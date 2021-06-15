The following students were named to the President's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2021 term:
- Bethel Alemu of Marietta (30064)
- Heila Asgarian of Marietta (30066)
- Sierra Cook of Mableton (30126)
- Michael Cummings of Marietta (30066)
- Quynh Huynh of Marietta (30062)
- Jessica Joachim of Marietta (30064)
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339)
- Drashti Zalavadia of Marietta (30062)
- De'De' Ajavon of KENNESAW (30144)
- Adriane Berris of Marietta (30064)
- Rebeca Blalock of Marietta (30068)
- Yemaya Broadnax of Smyrna (30082)
- Addison Brown of Marietta (30068)
- Christina Caliri of Marietta (30062)
- Theodore Chatzikonstantinou of Kennesaw (30152)
- Heidi Choi of Marietta (30062)
- Kayla Cohen of Marietta (30066)
- Infinity Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Andrew Crane of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mark Degner of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kelsey Dorawa of Marietta (30068)
- Veronica Duarte of Mableton (30126)
- Alexander Ergas of Marietta (30062)
- Anete Foss of Marietta (30067)
- Nadia Gyamera of Austell (30168)
- Nicole Hernandez Reyes of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jack Hettinger of Marietta (30066)
- Charlene Jones of Marietta (30066)
- Charles Langlois of Marietta (30064)
- Meg Claudine Lee of Kennesaw (30152)
- Justin Lloyd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Esther Louissaint of Smyrna (30080)
- Kirsten Milsap of Atlanta (30339)
- Trent Munson of Marietta (30062)
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066)
- Isabel Qasem of Marietta (30060)
- Ramon Rivera of Marietta (30008)
- Harrison Rodriguez of Smyrna (30080)
- Manas Sharma of Marietta (30068)
- Sydney Solomon of Kennesaw (30144)
- Zorae Tomlin of Acworth (30101)
- Olayiwola Toye-Arulogun of Lagos (30080)
- Roberto Vergara of Smyrna (30080)
- Cassandra Waldron of Marietta (30066)
- Jordan Warren of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ellen Weinkle of Marietta (30067)
- Taylor White of Kennesaw (30152)
- Samin Abdallahi of Marietta (30062)
- Nancy Acosta of Marietta (30060)
- Elizabeth Akindele of Austell (30168)
- Ari Allen of Mableton (30126)
- David Andrews of Marietta (30064)
- Emily Baker of Mableton (30126)
- Christopher Bakhtiary of Marietta (30067)
- Veda Balaji of Marietta (30066)
- Spencer Bivins of Austell (30106)
- Joshua Bowyer of Marietta (30068)
- Justine Boyd of Marietta (30062)
- Dezra Brown of Marietta (30060)
- Jaiya Brown of Kennesaw (30152)
- Emily Buck of Powder Springs (30127)
- Janine Bush of Smyrna (30080)
- Laura Castellon of Marietta (30008)
- Autumn Catlin of Acworth (30101)
- Sunny Changela of Austell (30106)
- Uros Ciric of Marietta (30068)
- Alexandra Claugus of Marietta (30067)
- Mikayla Collins of Smyrna (30080)
- Samuel Core of Smyrna (30082)
- Fernando Duran of Austell (30106)
- Forrest Schweitzer of Atlanta (30339)
- Haritha Dhamodharan of Marietta (30066)
- Jiovanny Dominguez of Powder springs (30127)
- Dylan Dong of Marietta (30062)
- Natalia Dutra of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lyndsey Edelman of Atlanta (30339)
- Vanessa Edokpa of Marietta (30008)
- Obehi Ehimen of Mableton (30126)
- Lauren Ekeleme of Marietta (30008)
- Leena Elkady of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Fain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nazanin Fakharzadeh of Atlanta (30339)
- Kaylee Faulkner of Mableton (30126)
- Sandra Flaucher of Kennesaw (30144)
- Amelia Floryance of Marietta (30008)
- Victoria Folayan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Chase Forbes of Marietta (30062)
- Alexandra Franco of mableton (30126)
- Ramon Galarza of Buenos Aires (30062)
- Cameron Gantek of Acworth (30101)
- Alexander Garmestani of Smyrna (30080)
- Hannah Hamilton of Marietta (30060)
- Hayes Helsper of Marietta (30062)
- Melissa Henderson of Acworth (30101)
- Lauren Henson of Marietta (30062)
- Flora Heydari of Marietta (30066)
- Arshaan Hisamuddin of Marietta (30062)
- Chloe Hutcheson of Marietta (30064)
- Eric Jackson of Atlanta (30339)
- Davis Jao of Marietta (30062)
- Arhum Khan of Marietta (30062)
- Laiba Khan of Marietta (30067)
- Jenny Lam of Smyrna (30080)
- Lily Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Alexandria Lightning of Mableton (30126)
