Georgia State University in Atlanta announced the following students were named to the fall term 2021 Dean's list -
- Tracy Abassah of Austell (30106)
- John Adams of atlanta (30339)
- Samantha Adams of Marietta (30064)
- Oluwayinka Afolabi of Austell (30168)
- Chinelo Aghaji of Smyrna (30080)
- Jason Aguila of Atlanta (30339)
- Michelle Aguirre-Lerma of Powder Springs (30127)
- Nkem Ajuebor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Mayamin Aleid of Alhassa (30339)
- Sarah Alexander of Kennesaw (30144)
- Inaara Ali of Marietta (30068)
- Sa'id Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Ari Allen of Mableton (30126)
- Sydnee Allen of Marietta (30067)
- Ammar Al-Qutub of Smyrna (30080)
- Adesuwa Amadasun of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Robert Anagnostis of Smyrna (30082)
- Athenia Anderson of Marietta (30062)
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kathleen Andrade of Kennesaw (30144)
- David Andrews of Marietta (30064)
- Maria Angarita of Atlanta (30339)
- Chideha Aniemeka of Marietta (30064)
- Nicole Anim of Smyrna (30080)
- Ayesha Anwar of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jessica Applegate of Marietta (30064)
- Christopher Arcuragi of Marietta (30062)
- Mofiyinfoluwa Aribike of Austell (30168)
- Trew-Haven Armstrong of Mableton (30126)
- Oghenerukevwe Aror of Mableton (30126)
- Heila Asgarian of Marietta (30066)
- Amani Ashley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Breana Askew of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Amadae Atuokwu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ibrahim Awoleiro of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Gracie Bachman of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ghassimou Balde of Austell (30168)
- Andrew Ball of Mableton (30126)
- Adebanji Bamidele of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ana Barahona of Marietta (30008)
- Ema Barber of Marietta (30062)
- Maxmillian Barker of Marietta (30062)
- Aliyah Barnes of Austell (30106)
- Jasmine Barrow of Marietta (30064)
- Michael Bates of Kennesaw (30144)
- Zoe Bayani of Marietta (30067)
- Nathanael Bazile of Marietta (30008)
- Amirarsalan Bazmandegan Mahdiehyazdi of Atlanta (30339)
- Catrina Bell-Sem of Marietta (30062)
- Daniel Benavides of Kennesaw (30144)
- Emma Berman of Marietta (30064)
- Karime Betancourt of Kennesaw (30144)
- Briana Blake of Marietta (30060)
- Kayla Bloom of Marietta (30067)
- Adaisha Bodine of Smyrna (30080)
- Louise Bowling of Marietta (30008)
- Tyra Boyd of Kennesaw (30144)
- Khalfani Bozeman of Atlanta (30339)
- Abby Brake of Marietta (30064)
- Sahel Bravo of Luanda (30060)
- Jamirah Braxton of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Zachary Broomfield of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jaiya Brown of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jalen Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Qu'azakea Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Victoria Brown of Marietta (30062)
- Holly Buissereth of Acworth (30101)
- Jonathan Burgos of Marietta (30064)
- Madison Burns of Marietta (30066)
- Phebe Caleb of Marietta (30068)
- Christina Caliri of Marietta (30062)
- Paula Camacho-Bautista of Smyrna (30080)
- Joseph Camp of Acworth (30101)
- Zoe Canfield of Smyrna (30082)
- Esmeralda Carbajal-Lopez of Smyrna (30082)
- Simon Carlson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Rachel Carr of Kennesaw (30144)
- Laura Carrington of Smyrna (30080)
- Grey Carter of Kennesaw (30144)
- Robert Casanave of Atlanta (30339)
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080)
- Will Cazalet of Smyrna (30080)
- Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Theodore Chatzikonstantinou of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shayak Chaudhuri of Marietta (30062)
- Uros Ciric of Marietta (30068)
- Amber Clark of Mableton (30126)
- Doreen Clark-Blake of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Tricia Clearman of Smyrna (30080)
- Damien Clover of Atlanta (30339)
- Tyler Cofrancesco of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Infinity Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Jerold Coleman of Smyrna (30080)
- Nellie Collier of Austell (30106)
- Allison Collins of Acworth (30101)
- Mikayla Collins of Smyrna (30080)
