Georgia State University in Atlanta announced the following Cobb County students were named to the fall 2022 Dean's list:
- Michael Abarca of Smyrna (30080)
- Tracy Abassah of Austell (30106)
- Taliyah Abdul-Ali of Marietta (30062)
- Myles Abdul-Mateen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rani Abedine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Emani Adams of Marietta (30066)
- Hallie Adams of Marietta (30062)
- TiOluwalade Adesanya of Mableton (30126)
- Michelle Aguirre-Lerma of Powder Springs (30127)
- Isaba Ahmed of Marietta (30064)
- Justin Akomah of Powder Springs (30127)
- Georgina Akoto of Mableton (30126)
- Emma Alamgir of Marietta (30062)
- Lily Albano of Acworth (30101)
- Mayamin Aleid of Alhassa (30339)
- Azaria Alexander of Austell (30168)
- Mairi Allen of Marietta (30064)
- Ammar Al-Qutub of Smyrna (30080)
- Noah Altman of Marietta (30062)
- Cameron Aminzadeh of Marietta (30062)
- Robert Anagnostis of Smyrna (30082)
- Chiemela Ananaba of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jharionne Anderson of Smyrna (30082)
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tamaiya Anderson of Acworth (30101)
- Chideha Aniemeka of Marietta (30064)
- Nicole Anim of Smyrna (30080)
- Marla Antunez of Mableton (30126)
- Ayesha Anwar of Powder Springs (30127)
- Daniella Anyanwu of Austell (30106)
- Emmanuella Anyanwu of Austell (30106)
- Christopher Arcuragi of Marietta (30062)
- Horacio Arias Rodriguez of Acworth (30101)
- David Armstrong-Mensah of Mableton (30126)
- Oghenerukevwe Aror of Mableton (30126)
- Heila Asgarian of Marietta (30066)
- Ryan Aspinall of Smyrna (30082)
- Valeria Atempa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Wendy Avellaneda of Marietta (30062)
- Lucas Avgustin of Marietta (30062)
- Rochelle Avril of Powder Springs (30127)
- Gracie Bachman of Kennesaw (30144)
- Daniel Bae of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sophia Bahru of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jennifer Balcita of Atlanta (30339)
- Adebanji Bamidele of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jemilla Banner of Atlanta (30339)
- Ana Barahona of Marietta (30008)
- Maxmillian Barker of Marietta (30062)
- Aliyah Barnes of Austell (30106)
- Naa Barnor of Kennesaw (30144)
- Luz Barrera-Juarez of Marietta (30060)
- Cesia Barron of Powder Springs (30127)
- Michalis Bass of Smyrna (30080)
- Zoe Bayani of Marietta (30067)
- Karian Bazil of Acworth (30101)
- Madison Bennett of Marietta (30062)
- Morgan Bergbower of Atlanta (30339)
- Audrey Berger of Marietta (30068)
- Karime Betancourt of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mario Bettaglio of Kennesaw (30152)
- Vaishnavi Bhalla of Marietta (30067)
- Amit Bhattacharya of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zian Bhutta of Marietta (30066)
- Aliyah Bibbs of Smyrna (30080)
- Oesha Bivens of Austell (30168)
- Adrianna Blackwell of Acworth (30101)
- Briana Blake of Marietta (30060)
- Meg Blakeley of Marietta (30068)
- Isabella Boddie of Atlanta (30339)
- Abhi Boggarapu of Acworth (30101)
- Lewis Booker of Powder Springs (30127)
- Haniyyah Borders of Powder Springs (30127)
- Mara Bosnak of Marietta (30068)
- Timothy Boyd of Acworth (30101)
- Luke Boynton of Marietta (30062)
- Fiona Brady of Marietta (30062)
- Michelle Briscoe of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sydney Broadnax of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anah Brown of Austell (30168)
- Given Brown of Marietta (30067)
- Noble Brown of Atlanta (30339)
- Qu'azakea Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Rohmer Brown of Marietta (30062)
- Stacey Buras of Marietta (30067)
- Nia Burks of Acworth (30101)
- Anya Burns of Atlanta (30339)
- Madison Burns of Marietta (30066)
- Cicely Byrd of Marietta (30067)
- Michelle Calvert of Austell (30106)
- Conner Campbell of Marietta (30068)
- Esmeralda Carbajal-Lopez of Smyrna (30082)
- Rachel Carr of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tyler Carthron of Marietta (30068)