- Hannah Lomax of Smyrna (30080)
- Ashley Lysius of Kennesaw (30152)
- Noah Maxwell of Marietta (30008)
- Aditi Mehtani of Marietta (30067)
- Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sahil Mithani of Marietta (30068)
- Mayra Morales of Marietta (30062)
- Abigail Mulcahey of Acworth (30101)
- Amed Munguia of Mableton (30126)
- Brittany Neil of Powder Springs (30127)
- Faith Newton of Marietta (30066)
- Paul Ofremu of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rebecca Onwuzuruoha of Marietta (30064)
- Kelsey Page of Marietta (30066)
- Isabella Paredes Spir of Marietta (30068)
- Jisoo Park of Acworth (30101)
- Pamela Pastor Donoso of Marietta (30068)
- Smit Patel of Marietta (30060)
- Carolyn Paul of Marietta (30068)
- Logan Peng of Acworth (30101)
- Kelly Pham of Marietta (30060)
- Morgan Phillips of Powder Springs (30127)
- Noah Platt of Marietta (30068)
- Austin Plunkett of Marietta (30066)
- Melyrene Pomales of Atlanta (30339)
- Kayvon Rahimi of Marietta (30068)
- Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam of Marietta (30062)
- Citlalli Sandoval of Smyrna (30082)
- Lauren Segal of Marietta (30062)
- Lily Sheram of Marietta (30064)
- Lilian Staten of Marietta (30068)
- Tre' Steel of Acworth (30101)
- Ethan Sunny of Marietta (30062)
- Taylor Svete of Marietta (30067)
- Joshua Tec of Marietta (30064)
- Caleb Thome of Smyrna (30082)
- Elana Walter of Marietta (30068)
- Mason Ward of Marietta (30062)
- Margaret Welch of Marietta (30066)
- Phajjah Whitton of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jacob Wilson of Smyna (30082)
- Patrick Wright of Acworth (30101)
- Cherechi Amalaha of Austell (30168)
- Lucas Avgustin of Marietta (30062)
- Emma Berman of Marietta (30064)
- Dione Butler of Smyrna (30080)
- Paula Camacho-Bautista of Smyrna (30080)
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080)
- Diego Diaz of Kennesaw (30144)
- Teddy Emenalo of Austell (30168)
- Anna Hall of Marietta (30008)
- Jeremy Hall of Marietta (30066)
- Matthew Han of Marietta (30062)
- Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton (30126)
- Ines Herrera of Marietta (30066)
- Jenny Huynh of Smyrna (30082)
- Madhuvani Kamarajugadda of Marietta (30064)
- Jordan Maloney of Marietta (30062)
- Jalen Martin of Mableton (30126)
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082)
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101)
- Jenny Minh Nguyen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Bayley Norwood of Marietta (30062)
- Ernestine Peng of Marietta (30062)
- Stephanie Perales of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lauren Roberts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Michelle Alicia Tedjasukmana of Marietta (30068)
- Justice Theodros of Acworth (30101)
- Michael Vermaak of Marietta (30062)
- Kevin Vettickatt of Marietta (30062)
- Amani Ashley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Mosi Austin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Iman Awad of Marietta (30064)
- Jeniah Brooks of Mableton (30126)
- Deborah Caleb of Marietta (30068)
- Heather Clift of Marietta (30064)
- Samantha Flowers of Marietta (30064)
- Nicole Gan of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Sarah Griffith of Marietta (30066)
- Crystal Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Katerin Hernandez-Garcia of Austell (30106)
- Alexis Hudson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Thaddius Macon of Marietta (30068)
- Trevor McNeill of Marietta (30062)
- Eryss Mixon of Marietta (30067)
- Sierra O'Brien of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Elliana Rasmussen of Acworth (30101)
- Tyrae Richardson of Atlanta (30339)
- Madelyn Snyder of Marietta (30062)
- Amy Vicente Gonzalez of Marietta (30008)
- Inaara Ali of Marietta (30068)
- Oscar Escobar of Mableton (30126)
- Rebecca Greenhouse of Marietta (30068)
- Samiah Nelson of Acworth (30101)
- Julianna Rice of Mableton (30126)
- Derrick Smith of Atlanta (30339)
- Kimora White of Kennesaw (30144)
- Saad Bokhari of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Liam Cochran of Marietta (30062)
- Anna Cole of Marietta (30068)
- Nakoti Coleman of Marietta (30060)
- Dyamond Cooper of Mableton (30126)
- Katie Dellorto of Kennesaw (30152)
- Elizabeth Falo-Yohn of Marietta (30068)
- O'rel France of Atlanta (30339)
- Raine Harkins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Yaritzy Juarez of Marietta (30008)
- Erica McGuire of Marietta (30068)
