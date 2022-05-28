Georgia State University announced that the following students were named spring 2022 Dean's list -
- Valeria Abarca of Smyrna (30080)
- Tyler Abraham of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ruben Aguero of Marietta (30067)
- Michelle Aguirre-Lerma of Powder Springs (30127)
- Nkem Ajuebor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Atinuke Akinseye of Austell (30106)
- Justin Akomah of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sa'id Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Mairi Allen of Marietta (30064)
- Ammar Al-Qutub of Smyrna (30080)
- Chiemela Ananaba of Powder Springs (30127)
- Athenia Anderson of Marietta (30062)
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- David Andrews of Marietta (30064)
- Charleigh Angelle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Christopher Arcuragi of Marietta (30062)
- Amani Ashley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Breana Askew of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ryan Aspinall of Smyrna (30082)
- Lucas Avgustin of Marietta (30062)
- Veda Balaji of Marietta (30066)
- Angela Balderas of Marietta (30060)
- Andrew Ball of Mableton (30126)
- Ana Barahona of Marietta (30008)
- Ema Barber of Marietta (30062)
- Maxmillian Barker of Marietta (30062)
- Aliyah Barnes of Austell (30106)
- Youssef Belghiti of Marietta (30067)
- Saman Bhamani of Marietta (30062)
- Kristen Bharadwaj of Acworth (30101)
- Zian Bhutta of Marietta (30066)
- Bria Blalock of Marietta (30064)
- Lauren Bolden of Acworth (30101)
- Anthia Bonsu of Smyrna (30082)
- Mankwana Bopape of Kennesaw (30144)
- Chelsea Botts of Smyrna (30080)
- Qu'azakea Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Sydney Brown of Austell (30168)
- Salwanida Budiman of Marietta (30067)
- April Bustamante of Marietta (30008)
- Christina Caliri of Marietta (30062)
- Major Callaway of Marietta (30066)
- Michelle Calvert of Austell (30106)
- Paula Camacho-Bautista of Smyrna (30080)
- Zoe Canfield of Smyrna (30082)
- Simon Carlson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080)
- Brandon Cecilio of Marietta (30062)
- Banya Cha of Marietta (30068)
- Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Matilla Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Sebastian Chica of Marietta (30062)
- Carlito Childs of Marietta (30064)
- Arnold Church of Austell (30106)
- Logan Clark of Marietta (30062)
- Alexandra Claugus of Marietta (30067)
- Sydni Clements of Mableton (30126)
- Nakoti Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Mikayla Collins of Smyrna (30080)
- Ashley Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Zachary Concha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Natalie Cross of Marietta (30062)
- Chalia Crumby of Marietta (30067)
- Gizelle Da Silva of Atlanta (30339)
- Erinn Daez of Acworth (30101)
- Morinda Dambrevil of Austell (30106)
- Jennifer Dang of Kennesaw (30144)
- Dominique Daniel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Janiah Daniels of Acworth (30101)
- Amelle Davis of Smyrna (30082)
- Joyita Davis of Mableton (30126)
- Leeland Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Naomi Delice of Powder Springs (30127)
- Stanley Delva of Acworth (30101)
- Roan Denton of Atlanta (30339)
- Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)
- Stephanie Desire-Morisseau of Marietta (30008)
- Andrew DeVries of Kennesaw (30144)
- Vikash Dholakia of Austell (30106)
- Tiffany Dickson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lauryn Dillon of Marietta (30066)
- Praveen Doluweera of Marietta (30066)
- Dylan Dong of Marietta (30062)
- Betoyah Dorzema of Acworth (30101)
- Maya Doutre of Marietta (30068)
- Veronica Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Adam Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Elizabeth Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Erica Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jermaine Duncan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Emma Dunlap of Marietta (30067)
- Julia Dzyuba of Smyrna (30080)
- Leena Elkady of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Evans of Atlanta (30339)
- Channan Evering-Wells of Mableton (30126)
- Kyrstan Fairweather of Marietta (30064)
- Fiorella Falquero Donoso of Powder Springs (30127)
