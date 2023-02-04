Georgia State University in Atlanta announced the following Cobb County students were named to the fall 2022 President's list:
- Havalynn Abernathy of Marietta (30064)
- Carmen Addison of Powder springs (30127)
- Jean-Alvin Maurice Adon of Smyrna (30082)
- Warren Agaba of Atlanta (30067)
- Jason Aguila of Atlanta (30339)
- Tiffany Ahlberg of Kennesaw (30152)
- De'De' Ajavon of KENNESAW (30144)
- Amna Ali of Marietta (30062)
- Ari Allen of Mableton (30126)
- Bridgette Allen of Marietta (30064)
- Nyla Allen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mustafa Altinay of Marietta (30067)
- Diana Anderson of Atlanta (30339)
- Janine Ansah of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lovia Appiah of Essipon- Sekondi (30060)
- Jessica Applegate of Marietta (30064)
- Avery Appling of Acworth (30101)
- Varsha Arelli of Marietta (30068)
- Claire Atchison of Marietta (30062)
- Ibrahim Awoleiro of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Darlene Ayala of Marietta (30060)
- Chibuzor Azuh of Marietta (30064)
- Christopher Bakhtiary of Marietta (30067)
- Veda Balaji of Marietta (30066)
- Susana Beneto Lli of Pachuca De Soto (30152)
- Adriane Berris of Marietta (30064)
- Arianne Black of Mableton (30126)
- Isa Blair of Marietta (30062)
- Khalfani Bozeman of Atlanta (30339)
- Alexander Bremner of Atlanta (30339)
- Hailee Brinkley of Marietta (30068)
- Zachary Broomfield of Powder Springs (30127)
- Briana Brown of Acworth (30101)
- Dezra Brown of Marietta (30060)
- Nicole Brutti of Marietta (30066)
- Max Budnick of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriel Burks of Marietta (30062)
- Madara Burns of Atlanta (30339)
- Marcela Calzada of Marietta (30060)
- Emilie Cam of Marietta (30062)
- Ashlyn Campbell of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kimberly Carrington of Mableton (30126)
- Juny Carvajal Villanueva of Atlanta (30339)
- Aaron Channer of Acworth (30101)
- Reira Chau of Austell (30168)
- Cheyenne Clark of Smyrna (30082)
- Heather Clift of Marietta (30064)
- Kayla Cohen of Marietta (30066)
- Adam Cohorst of Smyrna (30080)
- Aubrey Coleburn of Marietta (30066)
- Infinity Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Mikayla Collins of Smyrna (30080)
- Christopher Coney of Marietta (30068)
- Paul Converse of Marietta (30068)
- Paxton Cooper of Marietta (30067)
- Julia Cooprider of Kennesaw (30144)
- Joseph Covington of Marietta (30068)
- Alex Criss of Marietta (30068)
- Nicholas Crowell of Marietta (30062)
- Raymond Cruz of Mableton (30126)
- Kathryn Curran of Marietta (30068)
- Danielle Curry of Acworth (30101)
- Lais Miller of Marietta (30067)
- Zayne Dabbas of Marietta (30066)
- Hylah Daly of Mableton (30126)
- Jennifer Dang of Kennesaw (30144)
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068)
- Derrick Davis of Marietta (30062)
- Elizabeth Davis of Marietta (30064)
- Ian Davis of Smyrna (30080)
- Morgan Davis of Marietta (30066)
- Carolyn Deady of Marietta (30062)
- Jackson Deen of Kennesaw (30152)
- Stanley Delva of Acworth (30101)
- Somiyah Demercado of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tiffany Dickson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Dylan Dong of Marietta (30062)
- Kelsey Dorawa of Marietta (30068)
- Maya Doutre of Marietta (30068)
- Ashleigh Drake of Smyrna (30080)
- Sarah Drechsel of Marietta (30067)
- Jaiya Dua of Marietta (30068)
- Donasja Dubose of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jenne Dulcio of Mableton (30126)
- Emma Dunlap of Marietta (30067)
- Julia Edmunds of Marietta (30068)
- Jasmine Egbufoama of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alannis Ellis of Powder Springs (30127)
- Michal Ellison of Marietta (30066)
- Alexander Eristavi of Marietta (30067)
- Isabel Espinosa of Marietta (30066)
- Andrew Fain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Isabella Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Amelia Floryance of Marietta (30008)
- Emilija Foss of Marietta (30067)
- Naomi Fox of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mollie Fucich of Atlanta (30339)
- Samone Gaines of Marietta (30062)
- Daniella Galan-Pinilla of Marietta (30068)
- Ramon Galarza of Buenos Aires (30062)
- Kevin Gallardo Wepster of Austell (30168)
- Daisy Galvan of Marietta (30060)
- Isamar Galvan of Austell (30106)
- Youssef Garas of Marietta (30068)
- Georgie Gazaway of Marietta (30064)
- Eduarda Gedoz Speggiorin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Yuvraj Gill of Marietta (30064)
- Sifa Gitonga of Marietta (30064)