- Alexis Castagner of Kennesaw (30144)
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080)
- Daniel Castro of Marietta (30066)
- Brandon Cecilio of Marietta (30062)
- Yuliana Cerda of Marietta (30066)
- Banya Cha of Marietta (30068)
- David Champion of Marietta (30062)
- Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Ashling Clark of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gavin Claugus of Smyrna (30080)
- Sydni Clements of Mableton (30126)
- Denajhae' Clyde of Austell (30168)
- Tali Cohn of Marietta (30062)
- Morgan Cole of Acworth (30101)
- Ashley Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Zachary Concha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ella Connell of Kennesaw (30144)
- Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Kennedy Costin of Atlanta (30127)
- Tayler Cothren of Kennesaw (30152)
- Annalisa Craig of Kennesaw (30144)
- Natalie Cross of Marietta (30062)
- Arnae Cummings of Austell (30106)
- Ashlei Cummings of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sophia Da Silva of Smyrna (30080)
- Isabel Daez of Acworth (30101)
- Dominique Daniel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Janiah Daniels of Acworth (30101)
- Florence Darko of Marietta (30066)
- Ryan D'Aurelio of Marietta (30066)
- Cole Davidson of Kennesaw (30152)
- London Davidson of Marietta (30064)
- Amelle Davis of Smyrna (30082)
- Jayera Davis of Marietta (30067)
- Joyita Davis of Mableton (30126)
- Leeland Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Victoria Davis of Marietta (30066)
- Ana De Faria Lima of Marietta (30062)
- Delmi-Liset Delgado of Mableton (30126)
- Jaileen Delgado-Ortuno of Marietta (30060)
- Ramona Depalma of Marietta (30062)
- Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew DeVries of Kennesaw (30144)
- Adel Diony of Powder Springs (30127)
- Riley Dixon of Marietta (30062)
- Floreena Dorzema of Acworth (30101)
- Gloria Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Gabrielle Dudek of Marietta (30067)
- Adam Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Kristine Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alexia Dunnon of Atlanta (30339)
- Ely Earley of Marietta (30060)
- Ifunanya Eduzor of Acworth (30101)
- Kiera Edwards of Mableton (30126)
- NeLayna Edwards of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sabrina Edwards of Marietta (30008)
- Leena Elkady of Marietta (30062)
- Omar Elkady of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Ergas of Marietta (30062)
- Christopher Escobar of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tucker Etheridge of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Evans of Atlanta (30339)
- Eziada Ezinwa-Ezuma of Austell (30106)
- Ayesha Faheem of Marietta (30064)
- Allen Falayi of Marietta (30068)
- Andrew Falayi of Marietta (30068)
- Yamile Farias of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nyah Felton of Powder Springs (30127)
- Angelina Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Alyssa Fernandes of Marietta (30062)
- Mithun Fernandez of Marietta (30060)
- Jessica Fincham of Marietta (30062)
- Colin Fitzgerald of Atlanta (30339)
- Michael Fitzmeyer of Marietta (30062)
- David Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Sean Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Ruth Flores of Marietta (30064)
- Emma Fraser of Marietta (30068)
- Jalen Frazer of Acworth (30101)
- Nicholas Friedman of Smyrna (30082)
- Isaac Fuller of Mableton (30126)
- Tanya Garcia of Smyrna (30080)
- Nyia Garrett of Marietta (30008)
- Essence Gaynor of Marietta (30067)
- Taylor Gelb of Marietta (30067)
- David Genis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Nancy Genis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Arsema Getachew of Marietta (30066)
- London Gibbs of Marietta (30062)
- Kiera Gollatz of Marietta (30068)
- Anna Luiza Gomes of Marietta (30062)
- Brandon Gomez of Austell (30106)
- Maria Gomez of Marietta (30060)
- Lourdes Gonzalez of Marietta (30062)
- Isabelle Graves of Marietta (30067)
