The following students were named to the summer 2021 Dean's list at Georgia State University:
- Conner Bailey of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kaydia Benjamin of Kennesaw (30144)
- Madison Burns of Marietta (30066)
- Sierra Cook of Mableton (30126)
- Arnae Cummings of Austell (30106)
- Jessica Fincham of Marietta (30062)
- Cornelia Hall of Austell (30168)
- Lundyn King of Smyrna (30082)
- Anna Ali of Marietta (30066)
- Hafeez Arif of Marietta (30062)
- Christina Caliri of Marietta (30062)
- Zoe Canfield of Smyrna (30082)
- Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Nikita Doshi of Marietta (30068)
- Zakaraia Elfakahany of Marietta (30068)
- Lily Isbitts of Marietta (30066)
- Naya Johnson of Smyrna (30082)
- Kyanna Kirkland of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Mason Mamoun of Marietta (30067)
- Michella Mason of Atlanta (30339)
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066)
- Adam Smith of Marietta (30064)
- Camila Strohmeyer of Acworth (30101)
- Palmer Williams of Marietta (30064)
- Jordan Woods of Marietta (30066)
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alvina Ahmed of Kennesaw (30160)
- Serene Belhadj-Yahya of Marietta (30066)
- Dezra Brown of Marietta (30060)
- Laura Castellon of Marietta (30008)
- Taylor Castorina of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew Channer of Acworth (30101)
- Matilla Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Shayak Chaudhuri of Marietta (30062)
- Nellie Collier of Austell (30106)
- Ta'Eishia Croft of Marietta (30067)
- Erinn Daez of Acworth (30101)
- Brian Daniels of Marietta (30062)
- Suha Darbo of Smyrna (30082)
- Joyita Davis of Mableton (30126)
- Gabriel Delille of Powder Springs (30127)
- Samuel Dominy of Kennesaw (30152)
- Dylan Dong of Marietta (30062)
- Nicole Figueroa of Marietta (30062)
- Richard Flores of Marietta (30062)
- Kelly Floyd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sairaj Ganorkar of Marietta (30068)
- Angelique Gelin of Austell (30106)
- Maria Gomez of Marietta (30060)
- Alexandria Gray of Austell (30168)
- Tyler Infante of Smyrna (30080)
- Imaduddin Iswanto of Marietta (30068)
- Imani Jackson of Marietta (30066)
- Kaelen Jones of Mableton (30126)
- Laiba Khan of Marietta (30067)
- Manuel Lopez of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lyla Masoud of Marietta (30066)
- Anisa McLeod of Smyrna (30080)
- Janou Milligan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sofia Morales of Marietta (30066)
- Kristopher Morrison of Marietta (30064)
- Tiana Morrison of Acworth (30101)
- Shamone Nelson of Smyrna (30080)
- Ashley Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Britney Nguyen of Marietta (30008)
- Julla Nguyen of Smyrna (30080)
- Brandon Okiche of Austell (30106)
- Andrew Okwuosah of Powder Springs (30127)
- Devan Payne of Smyrna (30082)
- Jonathan Pearson of Mableton (30126)
- Immanuel Powell of Austell (30106)
- Rashi Soni of Marietta (30066)
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127)
- Chloe Scott of Kennesaw (30152)
- Prithika Shankar of Marietta (30067)
- Margaret Silliman of Smyrna (30082)
- Pranav Sistla of Marietta (30068)
- Tristan Stone of Mableton (30126)
- Abigail Thomas of Marietta (30067)
- Elizabeth Thomas of Marietta (30066)
- Hardwood Vazquez of Atlanta (30339)
- Helen Wu of Marietta (30062)
- Walker Yon of Marietta (30062)
- Chris Zahnd of Acworth (30101)
- Matthew Adjin-Tettey of Marietta (30064)
- Oluwayinka Afolabi of Austell (30106)
- Bilal Ahmed of Marietta (30064)
- Lola Akintonwa of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zaki Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Andrew Ball of Mableton (30126)
- Zian Bhutta of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Bolden of Acworth (30101)
- Salwanida Budiman of Marietta (30067)
- Paula Camacho-Bautista of Smyrna (30080)
- Tanjana Campbell of Austell (30168)
- Maya Cantrell of Austell (30168)
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080)
- Ana Chavez of Marietta (30068)
- Jose Delgado of Marietta (30060)
- Tiffany Dickson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jaden Ellis of Mableton (30126)
- Teddy Emenalo of Austell (30168)
- Vanessa Esparza of Marietta (30008)
- Natasha Freemantle of Atlanta (30339)
- Gabrielle Gonzalez of Acworth (30101)
- Gabrielle Hallums of Atlanta (30339)
- Hassan Hamid of Marietta (30064)