- Tiffanie Goad of Austell (30106)
- Viridiana Gonzalez of Marietta (30067)
- Williams Gonzalez-Ruiz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Fergus Gordon of Smyrna (30080)
- Nathaniel Gostin of Smyrna (30082)
- Isabel Graciano of Smyrna (30082)
- Christopher Gray of Acworth (30101)
- Sarah Griffith of Marietta (30066)
- Milie Gutierrez-Sorto of Marietta (30008)
- Nadia Gyamera of Austell (30168)
- Rosalia Hall of Kennesaw (30144)
- Peyton Hancock of Marietta (30060)
- Sophia Hanna of Smyrna (30080)
- Dejanae Harney of Marietta (30008)
- Kaiji Harris of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexander Harshaw of Marietta (30066)
- Kieran Hein of Smyrna (30082)
- Hope Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Abigail Helvig of Kennesaw (30152)
- Crystal Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Nicole Hernandez Reyes of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ximena Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Arshaan Hisamuddin of Marietta (30062)
- Parker Hitchcock of Marietta (30068)
- Lorry Hoang of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jace Hoffman of Marietta (30062)
- Mckenzie Hoggard of Marietta (30066)
- Kia Holmes of Austell (30168)
- Erin Houtz of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sean Hsieh of Marietta (30062)
- Sydney Hunter of Smyrna (30082)
- Rafat Hussain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Amelia Ide of Atlanta (30339)
- Lily Isbitts of Marietta (30066)
- Kelly Jacinto Ozuna of Mableton (30126)
- Talia Jackson of Smyrna (30080)
- Laitsa Jean of Kennesaw (30152)
- Yann Jean-Louis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sydney Jennings of Marietta (30067)
- Ethan Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Naya Johnson of powder springs (30127)
- Isiah Jones of Marietta (30067)
- Kyra Jones of Atlanta (30339)
- Ryanmitchell Jones of Marietta (30062)
- Tetyana Jones of Smyrna (30082)
- Yaritzy Juarez of Marietta (30008)
- David Jung of Marietta (30062)
- Januda Kaluarachchige of Smyrna (30082)
- Lasini Kaluarachchige of Smyrna (30082)
- Tadala Kaomba of Mableton (30126)
- Alanna Kapoor of Marietta (30067)
- Njambi Karobia of Kennesaw (30152)
- Soha Kaviani of Marietta (30062)
- Oriyomi Kazeem of Marietta (30067)
- Hana Kelly of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tanvi Keshwani of Marietta (30067)
- Mohammad Khan of Kennesaw (30144)
- Hyewon Kim of Atlanta (30339)
- Onyx Kingsley of Marietta (30060)
- Jessica Kramer of Marietta (30062)
- Sree Yashas Kuchi of Atlanta (30339)
- Advaith Kumar of Marietta (30068)
- Rebecca LaFalce of Marietta (30064)
- Lora LaFore of Smyrna (30080)
- Lily Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Justin Lloyd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Maximilian Lloyd of Smyrna (30080)
- Katherine Lomax of Powder Springs (30127)
- Dashuna Loney of Mableton (30126)
- Jennifer Long of Mableton (30126)
- Liam Long of Marietta (30067)
- Lucas Long of Marietta (30067)
- Zeinab Gloria Abbas of Marietta (30062)
- Skyler Lupton-Smith of Atlanta (30339)
- Diego Luque of Marietta (30067)
- Maria Macias of Marietta (30008)
- Melani Macik of Marietta (30062)
- Neena Madhure of Marietta (30066)
- Mohsen Majboor of Smyrna (30080)
- Madlena Mamedova of Marietta (30066)
- Rivian Manning of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leeam Dainess Marquez of Marietta (30068)
- Catherine Martinez Santana of Mableton (30126)
- Joanna Martinez of Marietta (30060)
- Sara Martinez of Marietta (30062)
- Lyla Masoud of Marietta (30066)
- Christopher Matthews of Atlanta (30339)
- Alexis May of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tyree McCloud of Marietta (30008)
- Scott McIlhany of Marietta (30068)
- Alaina McIntosh of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leanna McKenzie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Judith Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Sheba Mekwunye of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Laylah Melamed of Smyrna (30080)
- Elizabeth Melton of Marietta (30066)
- Dima Merhi of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kirsten Milsap of Atlanta (30339)
- Talease Milton of Marietta (30060)
- Andrew Minard of Marietta (30062)
- Dylan Miranda of Mableton (30126)
- Chris Mitchell of Smyrna (30082)
- Emma Mobley of Acworth (30101)
- Maya Montague of Marietta (30066)
- Jacqueline Montelongo of Marietta (30060)
- Sophia Monti of Marietta (30064)
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101)
- Montserrat Mora of Kennesaw (30144)
- Carlos Moreno of Smyrna (30080)
- Zola Morgan of Acworth (30101)