- Zachary Concha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Anna Cooke of Marietta (30064)
- K'veion Cooke of Austell (30106)
- Marissa Cooley of Marietta (30062)
- Samuel Core of Smyrna (30082)
- Thomas Cossuto of marietta (30066)
- Miranda Creagan of Acworth (30101)
- Natalie Cross of Marietta (30062)
- Samuel Crowell of Marietta (30062)
- Jasmine Cruz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Josue Cuevas of Marietta (30060)
- Danielle Curry of Acworth (30101)
- Gizelle Da Silva of Marietta (30067)
- Sophia Da Silva of Smyrna (30080)
- Erinn Daez of Acworth (30101)
- Jennifer Dang of Kennesaw (30144)
- Dominique Daniel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Johnita Daniel of Acworth (30101)
- Brian Daniels of Marietta (30062)
- Saffa Dar of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Andre D'Arcy of Marietta (30064)
- Sara Dardik of Marietta (30067)
- Dunston Darius of Marietta (30066)
- Florence Darko of Marietta (30066)
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068)
- Elon Davis of Marietta (30066)
- Ian Davis of Smyrna (30080)
- Jamie Davis of Nassau (30339)
- Jayera Davis of Marietta (30067)
- Joyita Davis of Mableton (30126)
- Susan Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Victoria Davis of Marietta (30066)
- Xavier Davis of Marietta (30062)
- Isabella Deckner-Glick of Marietta (30066)
- Roan Denton of Atlanta (30339)
- Tony Derado of Marietta (30062)
- Steve Dessources of Marietta (30064)
- Andrew DeVries of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tiffany Dickson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kevin Ding of Marietta (30062)
- Adel Diony of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Olivia Dison of Marietta (30062)
- Praveen Doluweera of Marietta (30066)
- Vanesa Dominguez of Smyrna (30080)
- Samuel Dominy of Kennesaw (30152)
- Zhi hao Dong of Austell (30106)
- Betoyah Dorzema of Acworth (30101)
- Maya Doutre of Marietta (30068)
- Ashleigh Drake of Smyrna (30080)
- Andrei Duarte of Atlanta (30339)
- Veronica Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Donasja Dubose of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Adam Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Emma Dunlap of Marietta (30067)
- Zachary Dunlap of Kennesaw (30152)
- Shelby Edema of Marietta (30060)
- Ifunanya Eduzor of Acworth (30101)
- NeLayna Edwards of Powder Springs (30127)
- Izehinomen Ehimemen of Smyrna (30082)
- Obehi Ehimen of Mableton (30126)
- Leena Elkady of Marietta (30062)
- Brianna Ellis of Marietta (30066)
- Jodie Enes of Marietta (30062)
- Nasara English of Marietta (30066)
- Tyrone English of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexander Ergas of Marietta (30062)
- Alexander Eristavi of Marietta (30067)
- Oscar Escobar of Mableton (30126)
- Richard Ewusi of Austell (30168)
- Harrison Ezeihekaibee of Marietta (30008)
- Ayesha Faheem of Marietta (30064)
- Andrew Fain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Fiorella Falquero Donoso of Powder Springs (30127)
- Yamile Farias of Kennesaw (30144)
- Idowu Faro of Marietta (30060)
- Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta (30064)
- Jordyn Faustin of Smyrna (30082)
- Angelina Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Isabella Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Veronika Ferguson of Smyrna (30082)
- Alyssa Fernandes of Marietta (30062)
- Jessica Fincham of Marietta (30062)
- Zachary Fishman of Acworth (30101)
- Colin Fitzgerald of Atlanta (30339)
- David Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Sean Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Martha Flores of Marietta (30008)
- Luciano Follegati of Marietta (30066)
- Destanie Fonoimoana of Atlanta (30339)
- Ethan Fountain of Kennesaw (30144)
- O'rel France of Atlanta (30339)
- Alexis Francis of Acworth (30101)
- Emma Fraser of Marietta (30068)
- Jalen Frazer of Acworth (30101)
- Evan Frederickson of Smyrna (30080)
- Bridget French of Austell (30106)
- Nicholas Friedman of Smyrna (30082)
- Ayanna Gaines of Mableton (30126)
- Sarah Gakobo of Acworth (30101)
- Ramon Galarza of Buenos Aires (30062)
- Nicole Gan of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Madelyn Gandy of Marietta (30066)
- Kenia Garcia Jimenez of Marietta (30064)
- Luis Garcia of Marietta (30060)