- Idowu Faro of Marietta (30060)
- Angelina Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Isabella Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Morgan Finch of Marietta (30067)
- Jessica Fincham of Marietta (30062)
- Sean Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Amelia Floryance of Marietta (30008)
- Luciano Follegati of Marietta (30066)
- Cooper Foster of Marietta (30068)
- O'rel France of Atlanta (30339)
- Emma Fraser of Marietta (30068)
- Sarah Gakobo of Acworth (30101)
- Nicole Gan of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Melinda Garver of Austell (30168)
- London Gibbs of Marietta (30062)
- Sophia Godinho Silveira of Atlanta (30339)
- Andre Goodwill of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leslie Goosby of Austell (30106)
- Channing Gottemaker of Marietta (30062)
- Ashley Gruchala of Marietta (30066)
- Patssy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Milie Gutierrez-Sorto of Marietta (30008)
- Makeyah Guy of Acworth (30101)
- Cornelia Hall of Austell (30168)
- Hassan Hamid of Marietta (30064)
- Matthew Han of Marietta (30062)
- Shawnyse Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Tahj'na Harris-Coffie of Mableton (30126)
- Brooke Hart of Marietta (30064)
- Joshua Harvey of Marietta (30008)
- Torie Hayes of Atlanta (30339)
- Nathan Heckman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Abigail Helvig of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jasmin Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Kamila Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kalynn Hicks of Marietta (30008)
- Courtney Hoo of Smyrna (30082)
- Emma Hovey of Marietta (30064)
- Latreicia Howard of Mableton (30126)
- Kelsey Howard-Watson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kaylen Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- Nyla Hurd of Acworth (30101)
- Syed Hussain of Marietta (30068)
- Thomas Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Ezinne Ibuoffor of Austell (30106)
- Ammar Iftikhar of Marietta (30062)
- Precious Imagbe of Smyrna (30080)
- Amnah Imran of Marietta (30062)
- Lily Isbitts of Marietta (30066)
- Imaduddin Iswanto of Marietta (30068)
- Alana Johnson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Audrey Johnson of Marietta (30067)
- Christopher Johnson of Smyrna (30080)
- Isiah Jones of Marietta (30067)
- Kaelen Jones of Mableton (30126)
- Lauren Jones of Austell (30106)
- Eladio Juarez of Marietta (30062)
- Yaritzy Juarez of Marietta (30008)
- Maha Karim of Marietta (30066)
- Oriyomi Kazeem of Marietta (30067)
- Kristen Kelly of Atlanta (30339)
- Elisabeth Kerce of Atlanta (30339)
- Ari Key of Kennesaw (30152)
- Laiba Khan of Marietta (30067)
- Rohit Khanna of Marietta (30062)
- Alistair Kiely of Marietta (30068)
- Kyanna Kirkland of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Lily Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Yousouf Lane of Smyrna (30082)
- Gabriel Lawrence of Marietta (30064)
- Alex Le of Marietta (30066)
- Victoria Leach of Marietta (30066)
- Peyton Lee of Mableton (30126)
- Jacqueline Leroux of marietta (30062)
- Nic Lew of Marietta (30068)
- Oswaldo Liborio of Mableton (30126)
- Reilly Lie-Nielsen of Smyrna (30082)
- Justin Lloyd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Maximilian Lloyd of Smyrna (30080)
- Nadia Lloyd of Mableton (30126)
- Kenny Looby of Powder Springs (30127)
- Fernanda Lopes of Atlanta (30339)
- Julianna Lorey of Mableton (30126)
- Tucker Lusk of Marietta (30062)
- Ashley Lysius of Kennesaw (30152)
- Hannah Machiwalla of Marietta (30068)
- Victor Macias of Marietta (30008)
- Thaddius Macon of Marietta (30068)
- Jessica Maddox of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alondra Madrigal of Austell (30168)
- Anna March of Marietta (30064)
- Chloe Marra of Smyrna (30080)
- Aja Martin of Marietta (30066)
- Isis Martin of Marietta (30067)
- Jalen Martin of Mableton (30126)
- Sherese Martin of Mableton (30126)
- Jocelyn Martinez of Mableton (30126)
- Kennedy Martinez of Marietta (30062)
- Valter Martinez of Atlanta (30339)
- Michella Mason of Atlanta (30339)
- Lyla Masoud of Marietta (30066)
- Holger Matzke of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sean Max of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082)
- Peris May of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sikina Mcdonnough of Marietta (30062)