- Yasmin Green of Austell (30168)
- Destiny Greenlee of Austell (30106)
- Tianna Gripper of Smyrna (30080)
- Ashley Gruchala of Marietta (30066)
- Jennifer Guardado of Smyrna (30080)
- Maria Alejandra Guayacan Riveros of Marietta (30062)
- Kimani Guchu of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jaylan Guillen-Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Brinley Gunther of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mahala Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Tabetha Guynes of Mableton (30126)
- Amaya Hardin of Atlanta (30339)
- Javaughn Hardy of Acworth (30101)
- Shawnyse Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Tahj'na Harris-Coffie of Mableton (30126)
- Brooke Hart of Marietta (30064)
- Paquita Harvey of Smyrna (30080)
- Gabrielle Heard of Smyrna (30082)
- Alexia Heisserer of Marietta (30060)
- Devin Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Noelani Hemmings of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jeinny Herculano of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriela Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Jasmin Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Leslie Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Monserrat Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Denisse Hernandez-Zuniga of Mableton (30126)
- Xavier Herndon of Smyrna (30080)
- Myles Herold of Mableton (30126)
- Merykal Hightower of Marietta (30008)
- Maurchet Hillery of Marietta (30062)
- Payton Hitchcock of Marietta (30068)
- Andre Hoilett of Powder Springs (30127)
- Courtney Hoo of Smyrna (30082)
- Mark Hopkins of Marietta (30064)
- Avery Hou of Marietta (30064)
- Miah Howard of Marietta (30060)
- Kelsey Howard-Watson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anna Hoyland of Marietta (30068)
- Simon Huaman of Acworth (30101)
- Yexin Huang of Marietta (30066)
- Abigail Huggins of Smyrna (30080)
- Kaylen Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- Holly Hunsaker of Smyrna (30080)
- Andrea Hunter-Chase of Marietta (30066)
- Nyla Hurd of Acworth (30101)
- Paige Huynh of Acworth (30101)
- Thomas Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Andrew Hwang of Marietta (30067)
- Daniel Hwang of Marietta (30068)
- Henry Hyman of Marietta (30062)
- Ammar Iftikhar of Marietta (30062)
- Ifeatu Igwedibie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jack Irish of Acworth (30101)
- Victory Ironna of Powder Springs (30127)
- Owen Isika of Nigeria (30082)
- Imaduddin Iswanto of Marietta (30068)
- Alexandrina Ivanova of Marietta (30062)
- Aravind Iyer of Marietta (30064)
- Abbey Jackson of Marietta (30066)
- Debria Jackson of Marietta (30066)
- Hannah Jackson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Imani Jackson of Marietta (30066)
- Saniya Jackson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Yohan Jacob of Marietta (30067)
- Taylor Jacobs of Acworth (30101)
- Sara James of Atlanta (30339)
- Manoucheca Jean of Powder Springs (30127)
- Dinah Jean-Pierre of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tiffany Jimenez of Austell (30168)
- Jessica Joachim of Marietta (30064)
- Audrey Johnson of Marietta (30067)
- Brianna Johnson of Marietta (30066)
- Jaliyah Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Johnston of Acworth (30101)
- Caleb Jones of Austell (30106)
- Kaelen Jones of Mableton (30126)
- Lauren Jones of Austell (30106)
- Sarah Jones of Marietta (30064)
- Aiden Joyce of Kennesaw (30144)
- Eladio Juarez of Marietta (30062)
- Jakeline Juarez of Marietta (30062)
- Mia Junious-Robinson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anne-Marie Kah of smyrna (30080)
- Evelyn Kainrath of Kennesaw (30152)
- Catherine Karegi of Acworth (30101)
- Maha Karim of Marietta (30066)
- Alice Karpinski of Marietta (30066)
- Sumairah Khan of Marietta (30064)
- Rohit Khanna of Marietta (30062)
- Junghee Kim of Smyrna (30080)
- Suemin Kim of Gimpo-Si (30067)
- Destiny King of Acworth (30101)
- Jalen King of Atlanta (30339)