- Tanya Garcia of Smyrna (30080)
- Briela Garner of Acworth (30101)
- Sherry Garrett of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Olivia Garrison of Smyrna (30082)
- Essence Gaynor of Marietta (30067)
- Spencer Godwin of Smyrna (30082)
- Cheyenne Golden of Marietta (30067)
- Oscar Gomez of Marietta (30062)
- Clara Goncalves of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gabrielle Gonzalez of Acworth (30101)
- Natalie Gonzalez of Marietta (30067)
- Jasmine Goode of Acworth (30101)
- Channing Gottemaker of Marietta (30062)
- Isabelle Graves of Marietta (30067)
- Ari Grimes of Smyrna (30080)
- Brandon Groves of Marietta (30062)
- Ashley Gruchala of Marietta (30066)
- Maria Alejandra Guayacan Riveros of Marietta (30062)
- Anna Gunter of Marietta (30062)
- Patssy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Milie Gutierrez-Sorto of Marietta (30008)
- Makeyah Guy of Acworth (30101)
- Harrison Haley of Acworth (30101)
- Channing Hallford of Kennesaw (30152)
- Matthew Han of Marietta (30062)
- Nala Handley of Marietta (30062)
- Aidan Harden of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jessica Hardin of Marietta (30067)
- Carlyn Harris of Austell (30106)
- Jayla Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Shawnyse Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Joshua Harvey of Marietta (30008)
- Taylor Heaney of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gabrielle Heard of Smyrna (30082)
- Nathan Heckman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kieran Hein of Smyrna (30082)
- Alexia Heisserer of Marietta (30060)
- Noelani Hemmings of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ariel Henry of Marietta (30060)
- Catherine Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriela Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Monserrat Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Ines Herrera of Marietta (30066)
- Kalynn Hicks of Marietta (30008)
- Celine High of Kennesaw (30152)
- Eric Holman of Smyrna (30080)
- Kia Holmes of Austell (30168)
- Emma Hovey of Marietta (30064)
- Latreicia Howard of Mableton (30126)
- Kelsey Howard-Watson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anna Hoyland of Marietta (30068)
- Simon Huaman of Acworth (30101)
- Kaylen Hughes of Marietta (30064)
- John Hunter of Marietta (30062)
- Nyla Hurd of Acworth (30101)
- Syed Hussain of Marietta (30068)
- Nuru Hussien of Austell (30106)
- Jenny Huynh of Smyrna (30082)
- Julianne Huynh of Marietta (30068)
- Shayne Hylleberg of Smyrna (30082)
- Henry Hyman of Marietta (30062)
- Claudia Hysa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Adetoun Ijidakinro of kennesaw (30144)
- Tyler Infante of Smyrna (30080)
- Ketteria Ingram of Marietta (30068)
- Imaduddin Iswanto of Marietta (30068)
- Kelly Jacinto Ozuna of Mableton (30126)
- Sara James of Atlanta (30339)
- Yahmin James of Atlanta (30339)
- London Jasper of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Tiffany Jimenez of Austell (30168)
- Dana Johnson of Austell (30168)
- Ethan Johnson of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Madison Johnston of Acworth (30101)
- Jacob Jones of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaelen Jones of Mableton (30126)
- Lauren Jones of Austell (30106)
- Eladio Juarez of Marietta (30062)
- Yaritzy Juarez of Marietta (30008)
- Fanta Kaba of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ahmed Kahla of Acworth (30101)
- Evelyn Kainrath of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kishan Kalaria of Marietta (30066)
- Maha Karim of Marietta (30066)
- Damanpreet Kaur of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Oriyomi Kazeem of Marietta (30067)
- Michael Kerr of Marietta (30062)
- Leeyan Khan of Marietta (30062)
- Rohit Khanna of Marietta (30062)
- Junghee Kim of Smyrna (30080)
- Mose Kim of Austell (30106)
- Lundyn King of Smyrna (30082)
- Lynese King of Mableton (30126)
- Charles Kinyanjui of Acworth (30101)
- Hannah Kittrell of Marietta (30062)
- Tewelde Knight of Austell (30106)
- Shaquille Kokumo of Marietta (30064)
- Ivy Kuo of Marietta (30062)
- Calvin Kwok of Smyrna (30082)
- Lily Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Nikol Lazarov of Marietta (30067)
