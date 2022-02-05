Georgia State University in Atlanta announced the following students were named to the fall term 2021 President's list -
- Alia Abdul Jalil of Louisiana (30080)
- Reuben Abedine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Havalynn Abernathy of Marietta (30064)
- Claire Adams of Powder Spgs (30127)
- De'De' Ajavon of KENNESAW (30144)
- Elizabeth Akindele of Austell (30168)
- Emma Alamgir of Marietta (30062)
- Bethel Alemu of Marietta (30064)
- Austin Allen of Austell (30106)
- Bridgette Allen of Marietta (30064)
- Cherechi Amalaha of Austell (30168)
- Chiemela Ananaba of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rebekah Andress of Marietta (30066)
- Charleigh Angelle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lovia Appiah of Essipon- Sekondi (30060)
- Avery Appling of Acworth (30101)
- Claire Atchison of Marietta (30062)
- Iman Awad of Marietta (30064)
- Darlene Ayala of Marietta (30060)
- Chibuzor Azuh of Marietta (30064)
- Dante Badia of Marietta (30062)
- J'Lycia Bailey of Smyrna (30080)
- Veda Balaji of Marietta (30066)
- Angela Balderas of Marietta (30060)
- Samuel Barbosa of Marietta (30067)
- Matthew Baxley of Smyrna (30080)
- Kidist Bayu of Atlanta (30339)
- Laura Benedict of Austell (30106)
- Adriane Berris of Marietta (30064)
- Amit Bhattacharya of Marietta (30060)
- Isa Blair of Marietta (30062)
- Bria Blalock of Marietta (30064)
- Rebeca Blalock of Marietta (30068)
- Rebecca Blaske of Marietta (30062)
- Michael Blount of Smyrna (30080)
- Isabella Boddie of Atlanta (30339)
- Mara Bosnak of Marietta (30068)
- Luke Boynton of Marietta (30062)
- Fiona Brady of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Bremner of Atlanta (30339)
- Hailee Brinkley of Marietta (30068)
- Briana Brown of Acworth (30101)
- Dezra Brown of Marietta (30060)
- Sean Bruce of Marietta (30064)
- Max Budnick of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriel Burks of Marietta (30062)
- Janine Bush of Smyrna (30080)
- Eric Calderon of Smyrna (30080)
- Mary Fe Calderon of Marietta (30060)
- Ashlyn Campbell of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ana Carrillo Udelman of Atlanta (30339)
- Kimberly Carrington of Mableton (30126)
- Tyler Carthron of Marietta (30068)
- Laura Castellon of Marietta (30008)
- Brandon Cecilio of Marietta (30062)
- Banya Cha of Marietta (30068)
- Lydia Chapin of Marietta (30067)
- Sebastian Chica of Marietta (30062)
- Alexandra Claugus of Marietta (30067)
- Austin Cline of Marietta (30066)
- Kayla Cohen of Marietta (30066)
- Nakoti Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Anaiah Collins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sierra Cook of Mableton (30126)
- Julia Cooprider of Kennesaw (30144)
- Joseph Covington of Marietta (30068)
- Raymond Cruz of Mableton (30126)
- Forrest Dabbs of Atlanta (30339)
- Suha Darbo of Smyrna (30082)
- Derrick Davis of Marietta (30062)
- Leeland Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Pamela De La Cruz of Acworth (30101)
- Leticia De Melo of Marietta (30068)
- Carolyn Deady of Marietta (30062)
- Mark Degner of Powder Springs (30127)
- Katie Dellorto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Stanley Delva of Acworth (30101)
- Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)
- Sagarika Devarayapuram Ramakrishnan of Marietta (30067)
- Dylan Dong of Marietta (30062)
- Kelsey Dorawa of Marietta (30068)
- Crystal Dorvil of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Gloria Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Kristine Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lyndsey Edelman of Atlanta (30339)
- Kiera Edwards of Mableton (30126)
- Jasmine Egbufoama of Kennesaw (30144)
- Dorsa Erfani of Marietta (30066)
- Channan Evering-Wells of Mableton (30126)
- Eziada Ezinwa-Ezuma of Austell (30106)
- Khalil Fahimi of Marietta (30064)
- Nicole Figueroa of Marietta (30062)
- Lily Fine of Marietta (30068)
- Amelia Floryance of Marietta (30008)
- Cooper Foster of Marietta (30068)
- Kimberly Furr of Kennesaw (30152)
- Arihant Gadgade of Smyrna (30082)
- Kevin Gallardo Wepster of Austell (30168)
- Daisy Galvan of Marietta (30060)
- Steven Garcia of Smyrna (30080)
- Eduarda Gedoz Speggiorin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kate Glenn of Atlanta (30339)
- Sophia Godinho Silveira of Atlanta (30339)
- Maria Gomez of Marietta (30060)
- Domingo Gonzalez of Marietta (30060)
- Fatima Gonzalez of Marietta (30062)
- Williams Gonzalez-Ruiz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leslie Goosby of Austell (30106)
- Nathaniel Gostin of Smyrna (30082)
- Christopher Gray of Acworth (30101)