- Kristen Hanold of Atlanta (30339)
- Jasmin Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton (30126)
- Nyla Hurd of Acworth (30101)
- Thomas Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Amnah Imran of Marietta (30062)
- Cobi Jefferson of Acworth (30101)
- Jacob Jones of Smyrna (30082)
- Ahmed Kahla of Acworth (30101)
- Sana Khan of Marietta (30062)
- R'mani Littlejohn of Acworth (30101)
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082)
- Alyssa McCravy of Acworth (30101)
- Victoria Mccleskey of Marietta (30062)
- Meghan Moran of Kennesaw (30152)
- Tyler Nguyen of Marietta (30060)
- Kaylan Patel of Marietta (30062)
- Shivani Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Wesley Price of Austell (30106)
- Abdulhakeem Raji of Powder Springs (30127)
- Audrey Reznikov of Marietta (30062)
- Melissa Salgado of Marietta (30008)
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068)
- Maya Smith of Mableton (30126)
- Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062)
- Mayra Uriostegui of Smyrna (30082)
- Babin Van Der Waal of Kennesaw (30144)
- Anna Wallace of Marietta (30064)
- Varshith Yelamanchili of Marietta (30068)
- Maxwell de Fontaine of Atlanta (30339)
- Amani Ashley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Iman Awad of Marietta (30064)
- Crystal Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Gregory Lagardere of Austell (30106)
- Eryss Mixon of Marietta (30067)
- Danae Roache of Marietta (30062)
- Lloren Sullivan of Austell (30106)
- Lexie Williamson of Acworth (30101)
- J'Lycia Bailey of Smyrna (30080)
- Laura Carrington of Smyrna (30080)
- Crystal Dorvil of Powder Springs (30127)
- Aminata Fofanah of Powder Springs (30127)
- London Gibbs of Marietta (30062)
- Stephen Heimbigner of Mableton (30126)
- Peris May of Kennesaw (30152)
- Brandy Merino of Smyrna (30080)
- Rejeanne Pierre of Austell (30168)
- Tanya Sourinho of Acworth (30101)
- Sama Abdulateef of Austell (30168)
- Saad Bokhari of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cicely Byrd of Marietta (30067)
- Tatiana Caballero of Marietta (30060)
- Rocio Cespedes of Austell (30106)
- Arnold Church of Austell (30106)
- Yanilize Garcia of Austell (30168)
- Omowale Grier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Fandrilla Hill of Austell (30168)
- Sean Hoffner of Marietta (30068)
- Eric Holman of Smyrna (30080)
- Isabella Jimenez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mary Johnson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Yousif Luckmann of Marietta (30066)
- Aaron Marshall of Austell (30106)
- Summer McNeill of Smyrna (30082)
- Omar Mejia of Marietta (30068)
- Jude Mihyar of Marietta (30068)
- Juah Ok of Marietta (30062)
- Christina Riles of Mableton (30126)
- Steve Santana of Marietta (30060)
- Amanda Santos of Marietta (30067)
- Jerry Sokolski of Marietta (30064)
- Jose Sotelo of Acworth (30101)
- Geffrey Welch of Smyrna (30080)
- Kristen Wheeler of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kiara Williams of Marietta (30066)
- Abby Brake of Marietta (30064)
- Michal Ellison of Marietta (30066)
- Ariana Martinez of Marietta (30066)
- Edith Page of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Yannick Tumukunde of Marietta (30067)
- Peyton Wells of Marietta (30066)
- Rana Yousef of Kennesaw (30144)
- Adetoun Ijidakinro of Kennesaw (30144)
- Maimouna Sarr of Austell (30168)
- Arianna Southers of Mableton (30126)
- Brianna Milner of Smyrna (30082)
- Daniyal Mirza of Marietta (30066)
- Nicole Kendrick of Smyrna (30080)
- Christopher Matthews of Atlanta (30339)
- Arden McCord of Atlanta (30339)
- Oscar Vera of Marietta (30060)
- Alejandro Diaz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Nathaniel Gostin of Smyrna (30082)
- Brandon Groves of Marietta (30062)
- Jordan Hill of Marietta (30066)
- Leila Johnekins of Marietta (30008)
- Tewelde Knight of Austell (30106)
- Annabelle Sanders of Powder Springs (30127)
- Izabella Sara of Marietta (30064)
- Ja'Quese Woodson of Marietta (30006)
- Lydia Chapin of Marietta (30067)
- Peter Griffin of Marietta (30062)
- Yuxuan Tong of Yueyang (30062)
- Montserrat Cano of Austell (30168)
- Nicole Anim of Smyrna (30080)
- Boubacar Barry of Kennesaw (30144)
- Caroline Featherston of Marietta (30068)
- Michaela ONeal of Atlanta (30339)
- Deniz Timurturkan of Marietta (30067)
- Santiago Torres of Villavicencio (30067)
- LaToya Maxwell of Powder Springs (30127)