- Alexander Le of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Vivian Le of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Victoria Leach of Marietta (30066)
- Hey Lee of Marietta (30062)
- Nahyoung Lee of Marietta (30068)
- Veronica Lee of Marietta (30066)
- Grace Leidelmeijer of Acworth (30101)
- Brenda Lema of Mableton (30126)
- Robert Lenthart of Marietta (30062)
- Mia Leonard of Marietta (30064)
- Tia Lescanec of Austell (30168)
- Matthew Lester of Marietta (30062)
- Kennedy Levister of Austell (30106)
- Nic Lew of Marietta (30068)
- Allison Lipstein of Acworth (30101)
- Matteus Lizdas of Marietta (30068)
- Cailyn Lockwood of Austell (30168)
- William Long of Smyrna (30082)
- Nicole Lopez of Acworth (30101)
- Collin Lord of Marietta (30064)
- Cierra Lowry of Atlanta (30339)
- Stanley Lu of Marietta (30068)
- Kelly Luna of Marietta (30068)
- Najah Lundy of Marietta (30008)
- Kaitlyn Lupori of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Skyler Lupton-Smith of Atlanta (30339)
- Magaly Luviano of Smyrna (30082)
- Ashley Lysius of Kennesaw (30152)
- Victor Macias of Marietta (30008)
- Jessica Maddox of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ahmed Makkaoui of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Walter Mallory of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Mason Mamoun of Marietta (30067)
- Eyongogbang Manyitabot of Austell (30106)
- Anna March of Marietta (30064)
- Shianna Marshall of Marietta (30067)
- Jalen Martin of Mableton (30126)
- Clarissa Martinez of Marietta (30060)
- Eric Martinez of Smyrna (30080)
- Rachael Martinez of Marietta (30062)
- John Masters of Smyrna (30080)
- Sean Max of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082)
- Peris May of Kennesaw (30152)
- Briana McClure of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sikina Mcdonnough of Marietta (30062)
- Erin McNeal of Marietta (30064)
- Summer McNeill of Smyrna (30082)
- Krishna Mehta of Marietta (30066)
- Jaime Mejia of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kenny Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Marina Melendez of Marietta (30066)
- Fana Meles of Atlanta (30339)
- Tess Melton of Marietta (30062)
- Rebeca Mendez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Marc Metcalf of Marietta (30062)
- Brittany Mgbam of Marietta (30066)
- Kyra Milton of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Talease Milton of Marietta (30060)
- Andrew Minard of Marietta (30062)
- Dechristian Minter of Mableton (30126)
- Daniyal Mirza of Marietta (30066)
- Eren Mirza-Tolouee of Marietta (30067)
- Eryss Mixon of Marietta (30067)
- Claire Mobley of Acworth (30101)
- Natalia Mogge of Atlanta (30339)
- Christopher Monroe of Marietta (30066)
- Jordan Montford of Marietta (30064)
- Sandra Montgomery of Marietta (30064)
- Jorden Moore of Acworth (30101)
- Mayra Morales of Marietta (30062)
- Carlos Moreno of Smyrna (30080)
- Zola Morgan of Acworth (30101)
- Eduardo Moronta of Smyrna (30080)
- Kristopher Morrison of Marietta (30064)
- Simone Morrison of Austell (30106)
- Christel Moses of Marietta (30067)
- Tyson Motton of Mableton (30126)
- Nicholas Muckerman of Marietta (30062)
- Leanne Mullis of Smyrna (30082)
- Ilsong Mun of Acworth (30101)
- Amed Munguia of Mableton (30126)
- Trent Munson of Marietta (30062)
- Tawina Munthali of Marietta (30067)
- Dakota Munyon of Marietta (30060)
- Alana Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Nasira Murria of Marietta (30060)
- Anika Nagpal of Marietta (30066)
- Nahida Nargis of Marietta (30068)
- Dania Naser of atlanta (30339)
- Rachel Nathan of Marietta (30062)
- Quinara Newson of Marietta (30060)
- Anne Nguyen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ashley Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Binh Nguyen of Smyrna (30080)
- Jonathan Nguyen of Acworth (30101)
- Michelle Nguyen of Austell (30168)
- Thu Nguyen of Smyrna (30082)
- Tyler Nguyen of Marietta (30060)
- Reglice Ngwang of Atlanta (30339)
- Cori Nichols of Marietta (30064)
- Ajene Nicholson of Austell (30168)
- Payton Nicholson of Smyrna (30082)
- Agathe Nikiforou of Marietta (30060)
- Shannon Njika Lola of Austell (30106)
- Jada Norris of Smyrna (30080)
- Angela North of Smyrna (30080)
- Ijeoma Nwachukwu of Atlanta (30339)
- Jesse Nwagwu of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ekene Nwosu of Austell (30106)
- Judy Nyakoa of Marietta (30066)