- Sarah Griffith of Marietta (30066)
- Nadia Gyamera of Austell (30168)
- James Han of marietta (30066)
- Sophia Hanna of Smyrna (30080)
- Tucker Hardin of Acworth (30101)
- Mark Hays of Smyrna (30080)
- Hayes Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Kaylee Herculano of Smyrna (30082)
- Leslie Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Nicole Hernandez Reyes of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jasmin Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Katerin Hernandez-Garcia of Austell (30106)
- Haeli Hicks of Acworth (30101)
- Arshaan Hisamuddin of Marietta (30062)
- Lorry Hoang of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mark Hopkins of Marietta (30064)
- MarAa Howell of Marietta (30066)
- Rafat Hussain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ayasha Husseini of Smyrna (30080)
- Chloe Hutcheson of Marietta (30064)
- Paige Huynh of Acworth (30101)
- Amelia Ide of Atlanta (30339)
- Leslie Igbo of Powder Springs (30127)
- Precious Imagbe of Smyrna (30080)
- Skylar James of Smyrna (30082)
- Abigail Mulcahey of Acworth (30101)
- Cobi Jefferson of Acworth (30101)
- Jessica Joachim of Marietta (30064)
- Audrey Johnson of Marietta (30067)
- A'zsa Johnson of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Isiah Jones of Marietta (30067)
- William Joyner of Acworth (30101)
- Alanna Kapoor of Marietta (30067)
- Charity Kariuki of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Soha Kaviani of Marietta (30062)
- Hana Kelly of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Alistair Kiely of Marietta (30068)
- Donghui Kim of Marietta (30068)
- Leejeong Kim of Marietta (30062)
- Milan King of Smyrna (30082)
- Jessica Kramer of Marietta (30062)
- Advaith Kumar of Marietta (30068)
- Wei Kwok of Mableton (30126)
- Rebecca LaFalce of Marietta (30064)
- Darren Lang of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Genevieve Leopold of Marietta (30067)
- Katherine LeRoux of Marietta (30062)
- Richard Lin of Marietta (30068)
- Megan Linard of Marietta (30064)
- Nadia Lloyd of Mableton (30126)
- Lucas Long of Marietta (30067)
- Fernanda Lopes of Atlanta (30339)
- Erika Lopez Bahena of Smyrna (30080)
- Angely Lopez of Mableton (30126)
- Julianna Lorey of Mableton (30126)
- Valentina Luisi of Galatina (30080)
- Diego Luque of Marietta (30067)
- Melani Macik of Marietta (30062)
- Thaddius Macon of Marietta (30068)
- Neena Madhure of Marietta (30066)
- Marlen Maldonado of Mableton (30126)
- Rivian Manning of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leeam Dainess Marquez of Marietta (30068)
- Russell Marroquin of Marietta (30060)
- Catherine Martinez Santana of Mableton (30126)
- Ana Marzoa Montalvo of Atlanta (30339)
- Lyla Masoud of Marietta (30066)
- Tyree McCloud of Marietta (30008)
- Catherine McEntaggart of Marietta (30068)
- Rayden McGriff of Atlanta (30339)
- Trevor McNeill of Marietta (30062)
- Swaize Meeks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Judith Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Elizabeth Melton of Marietta (30066)
- Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jose Mercado of Kennesaw (30144)
- Bianca Michel of Marietta (30060)
- Campbell Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Miles of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kirsten Milsap of Atlanta (30339)
- Dylan Miranda of Mableton (30126)
- Travis Mitchell of Smyrna (30082)
- Siddharth Mohan of Marietta (30068)
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101)
- Montserrat Mora of Kennesaw (30144)
- Janet Morakinyo of Smyrna (30082)
- Betsabe Morales of Marietta (30008)
- Sofia Morales of Marietta (30066)
- Erika Morgan of Marietta (30068)
- Kennedy Morris of Marietta (30008)
- Tiana Morrison of Acworth (30101)
- Joshua Mullins of Powder Springs (30127)
- Atlantis Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Ahmad Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Khaled Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Aditya Natham of Marietta (30068)
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Nellum of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Katelyn Nelson of Marietta (30064)
- Kamelia Nenova of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Newhouse of Kennesaw (30144)
- Faith Newton of Marietta (30066)
- Thomas Nguyen of Mableton (30126)
- Tania Nieto of Marietta (30067)
- Avarie Norman of Marietta (30064)
- Isabella Norris-Rocaberte of Marietta (30062)
- Edward Oberlton of powder springs (30127)
- Aamani Odle of Smyrna (30082)
- Paul Ofremu of Powder Springs (30127)
- Destiny Oluwa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Rebecca Onwuzuruoha of Marietta (30064)