- Jamir King of Atlanta (30339)
- Lynese King of Mableton (30126)
- Milan King of Smyrna (30082)
- Charles Kinyanjui of Acworth (30101)
- Hannah Kittrell of Marietta (30062)
- John Koomson of Atlanta (30339)
- Kylie Kutner of Marietta (30008)
- Arlo Lachenmeyer of Marietta (30068)
- Eden Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Jonathan Lattman of Smyrna (30080)
- Davis Laushey of Marietta (30062)
- Laila Lavelanet of Smyrna (30080)
- Alex Le of Marietta (30066)
- Hey Lee of Marietta (30062)
- Kamiya Lee of Austell (30106)
- Veronica Lee of Marietta (30066)
- Jordan Lentz of Marietta (30008)
- Hannah Leonard of Smyrna (30082)
- Mia Leonard of Marietta (30064)
- Jacqueline Leroux of marietta (30062)
- Oswaldo Liborio of Mableton (30126)
- Emma Lincoln of Marietta (30062)
- Latavia Little of Marietta (30064)
- Jeremiah Liu of Marietta (30062)
- Diana Loek of Marietta (30008)
- William Long of Smyrna (30082)
- Angely Lopez of Mableton (30126)
- Jermaine Louis of Marietta (30008)
- Nathan Louzan Palacios of Marietta (30068)
- Alexander Lowe of Marietta (30008)
- Eric Lu of Acworth (30101)
- Melanie Luangrath of Marietta (30008)
- Valentina Luisi of Galatina (30080)
- Kelly Luna of Marietta (30068)
- Kaitlyn Lupori of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tucker Lusk of Marietta (30062)
- Olajumoke Luwoye of Austell (30106)
- Teriyana Mack of Acworth (30101)
- Seydou Maiga of Marietta (30067)
- George Malcolm of Marietta (30068)
- Weslie Maloney of Marietta (30062)
- Shianna Marshall of Marietta (30067)
- David Martin of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jalen Martin of Mableton (30126)
- Kennedy Martinez of Marietta (30062)
- Mustafa Masody of Mableton (30126)
- Morgan Matthews of Marietta (30066)
- Sean Max of Powder Springs (30127)
- LaToya Maxwell of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082)
- Nakecyia Mayberry of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sean Mcbride of Atlanta (30339)
- Michael McCain of Marietta (30066)
- Jacobian McClain of Smyrna (30082)
- Hannah McCormack of Marietta (30062)
- Sikina Mcdonnough of Marietta (30062)
- Nia McElhaney of Smyrna (30082)
- Summer McIntyre of Mableton (30126)
- Eden McKenzie of Marietta (30060)
- William Mcrae of Smyrna (30080)
- Swaize Meeks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tess Melton of Marietta (30062)
- Nana Akwasi Mensah of Marietta (30064)
- Campbell Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jaylen Miller of Powder Springs (30127)
- Janou Milligan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Parker MIlls of Marietta (30068)
- Rickell Milner of Austell (30106)
- Alexis Milton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Juliana Minetos of Marietta (30062)
- Niara Minnifield of Acworth (30101)
- Victoria Mitchum of Marietta (30066)
- Kelvin Molina of Mableton (30126)
- Miranda Molina of Marietta (30066)
- Christopher Monroe of Marietta (30066)
- Floyd Montaque of Smyrna (30082)
- Sandra Montgomery of Marietta (30064)
- Ashley Montoya of Smyrna (30082)
- Kathryn Mooney of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jasmine Moore of Austell (30168)
- Jorden Moore of Acworth (30101)
- Stephany Moreno of Austell (30168)
- Brett Morris of Smyrna (30080)
- Chanah Morris of Marietta (30066)
- Simone Morrison of Austell (30106)
- Liam Morse of Mableton (30126)
- Caleb Moss of Marietta (30066)
- Tyson Motton of Mableton (30126)
- Luiz Romero Moura of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nicholas Muckerman of Marietta (30062)
- Joshua Mullins of Powder Springs (30127)
- Deniya Munn of Austell (30168)
- Deborah Myers of Kennesaw (30144)
- Paris Neal of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kamelia Nenova of Marietta (30066)
- Briana Nerestil of Marietta (30064)
- Quinara Newson of Marietta (30060)
- Michelle Nguyen of Austell (30168)
- Sarah Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Thomas Nguyen of Mableton (30126)
- Trinity Nguyen of Marietta (30062)