- Cosmas Obi of Marietta (30008)
- Winter O'Brien of Atlanta (30339)
- Elena Ocasio of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rachael Ogbuagu of Acworth (30101)
- Yolanda Ogedengbe of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Adaugo Ohanu of Marietta (30008)
- Juah Ok of Marietta (30062)
- Onyinye Okafor of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew Okwuosah of Powder Springs (30127)
- Olufemi Oladayo of Atlanta (30339)
- Gabriel Olayinka of Powder Springs (30127)
- Stephanie Oliver of Marietta (30067)
- Jackson Oliveros of Acworth (30101)
- Chelsey Onwuzuruike of Marietta (30064)
- Reese Orkin of Marietta (30066)
- Hussien Osman of Marietta (30068)
- Zeki Ozyilmaz of Smyrna (30082)
- Jeannette Palomares of Marietta (30066)
- Zeba Panjwani of Marietta (30068)
- Haley Paramoure of Marietta (30062)
- Sunwoo Park of Marietta (30062)
- Tiffany Parker of Marietta (30066)
- Haeli Patel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rishi Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Shivam Patel of Smyrna (30082)
- Shivani Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Tirth Patel of Marietta (30068)
- Utsav Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Vaidehi Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Veer Patel of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jonathan Pearson of Mableton (30126)
- Maxwell Peddie of Marietta (30068)
- Veronica Pelaez Maya of Marietta (30062)
- Jacob Penson of Marietta (30066)
- Isabella Pereira of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacob Pereira of Marietta (30068)
- Max Perez of Marietta (30062)
- Ryann Perkins of Mableton (30126)
- Madison Phillips of Marietta (30064)
- Valerie Phillips of Marietta (30068)
- Kawala Pierre-Paul of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cierra Piggott of Marietta (30066)
- Kunal Pol of Smyrna (30080)
- Brandy Poole of Smyrna (30082)
- Melissa Powell of Atlanta (30339)
- Jayden Premmer of Austell (30168)
- Dasan Price of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ethan Price of Mableton (30126)
- Wesley Price of Austell (30106)
- Jordan Pruett of Mableton (30126)
- Alessandro Puleo Vasquez of Marietta (30067)
- Thalia Quarterman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Andre Radman of Austell (30106)
- Sneha Rajesh of Marietta (30067)
- Abdulhakeem Raji of Powder Springs (30127)
- Selamawit Ramadan of mableton (30126)
- Alexandria Ramsey of Marietta (30008)
- Noah Reese of Marietta (30066)
- MaryEllen Reid of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kianna Render of Kennesaw (30144)
- Taylor Reyes of Marietta (30062)
- Bailey Rice of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mary Rickman of Smyrna (30080)
- Micayla Rickman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Najahme Ridley of Mableton (30126)
- Genesis Rivera of Kennesaw (30152)
- Danae Roache of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Roache of Acworth (30101)
- Harper Roberts of Atlanta (30339)
- Chelsea Robinson of Austell (30106)
- Prajjon Robinson of Atlanta (30062)
- Kevin Rodgers of Smyrna (30082)
- Michael Rodriguez of Marietta (30060)
- Nailea Rodriguez of Smyrna (30082)
- Raphael Rodriguez of Marietta (30064)
- Viviana Rodriguez of Marietta (30064)
- Patrick Rogers of Mableton (30126)
- Philana Rogers of Mableton (30126)
- Zoe Romocki of Marietta (30062)
- David Rosales of Marietta (30064)
- Kimberly Rosales of Marietta (30008)
- Monica Rosell of Marietta (30062)
- Jayland Ross of Marietta (30066)
- Ana Rountree of Powder Springs (30127)
- Megan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Elaina Rouse of Marietta (30066)
- Jocelyn Ruiz of Marietta (30060)
- Sepideh Saheb of Marietta (30068)
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Ariana Salazar of Marietta (30068)
- Izabella Sara of Marietta (30064)
- Maimouna Sarr of Austell (30168)
- Shaunteria Saylor of Smyrna (30080)
- Chloe Scheffler of Kennesaw (30144)
- Camilla Schiappa of Marietta (30067)
- Marie Schmitz of Smyrna (30080)
- Emma Schoenthaler of Marietta (30067)
- Kyle Schubert of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sophia Schweizer of Kennesaw (30152)
- Deja Scott of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Zora Seals of Smyrna (30082)
