064)
- Ibrahim Awoleiro of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Adebanji Bamidele of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laura Benedict of Austell (30106)
- Adriane Berris of Marietta (30064)
- Amit Bhattacharya of Powder Springs (30127)
- Isabella Boddie of Atlanta (30339)
- Khalfani Bozeman of Atlanta (30339)
- Alexander Bremner of Atlanta (30339)
- Zachary Broomfield of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Aubriel Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Briana Brown of Acworth (30101)
- Dezra Brown of Marietta (30060)
- Max Budnick of Marietta (30064)
- Anya Burns of Atlanta (30339)
- Eric Calderon of Smyrna (30080)
- Rachel Carr of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ana Carrillo Udelman of Atlanta (30339)
- Laura Carrington of Smyrna (30080)
- Tyler Carthron of Marietta (30068)
- Laura Castellon of Marietta (30008)
- Priya Chandrashekar of Marietta (30068)
- Doreen Clark-Blake of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Heather Clift of Marietta (30064)
- Kayla Cohen of Marietta (30066)
- Infinity Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Allison Collins of Acworth (30101)
- Paxton Cooper of Marietta (30067)
- Samuel Core of Smyrna (30082)
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068)
- Ian Davis of Smyrna (30080)
- Rickey Davis of Powder Springs (30127)
- Carolyn Deady of Marietta (30062)
- Katie Dellorto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kelsey Dorawa of Marietta (30068)
- Kristine Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lyndsey Edelman of Atlanta (30339)
- Ifunanya Eduzor of Acworth (30101)
- Kiera Edwards of Mableton (30126)
- Jasmine Egbufoama of Kennesaw (30144)
- Obehi Ehimen of Mableton (30126)
- Alexander Eristavi of Marietta (30067)
- Oscar Escobar of Mableton (30126)
- Andrew Fain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Elizabeth Falo-Yohn of Marietta (30068)
- Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta (30064)
- Veronika Ferguson of Smyrna (30082)
- Benjamin Franco of Mableton (30126)
- LaJoya Furge of Marietta (30067)
- Spencer Gaddis of Smyrna (30080)
- Kevin Gallardo Wepster of Austell (30168)
- Daisy Galvan of Marietta (30060)
- Isamar Galvan of Austell (30106)
- Tanya Garcia of Smyrna (30080)
- Viridiana Gonzalez of Marietta (30067)
- Joshua Greene of Marietta (30060)
- Maria Alejandra Guayacan Riveros of Marietta (30062)
- Nadia Gyamera of Austell (30168)
- Sophia Hanna of Smyrna (30080)
- Tucker Hardin of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mark Hays of Smyrna (30080)
- Stephen Heimbigner of Mableton (30126)
- Kieran Hein of Smyrna (30082)
- Hayes Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Noelani Hemmings of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leslie Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Nicole Hernandez Reyes of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leslie Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Katerin Hernandez-Garcia of Austell (30106)
- Ines Herrera of Marietta (30066)
- Margaret Hester of Marietta (30068)
- Arshaan Hisamuddin of Marietta (30062)
- Kia Holmes of Austell (30168)
- MarAa Howell of Marietta (30066)
- Alexis Hudson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacelyn Hudson of Mableton (30126)
- Ayasha Husseini of Smyrna (30080)
- Nuru Hussien of Austell (30106)
- Jenny Huynh of Smyrna (30082)
- Quynh Huynh of Marietta (30062)
- Amelia Ide of Atlanta (30339)
- Leslie Igbo of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tyler Infante of Smyrna (30080)
- Jarred Ivey of Marietta (30068)
- Imani Jackson of Marietta (30066)
- Cobi Jefferson of Acworth (30101)
- Sydney Jennings of Atlanta (30339)
- Jessica Joachim of Marietta (30064)
- Madison Johnston of Acworth (30101)
- Alanna Kapoor of Marietta (30067)
- Milan King of Smyrna (30082)
- Jessica Kramer of Marietta (30062)
- Rebecca LaFalce of Marietta (30064)
- Hannah Leonard of Smyrna (30082)
- Katherine LeRoux of Marietta (30062)
- Omar Lodin of Marietta (30060)
- Katherine Lomax of Powder Springs (30127)
- Angely Lopez of Mableton (30126)
- Michelle Lora of Marietta (30064)
- Kelly Luna of Marietta (30068)
- Skyler Lupton-Smith of Atlanta (30339)
- Diego Luque of Marietta (30067)
- Neena Madhure of Marietta (30066)
- Kaitlin Maharajh of (30080)