- Alaina McIntosh of Kennesaw (30152)
- Anisa McLeod of Smyrna (30080)
- Trevor McNeill of Marietta (30062)
- Krishna Mehta of Marietta (30066)
- Immanuel Mejia of Marietta (30060)
- Omar Mejia of Marietta (30068)
- Tess Melton of Marietta (30062)
- Rebeca Mendez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Marcus Merino of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Cynthia Millender of Austell (30168)
- Alexis Milton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Talease Milton of Marietta (30060)
- Anthony Miranda of Marietta (30008)
- Victoria Mitchum of Marietta (30066)
- Claire Mobley of Acworth (30101)
- Natalia Mogge of Atlanta (30339)
- Miranda Molina of Marietta (30066)
- Daphne Mondesir of Marietta (30066)
- Mayra Morales of Marietta (30062)
- Christian Moreno of marietta (30066)
- Zola Morgan of Acworth (30101)
- Simone Morrison of Austell (30106)
- Joshua Mullins of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ilsong Mun of Acworth (30101)
- Atlantis Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Kaylaa Murry of smyrna (30080)
- Nahida Nargis of Marietta (30068)
- Dania Naser of atlanta (30339)
- Rachel Nathan of Marietta (30062)
- Quinara Newson of Marietta (30060)
- Ashley Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Britney Nguyen of Marietta (30008)
- Jonathan Nguyen of Acworth (30101)
- Julla Nguyen of Smyrna (30080)
- Payton Nicholson of Smyrna (30082)
- Agathe Nikiforou of Marietta (30060)
- Jada Norris of Smyrna (30080)
- Quincy Odinjor of Kennesaw (30152)
- Rachael Ogbuagu of Acworth (30101)
- Adewunmi Ogunade of Marietta (30008)
- Jonathan Oliveira Silva of Marietta (30062)
- Romeo Onanga of Atlanta (30339)
- Chelsey Onwuzuruike of Marietta (30064)
- Rebecca Onwuzuruoha of Marietta (30064)
- Reese Orkin of Marietta (30066)
- Damariz Ortiz of Marietta (30067)
- Mary Owusu of Austell (30168)
- Roberto Pacheco of Smyrna (30082)
- Zeba Panjwani of Marietta (30068)
- Devan Payne of Smyrna (30082)
- Maxwell Peddie of Marietta (30068)
- Logan Peng of Acworth (30101)
- Melyrene Pomales of Atlanta (30339)
- De'ja Porter of Acworth (30101)
- Essence Porter of Austell (30168)
- Dasan Price of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rashaad Priester of Marietta (30060)
- Devin Pushee of Powder Springs (30127)
- Abigail Quain of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sneha Rajesh of Marietta (30067)
- Abdulhakeem Raji of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexandria Ramsey of Marietta (30008)
- Forrest Rawles of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sa'loria Redding of Marietta (30008)
- Jordan Reed of Kennesaw (30152)
- Audrey Reznikov of Marietta (30062)
- Genesis Rivera of Kennesaw (30152)
- Elizabeth Rivera Lopez of Marietta (30067)
- Danae Roache of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Roache of Acworth (30101)
- Arielle Roberts of Marietta (30060)
- Kevin Rodgers of Smyrna (30082)
- Harrison Rodriguez of Smyrna (30080)
- Nailea Rodriguez of Smyrna (30082)
- Uzziel Rodriguez of MARIETTA (30060)
- Jordan Rollo of Marietta (30062)
- Zoe Romocki of Marietta (30062)
- Ethan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Megan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Ashley Rowe of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sepideh Saheb of Marietta (30068)
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ana Caren Salgado of Marietta (30008)
- Kevia Sanders of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Niya Sanders of Acworth (30101)
- Destiny Scott of Powder Springs (30127)
- Pooja Shah of Smyrna (30082)
- Prithika Shankar of Marietta (30067)
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068)
- Gabriel Shipman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Megan Shore of Smyrna (30080)
- Emily Shreiner of Marietta (30062)
- Connie Sigari of Marietta (30066)
- Margaret Silliman of Smyrna (30082)
- Laura Simmons of Marietta (30068)
- Grace Simonsen of Marietta (30066)
- Gurwinder Singh of Marietta (30066)
- Nathan Singleton of Marietta (30067)
- Jett Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Natalyn Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Ivan Solano Ramon of Mableton (30126)
- Katharine Sprigle of Marietta (30068)
- Kate Stewart of Marietta (30062)
- Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062)
- Lloren Sullivan of Austell (30106)