- Lauren Segal of Marietta (30062)
- Hunter Sellier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anna Serani of Marietta (30066)
- Rashel Serrano of Marietta (30067)
- George Sertl of Marietta (30067)
- Lily Sheram of Marietta (30064)
- Gabriel Shipman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Megan Shore of Smyrna (30080)
- Danielle Shumpert of Mableton (30126)
- Margaret Silliman of Smyrna (30082)
- Kamaria Simmons of Acworth (30101)
- Armon Sims of Atlanta (30339)
- Gurwinder Singh of Marietta (30066)
- Jayant Singh of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Amiah Smith of Marietta (30067)
- Jonathan Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Natalyn Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Madison Snowden of Marietta (30062)
- Katharine Sprigle of Marietta (30068)
- Julie Stark of Marietta (30062)
- Kate Stewart of Marietta (30062)
- William Streck of Kennesaw (30152)
- Katherine Strickland of Marietta (30068)
- Sandrea Strickland of Austell (30168)
- Camila Strohmeyer of Acworth (30101)
- Tracy Stubbs of Smyrna (30082)
- Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062)
- Lloren Sullivan of Austell (30106)
- Megan Sullivan of Marietta (30066)
- Christian Sutton of Mableton (30126)
- Lillith Szaszko of Marietta (30062)
- Alejandra Tapia Batres of Smyrna (30080)
- Khylunie Tarver of Acworth (30101)
- Danielle Taylor of Austell (30106)
- David Taylor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jedidah Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kaitlyn Terrell of Marietta (30066)
- Candace Terry of Marietta (30066)
- Cashmere Thomas of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elizabeth Thomas of Marietta (30066)
- James Thomas of Marietta (30068)
- Maya Thornton of Mableton (30126)
- Bettye Tillman of Smyrna (30080)
- Haley Tillman of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Santiago Torres of Villavicencio (30067)
- Leena Tran of Marietta (30062)
- Aisha Turner of Mableton (30126)
- Megan Turner of Acworth (30101)
- Zayne Turner of Acworth (30101)
- Jefreey Udave of Acworth (30101)
- Uduak Udom of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Gabriela Urrego of Austell (30168)
- John Urum of Marietta (30008)
- Claudia Valladares of Marietta (30060)
- Babin Van Der Waal of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kenya Vargas of Acworth (30101)
- Heaven Varner of Marietta (30064)
- Sarthak Vashisht of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Eliel Vasquez of Austell (30106)
- Stephanie Vega of Austell (30106)
- Jennifer Ventura of Marietta (30060)
- Roberto Vergara of Smyrna (30080)
- Natthania Vernet of Marietta (30064)
- Kevin Vettickatt of Marietta (30062)
- Sofia Villar of Smyrna (30080)
- Ava Vlkovic of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Voge of Acworth (30101)
- John Vogt of Marietta (30066)
- Cassandra Waldron of Marietta (30066)
- Ashley Walker of Marietta (30066)
- Brian Walker of Marietta (30064)
- Caitland Wallace of Smyrna (30080)
- Laura Wang of Marietta (30062)
- Xinxv Wang of Marietta (30066)
- Claire Wanjiku of Marietta (30066)
- Lauryn Wardlaw of Kennesaw (30144)
- Tiffani Washington of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kai Weissman of Marietta (30062)
- Kristen Wheeler of Powder Springs (30127)
- Camille Whisby of Marietta (30066)
- Sascha Wiggins of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Charity Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Christian Williams of Marietta (30066)
- Dajah Williams of Austell (30106)
- Palmer Williams of Marietta (30064)
- Reagan Williams of Kennesaw (30152)
- Westley Williams of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Chase Wilson of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Skylor Wilson of Marietta (30066)
- Tyler Wilson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emma Wirt of Marietta (30062)
- Leah Wong of Marietta (30062)
- Alyssa Wright of Marietta (30066)
- Jordan Wright of Acworth (30101)
- Helen Wu of Marietta (30062)
- Vijay Wulfekuhle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zhibang Xu of Marietta (30068)
- Zeren Yesilova of Marietta (30062)
- Peter Yoon of Smyrna (30080)
- William Zegers of Marietta (30062)
- Judith Zervic of Marietta (30062)
- Vinicius Zimelewicz Pires of Marietta (30062)