- Leeam Dainess Marquez of Marietta (30068)
- Leanna McKenzie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Swaize Meeks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elizabeth Melton of Marietta (30066)
- Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw (30144)
- Brittany Mgbam of Marietta (30066)
- Kirsten Milsap of Atlanta (30339)
- Siddharth Mohan of Marietta (30068)
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101)
- Montserrat Mora of Kennesaw (30144)
- Carlos Moreno of Smyrna (30080)
- Erika Morgan of Marietta (30068)
- Tiana Morrison of Acworth (30101)
- Nicholas Muckerman of Marietta (30062)
- Amed Munguia of Mableton (30126)
- Trent Munson of Marietta (30062)
- Ahmad Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Katelyn Nelson of Marietta (30064)
- Shamone Nelson of Smyrna (30080)
- Kamelia Nenova of Marietta (30066)
- Jensen Nguyen of Marietta (30064)
- Michelle Nguyen of Austell (30168)
- Truc Nguyen of Mableton (30126)
- Tyler Nguyen of Marietta (30060)
- Rachel Nix of Marietta (30068)
- Shannon Njika Lola of Austell (30106)
- Isabella Norris-Rocaberte of Marietta (30062)
- Ogechi Nwabeke of Powder Springs (30127)
- Wendelle Ocampo of Mableton (30126)
- Elena Ocasio of Kennesaw (30144)
- Paul Ofremu of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kristle Ogo of Austell (30168)
- Adaugo Ohanu of Marietta (30008)
- Toyin Oju of Smyrna (30080)
- Destiny Oluwa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lesly Ortiz of Marietta (30064)
- Kelsey Page of Marietta (30066)
- Jisoo Park of Acworth (30101)
- Utsav Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Carolyn Paul of Marietta (30068)
- Jacob Pereira of Marietta (30068)
- Ryann Perkins of Mableton (30126)
- Amanda Perry of Marietta (30064)
- Maya Persaud of Marietta (30067)
- Kelly Pham of Marietta (30060)
- Darcy Phillips of Powder Springs (30127)
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066)
- Michael Pierce of Atlanta (30339)
- Noah Platt of Marietta (30068)
- Kiera Price of Marietta (30064)
- Isabel Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Felix Quinlan of Marietta (30062)
- Kayvon Rahimi of Marietta (30068)
- Maria Paula Ramirez of Marietta (30068)
- Jelisa Ramos of Kennesaw (30152)
- Reba Jae Reagan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Emilia Reyes Mena of Marietta (30062)
- Madison Ricci of Acworth (30101)
- Bailey Rice of Kennesaw (30144)
- Julianna Rice of Mableton (30126)
- Solanlly Rijo Lake of Marietta (30067)
- James Roberto of Marietta (30064)
- Lauren Roberts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leticia De Melo of Marietta (30068)
- Viviana Rodriguez of Marietta (30064)
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339)
- Monica Rosell of Marietta (30062)
- Kaden Roshaven of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam of Marietta (30062)
- Jarrett Sales of Marietta (30062)
- Annabelle Sanders of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ravleen Sandhu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Hannah Schiffman of Smyrna (30082)
- Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alexandria Shaw of Powder Springs (30127)
- Taylor Skelton of Marietta (30068)
- Caleb Slusser of Marietta (30062)
- Abigail Smith of Kennesaw (30144)
- Laurilee Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Alexandra Sotelo of Marietta (30060)
- Sharita Stallings of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Elliott Stotler of Marietta (30060)
- Talia Summerbell of Austell (30168)
- Savonne Sutton of Mableton (30126)
- Brianna Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Joshua Tec of Marietta (30064)
- Camarii Tellis of Smyrna (30080)
- Lauren Tennant of Marietta (30067)
- Cashmere Thomas of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kaila Thompson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Riana Turner of Kennesaw (30144)
- Heaven Varner of Marietta (30064)
- Roberto Vergara of Smyrna (30080)
- Matthew Voge of Acworth (30101)
- Claire Wanjiku of Marietta (30066)
- Mason Ward of Marietta (30062)
- Ellen Weinkle of Marietta (30067)
- Palmer Williams of Marietta (30064)
- Kennedy Willis of Marietta (30066)
- Suzonne Winship of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alyssa Wright of Marietta (30066)
- Walker Yon of Marietta (30062)
- Rana Yousef of Kennesaw (30144)