- Kennedy Morris of Marietta (30008)
- Kristen Morrison of Powder Springs (30127)
- William Moschella of Marietta (30067)
- Christel Moses of Marietta (30067)
- Amanda Mosser of Marietta (30068)
- Dakota Munyon of Marietta (30060)
- Faisal Musa of Marietta (30060)
- Kavin Muthuvelu of Marietta (30067)
- Mungyeong Nam of Marietta (30067)
- Ryan Nasr of Marietta (30064)
- Ahmad Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Khaled Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Jana Nasser of Marietta (30066)
- Rachel Nathan of Marietta (30062)
- Frian Ndicu of Acworth (30101)
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tania Nieto of Austell (30106)
- Agathe Nikiforou of Marietta (30060)
- Angela North of Smyrna (30080)
- Ogechi Nwabeke of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ijeoma Nwachukwu of Atlanta (30339)
- Grace Nwakogo of Kennesaw (30144)
- Onyedikachukwu Obiegbu of Marietta (30060)
- Paul Ofremu of Powder Springs (30127)
- John O'Halloran of Smyrna (30080)
- Adaugo Ohanu of Marietta (30008)
- Toyin Oju of Smyrna (30080)
- Adaora Okeke of Mableton (30126)
- Justin Okoronta of Smyrna (30082)
- Jonathan Oliveira Silva of Smyrna (30080)
- Temiloluwa Oloniyo of Kennesaw (30152)
- Victoria Oltean of Marietta (30066)
- Kelsey Page of Marietta (30066)
- Nicholas Palmiotto of Marietta (30068)
- Jeannette Palomares of Marietta (30066)
- Jisoo Park of Acworth (30101)
- Rohan Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shlok Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Sara Patyi of Marietta (30068)
- Tersy Perez Barrios of Powder Springs (30127)
- Amanda Perry of Marietta (30064)
- Maya Persaud of Marietta (30067)
- Seth Petero of Marietta (30067)
- Maria Pineda of Marietta (30060)
- Melyrene Pomales of Atlanta (30339)
- Asia Powell of Powder Springs (30127)
- Heather Powell of Smyrna (30080)
- Alessandro Puleo Vasquez of Marietta (30067)
- Isabel Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Sam Rajaee of Marietta (30068)
- Selamawit Ramadan of mableton (30126)
- Juan Ramirez Navarro of Marietta (30067)
- Maria Paula Ramirez of Marietta (30068)
- Jelisa Ramos of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ramita Rathore of Marietta (30068)
- Sakchyam Rayamajhi of Marietta (30062)
- Reba Jae Reagan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Ricci of Acworth (30101)
- Nakhyra Robbins of Powder Springs (30127)
- James Roberto of Marietta (30064)
- Talina Rodriguez Peguero of Acworth (30101)
- Nailea Rodriguez of Marietta (30060)
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339)
- Kimberly Rosales of Marietta (30008)
- Ethan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Madison Rucker of Marietta (30064)
- Aidan Rynners of Marietta (30068)
- Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam of Marietta (30062)
- Shalen Scates of Marietta (30062)
- Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)
- Veronica Schwab of Marietta (30062)
- Hunter Sellier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Juliana Sereda of Marietta (30068)
- Freya Shah of Smyrna (30082)
- Taylor Shultz of Acworth (30101)
- Julia Simonsen of Marietta (30066)
- Jayant Singh of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Nathan Singleton of Marietta (30067)
- Taylor Skelton of Marietta (30068)
- Isaac Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laurilee Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Claire Sohn of Marietta (30067)
- Tanya Sourinho of Acworth (30101)
- Gillian Stafford of Mableton (30126)
- Kaylan Stark of Marietta (30062)
- Lilian Staten of Marietta (30068)
- Kate Stewart of Marietta (30062)
- Elliott Stotler of Marietta (30060)
- Dylan Swint of Atlanta (30062)
- Alejandra Tapia Batres of Smyrna (30080)
- Camarii Tellis of Smyrna (30080)
- Kaitlyn Terrell of Marietta (30066)
- Sri Harisuhas Thavittupalayam Manivannan of Marietta (30068)
- Kyle Thomas of Marietta (30068)
- Zachary Thomas of Marietta (30062)
- Rebekah Thome of Smyrna (30082)
- Paris Tran of Marietta (30062)
- Caleb Tsai of Marietta (30062)
- Brennen Tse of Marietta (30062)
- Rebecca Tshamala of Acworth (30101)
- Jessica Vallery of Smyrna (30080)
- Luisa Velez of Marietta (30068)
- Alexandra Vodovoz of Kennesaw (30152)
- John Vogt of Marietta (30066)
- Dymond Walker of Acworth (30101)
- Elana Walter of Marietta (30068)
- Xinxv Wang of Marietta (30066)
- Ian Ward of Marietta (30062)
- Mason Ward of Marietta (30062)
- Lauren Warren of Marietta (30067)
- Aliyah White of Marietta (30062)
- Lexie Williamson of Acworth (30101)
- Amy Winch of Marietta (30068)
- William Womack of Marietta (30068)
- Walker Yon of Marietta (30062)