- Joelyn Onyekachi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Damariz Ortiz of Marietta (30067)
- Kelsey Page of Marietta (30066)
- Nicholas Palmiotto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jihae Park of Acworth (30101)
- Jisoo Park of Acworth (30101)
- Doss Parker of Marietta (30060)
- Smit Patel of Marietta (30060)
- Carolyn Paul of Marietta (30068)
- Devan Payne of Smyrna (30082)
- Stephanie Perales of Kennesaw (30144)
- Amanda Perry of Marietta (30064)
- Maya Persaud of Marietta (30067)
- Kelly Pham of Marietta (30060)
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066)
- Michael Pierce of Atlanta (30339)
- Maria Pineda of Marietta (30060)
- Noah Platt of Marietta (30068)
- Savannah Pollack of Marietta (30068)
- Melyrene Pomales of Atlanta (30339)
- Essence Porter of Austell (30168)
- Isabel Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Abigail Quain of Kennesaw (30152)
- Felix Quinlan of Marietta (30062)
- Kayvon Rahimi of Marietta (30068)
- Josephina Ramirez of Marietta (30064)
- Maria Paula Ramirez of Marietta (30068)
- Jelisa Ramos of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ramita Rathore of Marietta (30068)
- Michelle Resendiz Badillo of Marietta (30067)
- Destiny Reynolds of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Ricci of Acworth (30101)
- Julianna Rice of Mableton (30126)
- Solanlly Rijo Lake of Marietta (30067)
- Ramon Rivera of Marietta (30008)
- James Roberto of Marietta (30064)
- Lauren Roberts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Harrison Rodriguez of Smyrna (30080)
- Katie Rodriguez of Marietta (30008)
- Charlotte Roemer of Marietta (30008)
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339)
- Samara Rojas of Marietta (30060)
- Jordan Rollo of Marietta (30062)
- Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam of Marietta (30062)
- Jarrett Sales of Marietta (30062)
- Grant Sanders of Marietta (30067)
- Niya Sanders of Marietta (30067)
- Ravleen Sandhu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Citlalli Sandoval of Smyrna (30082)
- Hannah Schiffman of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaitlynn Schmitzer of Smyrna (30082)
- Ellison Schomer of Marietta (30064)
- Madalyn Schultz of Mableton (30126)
- Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)
- Destiny Scott of Powder Springs (30127)
- Gokul Senthamarai kannan of Marietta (30068)
- Rahul Senthamarai Kannan of Marietta (30068)
- Pooja Shah of Smyrna (30082)
- Prithika Shankar of Marietta (30067)
- Divya Sharma of Marietta (30067)
- Manas Sharma of Marietta (30068)
- Alexandria Shaw of Powder Springs (30127)
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068)
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066)
- Connie Sigari of Marietta (30066)
- Areial Simmons of Austell (30106)
- Julia Simonsen of Marietta (30066)
- Cooper Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laurilee Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Thompson Smith of Kennesaw (30144)
- Zehra Sohani of Marietta (30068)
- Jessica Stansel of Mableton (30126)
- Lilian Staten of Marietta (30068)
- Lauren Steel of Marietta (30066)
- Ashanti Sumpter of Marietta (30008)
- Madison Tallman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Brianna Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Sydney Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Joshua Tec of Marietta (30064)
- Samuel Tedjasukmana of Kediri (30068)
- Camarii Tellis of Smyrna (30080)
- Lauren Tennant of Marietta (30067)
- Justice Theodros of Acworth (30101)
- Amia Thomas of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Rebekah Thome of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaila Thompson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Crystal Torres of Marietta (30062)
- Olayiwola Toye-Arulogun of Lagos (30080)
- Mame Traore of Mableton (30126)
- Yannick Tumukunde of Marietta (30067)
- Riana Turner of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jessica Vallery of Smyrna (30080)
- Helen Vo of Marietta (30064)
- Kayla Walker of Austell (30168)
- Elana Walter of Marietta (30068)
- Mason Ward of Marietta (30062)
- Emma Webster of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ellen Weinkle of Marietta (30067)
- Lorelai Weldon of Marietta (30066)
- Alaina West of Marietta (30068)
- Richard Will of Smyrna (30080)
- Amber Williams of Kennesaw (30152)
- Andrew Williamson of Marietta (30066)
- Lexie Williamson of Acworth (30101)
- Kennedy Willis of Marietta (30066)
- Ashley Wilson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Suzonne Winship of Kennesaw (30152)
- Rana Yousef of Kennesaw (30144)
- Drashti Zalavadia of Marietta (30062)
- Christian Zekri of Austell (30168)
- Winnie Zheng of Marietta (30068)