- Tyler Nguyen of Marietta (30060)
- Justin Niu of Marietta (30068)
- Shannon Njika Lola of Austell (30106)
- Isabella Norris-Rocaberte of Marietta (30062)
- Daniel Nunez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Obinna Nwoke of Mableton (30126)
- Edward Oberlton of powder springs (30127)
- Cosmas Obi of Marietta (30008)
- Winter O'Brien of Atlanta (30339)
- Elena Ocasio of Kennesaw (30144)
- Romoke Odewenwa of Acworth (30101)
- Aamani Odle of Smyrna (30082)
- Brandon Okiche of Austell (30106)
- Precious Okiche of Austell (30106)
- Favour Okoi of Austell (30106)
- Ryan Oluigbo of Marietta (30064)
- Hazem Omar of Marietta (30064)
- Romeo Onanga of Atlanta (30339)
- Bry'Anna O'Neil of Marietta (30060)
- Chelsey Onwuzuruike of Marietta (30064)
- Noblevine Onyeukpere of Marietta (30062)
- Bellin Onyori of Marietta (30060)
- Tiffany Opinya of Acworth (30101)
- Reese Orkin of Marietta (30066)
- Oluwatomiwa Osunlalu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Diana Padron of Marietta (30060)
- Kaelyn Palms of Marietta (30067)
- Haley Paramoure of Marietta (30062)
- Doss Parker of Marietta (30060)
- Jayda Parsons of Powder Springs (30127)
- Aarav Patel of Marietta (30064)
- Hetansh Patel of Anand (30062)
- Jenika Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Nischal Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Rishi Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Tirth Patel of Marietta (30068)
- Shalaya Patterson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Swapnil Paul of Marietta (30067)
- Logan Peng of Acworth (30101)
- Isabella Pereira of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacob Pereira of Marietta (30068)
- Lesli Perez of Austell (30168)
- Luisdavid Perez of Acworth (30101)
- Karielys Perez-Hernandez of Atlanta (30339)
- Evan Phillips of Mableton (30126)
- Valerie Phillips of Marietta (30068)
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066)
- Kawala Pierre-Paul of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cierra Piggott of Marietta (30066)
- Kunal Pol of Smyrna (30080)
- Lizeth Ponce of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tamia Porche of Powder Springs (30127)
- De'ja Porter of Acworth (30101)
- Nathan Portes of Acworth (30101)
- Giulia Pozza of Smyrna (30080)
- Kimberly Price of Marietta (30067)
- Aidan Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Abigail Quain of Kennesaw (30152)
- Felix Quinlan of Marietta (30062)
- Hari Radhakrishnan of Marietta (30066)
- Andre Radman of Austell (30106)
- Kayvon Rahimi of Marietta (30068)
- Brinne Ramirez of Marietta (30060)
- Josephina Ramirez of Marietta (30064)
- Michelle Resendiz Badillo of Marietta (30067)
- Emilia Reyes Mena of Marietta (30062)
- Giselle Reyes of Austell (30168)
- Francia Reyes-Perez of Marietta (30060)
- Solanlly Rijo Lake of Marietta (30067)
- Shayla Riley of Atlanta (30339)
- Genesis Rivera of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lauren Roberts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Chelsea Robinson of Austell (30106)
- Prajjon Robinson of Atlanta (30062)
- Aylin Roblero of Smyrna (30080)
- Harrison Rodriguez of Smyrna (30080)
- Katie Rodriguez of Marietta (30008)
- Charlotte Roemer of Marietta (30008)
- Jordan Rollo of Marietta (30062)
- Zoe Romocki of Marietta (30062)
- Monica Rosell of Marietta (30062)
- Megan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Rachel Row of Marietta (30064)
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jarrett Sales of Marietta (30062)
- Ella Salter of Marietta (30064)
- Annabelle Sanders of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ravleen Sandhu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Citlalli Sandoval of Smyrna (30082)
- Felicia Sanjaya of Kennesaw (30144)
- Amanda Santos of Marietta (30067)
- Austin Scheuerman of Smyrna (30080)
- Itai Schewartz of Marietta (30068)
- Hannah Schiffman of Smyrna (30082)
- Kate Schneider of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ellison Schomer of Marietta (30064)