- Mary Owusu of Austell (30168)
- Michael Pierce of Atlanta (30339)
- Malaina Pitre of Smyrna (30080)
- Amanda Santos of Marietta (30067)
- Dharani Shakthivel of Marietta (30062)
- Leslie Sheridan of Marietta (30068)
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066)
- Samuel Tedjasukmana of Kediri (30068)
- Emily Tichenor of Marietta (30068)
- Maryam Vakilzadeh of Marietta (30067)
- Maria Vargas of Marietta (30008)
- Reuben Abedine of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jada Baxter of Acworth (30101)
- Leslie Herculano of Marietta (30060)
- Leslie Juarez of Austell (30106)
- Julianna Lorey of Mableton (30126)
- Kennedy Martinez of Marietta (30062)
- Dakota Munyon of Smyrna (30082)
- Thu Nguyen of Smyrna (30082)
- Isabella Norris-Rocaberte of Marietta (30062)
- Abbey O'Shaughnessy of Marietta (30062)
- Destiny Oluwa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Hanna Park of Smyrna (30080)
- Sharita Stallings of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Rana Yousef of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jasmine Egbufoama of Kennesaw (30144)
- Thompson Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Denisha McCoy of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ajene Nicholson of Austell (30168)
- Maimouna Sarr of Austell (30168)
- Nic Lew of Marietta (30068)
- Diego Luque of Marietta (30067)
- Briana Brown of Acworth (30101)
- Tyler Carthron of Marietta (30068)
- Lynese King of Mableton (30126)
- Christopher Matthews of Atlanta (30339)
- Brynii Miles of Acworth (30101)
- Natalia Mogge of Atlanta (30339)
- Camarii Tellis of Smyrna (30080)
- Ibrahim Awoleiro of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Dominique Daniel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Stanley Delva of Acworth (30101)
- Kristine Duncan of Kennesaw (30152)
- Fiorella Falquero Donoso of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kevin Gallardo Wepster of Austell (30168)
- Christopher Gray of Acworth (30101)
- Pierce Haley of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Humayra Hussain of Smyrna (30080)
- Shrusti Joshi of Marietta (30067)
- Leejeong Kim of Marietta (30062)
- Mose Kim of Austell (30106)
- Advaith Kumar of Marietta (30068)
- Nicole Lopez of Acworth (30101)
- Lyla Masoud of Marietta (30066)
- Sean Max of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rayden McGriff of Atlanta (30339)
- Lauren Miller of Atlanta (30339)
- Rorah Ndungu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Ashley Nguyen of Marietta (30066)
- Damariz Ortiz of Marietta (30067)
- Karan Patel of Acworth (30101)
- Essence Porter of Austell (30168)
- Abigail Quain of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sepideh Saheb of Marietta (30068)
- Laurilee Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Tony Tan of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Tennant of Marietta (30067)
- Chelsea Winata of Marietta (30068)
- Suzonne Winship of Kennesaw (30152)
- Noah Burke of Acworth (30101)
- Jennifer Dang of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jasmin Hernandez of Mableton (30126)
- Haeli Hicks of Acworth (30101)
- Nyla Hurd of Acworth (30101)
- Nadia Lloyd of Mableton (30126)
- Arely Solano Cruz of Austell (30106)
- Yuxuan Tong of Yueyang (00000)
- Payal Aulakh of Smyrna (30080)
- Jelisa Ramos of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ifunanya Eduzor of Acworth (30101)
- Clara Goncalves of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kamila Hernandez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cathlyn Ngonge of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexander Bremner of Atlanta (30339)
- Max Budnick of Marietta (30064)
- Ana Carrillo Udelman of Atlanta (00000)
- Jenielle Edwards of Marietta (30060)
- Natalie Euchler of Atlanta (30339)
- Nafiseh Ghafouri of Marietta (30067)
- James Han of marietta (30066)
- Emily Lee of Marietta (30062)
- Kenny Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168)
- Tran Nguyen of Marietta (30060)
- Taylor Skelton of Marietta (30068)
- Ezra Southall of Marietta (30067)
- Crystal Torres of Marietta (30062)
- Jessica Vallery of Smyrna (30080)
- Kristen Wheeler of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Zachary Broomfield of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Brianna Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Claudia Ashokhe of Austell (30168)
- Neena Madhure of Marietta (30066)