- Drashti Zalavadia of Marietta (30062)
- Faisal Abdulamlik of Marietta (30067)
- Emma Alamgir of Marietta (30062)
- Bridgette Allen of Marietta (30064)
- Rebekah Andress of Marietta (30066)
- Nicole Anim of Smyrna (30080)
- Claire Atchison of Marietta (30062)
- Chibuzor Azuh of Marietta (30064)
- Samuel Barbosa of Marietta (30067)
- Isa Blair of Marietta (30062)
- Rebecca Blaske of Marietta (30062)
- Hailee Brinkley of Marietta (30068)
- Gabriel Burks of Marietta (30062)
- Joseph Camp of Acworth (30101)
- Ashlyn Campbell of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kimberly Carrington of Mableton (30126)
- Alyssa Carter of Smyrna (30080)
- Alexis Castagner of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lydia Chapin of Marietta (30067)
- Anaiah Collins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Marissa Cooley of Marietta (30062)
- Joseph Covington of Marietta (30068)
- Raymond Cruz of Mableton (30126)
- Khanh Dang of Smyrna (30082)
- Isabella Daniel of Marietta (30062)
- Victoria Davis of Marietta (30066)
- Rashard Doyal of Kennesaw (30152)
- Gloria Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Isabel Espinosa of Marietta (30066)
- Eziada Ezinwa-Ezuma of Austell (30106)
- Diana Flores of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Destanie Fonoimoana of Atlanta (30339)
- Evan Frederickson of Smyrna (30080)
- Eduarda Gedoz Speggiorin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Taylor Gelb of Marietta (30067)
- Williams Gonzalez-Ruiz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jennifer Guardado of Smyrna (30080)
- Gabrielle Heard of Smyrna (30082)
- Rafat Hussain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Julianne Huynh of Marietta (30068)
- Aravind Iyer of Marietta (30064)
- Kelly Jacinto Ozuna of Mableton (30126)
- Yann Jean-Louis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ethan Johnson of Powder Spgs (30127)
- William Joyner of Acworth (30101)
- Soha Kaviani of Marietta (30062)
- Hana Kelly of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Blessy Kuria of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mia Leonard of Marietta (30064)
- Jennifer Long of Marietta (30068)
- Melani Macik of Marietta (30062)
- Aniket Majety of Smyrna (30080)
- Upamanyu Majety of Smyrna (30080)
- Ahmed Makkaoui of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Rivian Manning of Kennesaw (30152)
- Catherine Martinez Santana of Mableton (30126)
- Raul Mayo of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tyree McCloud of Marietta (30008)
- Hannah McCormack of Marietta (30062)
- Judith Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Campbell Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lais Miller of Marietta (30067)
- Chris Mitchell of Smyrna (30082)
- Travis Mitchell of Smyrna (30082)
- Faiza Mohammed of Mableton (30126)
- William Moschella of Marietta (30067)
- Christel Moses of Marietta (30067)
- Tawina Munthali of Marietta (30067)
- Khaled Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Aditya Natham of Marietta (30068)
- Aanya Neiley of Austell (30106)
- Thomas Nguyen of Mableton (30126)
- Angela North of Smyrna (30080)
- Ijeoma Nwachukwu of Atlanta (30339)
- Winter O'Brien of Atlanta (30339)
- Ian Pedersen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Seth Petero of Marietta (30067)
- Brenna Phillips of Marietta (30064)
- Maria Pineda of Marietta (30060)
- Kunal Pol of Smyrna (30080)
- Giulia Pozza of Smyrna (30080)
- Aidan Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Josephina Ramirez of Marietta (30064)
- Ramita Rathore of Marietta (30068)
- Michelle Resendiz Badillo of Marietta (30067)
- Charlotte Roemer of Marietta (30008)
- Felicia Sanjaya of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ellison Schomer of Marietta (30064)
- Kyle Schubert of Kennesaw (30152)
- Stephanie Schuman of Atlanta (30339)
- Divya Sharma of Marietta (30067)
- Thomas Sigler of Marietta (30063)
- Julia Simonsen of Marietta (30066)
- Julie Stark of Marietta (30062)
- Cristina Stitt of Atlanta (30339)
- Sydney Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kaitlyn Terrell of Marietta (30066)
- Mame Traore of Mableton (30126)
- Luisa Velez of Marietta (30068)
- John Vogt of Marietta (30066)
- Xinxv Wang of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Warren of Marietta (30067)
- Winnie Zheng of Marietta (30068)