- Kyle Schubert of Kennesaw (30152)
- Stephanie Schuman of Atlanta (30339)
- Destiny Scott of Powder Springs (30127)
- Yvonna Scott of Powder Springs (30127)
- Mitchell Seymour of Marietta (30062)
- Vivek Shah of Marietta (30062)
- Michael Shalman of Smyrna (30080)
- Prithika Shankar of Marietta (30067)
- Brian Shartzer of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexandria Shaw of Powder Springs (30127)
- Curismah Shepard of Smyrna (30080)
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068)
- Nia-Simone Sherwood of Acworth (30101)
- Claire Sibanda of Marietta (30066)
- Ca'Rin Simpson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Noah Skiotis of Atlanta (30339)
- Steavie Slaw of Kennesaw (30144)
- Caleb Slusser of Marietta (30062)
- Aidan Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jett Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Lillien Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Snowden of Marietta (30062)
- Alexandra Sotelo of Marietta (30060)
- Caroline Spurlin of Marietta (30066)
- Alana Stacks of Kennesaw (30152)
- Amaya Stallworth of Smyrna (30082)
- Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062)
- Megan Sullivan of Marietta (30066)
- Savonne Sutton of Mableton (30126)
- Madison Tallman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Keila Tapia of Powder Springs (30127)
- Brianna Taylor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Malik Taylor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sydney Taylor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jasmyn Teague of Marietta (30064)
- Savannah Tejchman-Hunter of atlanta (30339)
- Jennifer Teniente of Marietta (30067)
- Lauren Tennant of Marietta (30067)
- Yash Thakkar of Marietta (30068)
- Nandita Thayyil of Marietta (30068)
- Brandon Thompson of Smyrna (30080)
- Victoria Tishler of Marietta (30062)
- Lena Toomer of Smyrna (30082)
- Carlos Torricos of Marietta (30068)
- Leena Tran of Marietta (30062)
- Mudit Tripathi of Smyrna (30080)
- Donell Tripp of Marietta (30066)
- Rachel Turnbough of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zayne Turner of Acworth (30101)
- Zion Turner of Mableton (30126)
- Uduak Udom of Powder Springs (30127)
- Onomeh Umudi of Acworth (30101)
- Levayda Vannockay of Austell (30168)
- Heaven Varner of Marietta (30064)
- Sarthak Vashisht of Marietta (30062)
- Stephanie Vega of Austell (30106)
- Anukruthi Venukadasula of Atlanta (30339)
- Oscar Vera of Marietta (30060)
- Katlyn Vercher of Kennesaw (30152)
- Roberto Vergara of Smyrna (30080)
- Christopher Villa of Marietta (30064)
- Ava Vlkovic of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Voge of Acworth (30101)
- Cassandra Waldron of marietta (30062)
- Laura Wang of Marietta (30062)
- Claire Wanjiku of Marietta (30066)
- Nyla Ward of Mableton (30126)
- Tiffani Washington of Kennesaw (30144)
- Riley Waters of Marietta (30068)
- Emma Webster of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ellen Weinkle of Marietta (30067)
- Dan Weiss of Marietta (30066)
- Kai Weissman of Marietta (30062)
- Samuel Wender of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alaina West of Marietta (30068)
- Caitlin Whisby of Marietta (30066)
- Anthony Whitaker of Smyrna (30080)
- Carolyn White of Acworth (30101)
- Kimora White of Kennesaw (30144)
- Richard Will of Smyrna (30080)
- Allen Williams of Austell (30106)
- Chastity Williams of Marietta (30068)
- Jordan Williams of Kennesaw (30144)
- Terrell Williams of Austell (30168)
- Callina Willman of Marietta (30060)
- Aaron Wilson of Powder Springs (30127)
- A'Maya Wilson of austell (30168)
- Tyler Wilson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emma Wirt of Marietta (30062)
- Kevin Wittreich of Marietta (30068)
- Rekha Wulfekuhle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Penelope Yarbrough of Marietta (30064)
- Peter Yoon of Smyrna (30080)
- Kaprice Young of Marietta (30067)
- Christian Zekri of Austell (30168)
- Eileen Zhang of Marietta (30062)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.