- Megan Sullivan of Marietta (30066)
- Christian Sutton of Mableton (30126)
- Samuel Tedjasukmana of Kediri (30068)
- Tamera Temple of Marietta (30067)
- Brielle Terrell of Austell (30106)
- Justice Theodros of Acworth (30101)
- Abigail Thomas of Marietta (30062)
- Rebekah Thome of Smyrna (30082)
- Emily Tichenor of Marietta (30068)
- Ivy Treadwell-Garcia of Marietta (30067)
- Caleb Tsai of Marietta (30062)
- Seble Tsegay of Powder Springs (30127)
- Srija Tummalapally of Marietta (30066)
- Babin Van Der Waal of Kennesaw (30144)
- Anvita Velagapudi of Marietta (30062)
- Evelyn Vicente of Marietta (30008)
- Deanna Villar of Marietta (30066)
- Ava Vlkovic of Marietta (30062)
- Helen Vo of Marietta (30064)
- Cassandra Waldron of marietta (30062)
- Ashley Walker of Marietta (30066)
- Dymond Walker of Acworth (30101)
- Kayla Walker of Austell (30168)
- Elana Walter of Marietta (30068)
- Daniel Ward of Marietta (30008)
- Tiffani Washington of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rhokaya Watts of Smyrna (30080)
- Kai Weissman of Marietta (30062)
- Peyton Wells of Marietta (30066)
- Richard Will of Smyrna (30080)
- Amber Williams of Kennesaw (30152)
- Westley Williams of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Andrew Williamson of Marietta (30066)
- Lexie Williamson of Acworth (30101)
- Ashley Wilson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Skylor Wilson of Marietta (30066)
- Tyler Wilson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leah Wong of Marietta (30062)
- Negar Yazdanpanah of Marietta (30066)
- Varshith Yelamanchili of Marietta (30068)
- Peter Yoon of Smyrna (30080)
- Xinchen Zhang of Marietta (30067)
- Havalynn Abernathy of Marietta (30064)
- Hallie Adams of Marietta (30062)
- Samantha Adams of Marietta (30064)
- Cameron Aminzadeh of Marietta (30062)
- Kesha Archer of Smyrna (30080)
- Daniel Bae of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Sophia Bahru of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kidist Bayu of Atlanta (30339)
- Daniel Benavides of Kennesaw (30144)
- Oesha Bivens of Austell (30168)
- Briana Blake of Marietta (30060)
- Meg Blakeley of Marietta (30068)
- Mara Bosnak of Marietta (30068)
- Luke Boynton of Marietta (30062)
- Fiona Brady of Marietta (30062)
- Anah Brown of Austell (30168)
- Christopher Brown of Marietta (30066)
- Sean Bruce of Marietta (30064)
- Kamaria Bryant of Austell (30168)
- Esmeralda Carbajal-Lopez of Smyrna (30082)
- Sarah Castillo of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Choe of Marietta (30066)
- Julia Cooprider of Kennesaw (30144)
- Samuel Crowell of Marietta (30062)
- Danielle Curry of Acworth (30101)
- Sophia Da Silva of Smyrna (30080)
- Zayne Dabbas of Marietta (30066)
- Florence Darko of Marietta (30066)
- Derrick Davis of Marietta (30062)
- Jayera Davis of Marietta (30067)
- Isabella Deckner-Glick of Marietta (30066)
- Jaileen Delgado-Ortuno of Marietta (30060)
- Jatziry Delgado-Valberde of Mableton (30126)
- Adel Diony of Powder Springs (30127)
- Gafar Djima of Austell (30168)
- Mary Donaldson of Marietta (30066)
- Zhi hao Dong of Austell (30106)
- Ashleigh Drake of Smyrna (30080)
- Sarah Drechsel of Marietta (30067)
- Donasja Dubose of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Coleman Dupuis of Marietta (30067)
- Michael Eason of Smyrna (30080)
- NeLayna Edwards of Powder Springs (30127)
- Enyioma Emeruwa of Mableton (30126)
- Ayesha Faheem of Marietta (30064)
- Andrew Falayi of Marietta (30068)
- Yamile Farias of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alyssa Fernandes of Marietta (30062)
- Colin Fitzgerald of Atlanta (30339)
- David Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Jalen Frazer of Acworth (30101)
- Haven Freeman of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Samuel Fulkerson of Marietta (30062)
- Isaac Fuller of Mableton (30126)
- Luis Garcia of Marietta (30060)
- Jack Gerger of Acworth (30101)
- Matthew Glass of Marietta (30066)
- Fatima Gonzalez of Marietta (30062)
- Nathaniel Gostin of Smyrna (30082)
- Isabelle Graves of Marietta (30067)
- Christopher Gray of Acworth (30101)
- Azaryah Green of Austell (30106)
- Brandon Groves of Marietta (30062)
- Brinley Gunther of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kaiji Harris of Powder Springs (30127)
- Daniel Harrison of Marietta (30008)
- Alexander Harshaw of Marietta (30066)
- Taylor Heaney of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gabriela Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Monserrat Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Lorry Hoang of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mckenzie Hoggard of Marietta (30066)
- Simon Huaman of Acworth (30101)
- John Hunter of Marietta (30062)
- Paige Huynh of Acworth (30101)
- Alexandrina Ivanova of Marietta (30062)
- Sara James of Atlanta (30339)
- London Jasper of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Tiy Johnson of Marietta (30066)
- Russell Kanorr of Austell (30106)
- Damanpreet Kaur of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Donghui Kim of Marietta (30068)
- Tewelde Knight of Austell (30106)
- Advaith Kumar of Marietta (30068)
- Darren Lang of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Alexander Le of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Vivian Le of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Grace Leidelmeijer of Acworth (30101)
- Kennedy Levister of Austell (30106)
- Lucas Long of Marietta (30067)
- Collin Lord of Marietta (30064)
- Stanley Lu of Marietta (30068)
- Melanie Luangrath of Marietta (30008)
- Teriyana Mack of Acworth (30101)
- Weslie Maloney of Marietta (30062)
- Shianna Marshall of Marietta (30067)
- Maria MartAnez of Marietta (30060)
- LaToya Maxwell of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Bridget May of Marietta (30062)
- Catherine McEntaggart of Marietta (30068)
- Jaime Mejia of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Laylah Melamed of Smyrna (30080)
- Kyra Milton of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Daniyal Mirza of Marietta (30066)
- Christopher Monroe of Marietta (30066)
- Juan Montoya of Smyrna (30080)
- Amber Moore of Acworth (30101)
- Jasmine Moore of Austell (30168)
- Kristen Morrison of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Tyson Motton of Mableton (30126)
- Eleanor Mourillon of Austell (30106)
- Mungyeong Nam of Marietta (30068)
- Tania Nieto of Marietta (30067)
- Grace Nwakogo of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ekene Nwosu of Austell (30106)
- Cosmas Obi of Marietta (30008)
- Yolanda Ogedengbe of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Onyinye Okafor of Acworth (30101)
- Joelyn Onyekachi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Nicholas Palmiotto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacqueline Palomares of Marietta (30066)
- Haley Paramoure of Marietta (30062)
- Doss Parker of Marietta (30060)
- Jenika Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Rishi Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Tirth Patel of Marietta (30068)
- Isabella Pereira of Kennesaw (30152)
- Valerie Phillips of Marietta (30068)
- Cierra Piggott of Marietta (30066)
- Melissa Powell of Atlanta (30339)
- Alessandro Puleo Vasquez of Marietta (30067)
- Justin Quince of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mary Rickman of Smyrna (30080)
- Najahme Ridley of Mableton (30126)
- Arielle Rittberg of Marietta (30062)
- Thomas Roberts of Marietta (30060)
- Katie Rodriguez of Marietta (30008)
- David Rosales of Marietta (30064)
- Saige Ryan of Kennesaw (30144)
- Marie Schmitz of Smyrna (30080)
- Hunter Sellier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Carly Shlapak of Marietta (30062)
- Madelyn Shuff of Acworth (30101)
- Jayant Singh of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Madison Snowden of Marietta (30062)
- Harrison Stadler of Marietta (30067)
- Jessica Stansel of Mableton (30126)
- Lillith Szaszko of Marietta (30062)
- Madison Tallman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kristen Terry of Atlanta (30339)
- Yash Thakkar of Marietta (30068)
- Katelyn Tillis of Kennesaw (30144)
- Santiago Torres of Villavicencio (30067)
- Korie Towner of Austell (30168)
- Leena Tran of Marietta (30062)
- Megan Turner of Acworth (30101)
- Uduak Udom of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Stephanie Vega of Austell (30106)
- Alexandra Vodovoz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Brian Walker of Marietta (30064)
- Laura Wang of Marietta (30062)
- Emma Webster of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alaina West of Marietta (30068)
- Emma Wirt of Marietta (30062)
- Penelope Yarbrough of Marietta (30064)
- Matthew Yin of Marietta (30067)
- Christian Zekri of Austell (30168)
