The following students graduated from Georgia State University for the spring 2021 term:
- Faith Aisien of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Robert Glover of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Honors
- Raquel Ramirez of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Faaiqa Shaw of Marietta (30008) - Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering
- Muhammad Khan of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Damian Ezuma of Marietta (30008) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with High Honors
- James Hamilton of Marietta (30060) - Master of Science in Bioinformatics
- Junxuan Li of Marietta (30060) - Doctor of Philosophy in Operations Research
- Sereym Baek of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Edward Chiao of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Suhyun Choi of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with Highest Honors
- Claudiu Comsa of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Sydney Davis of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Akhilesh Gupta of Marietta (30062) - Master of Business Administration and Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- Michael Hayes of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Sindhu Kannappan of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Pranav Khorana of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Carlie Ladinsky of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with High Honors
- Ramsey Lehman of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with Honors
- Johnathan Little of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Global Media and Cultures
- Vishal Patel of Marietta (30062) - Master of Business Administration
- Andrew Peck of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with High Honors
- Virinchi Puligundla of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Samuel Rapoport of Marietta (30062) - Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering
- Amber Solomon of Marietta (30062) - Doctor of Philosophy in Human-Centered Computing
- Ria Thakkar of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Ariel Tokarz of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering and Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Highest Honors
- Jillian Brashear of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Patrick Wu of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
- Sarah Tsai of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Highest Honors
- Ana Cristian of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Mallory Landon of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Caleigh Hatcher of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- You Been Baek of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors
- Devon Long of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Stavan Shah of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Everett Johnson of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Catherine Garmong of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- William Branham of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs and Modern Language with Highest Honors
- Atiya Jangda of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Honors
- Parisa Hosseini of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Alekhya Pullella of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nicole Smith of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Yoori Ok of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Honors
- Wesley Leckie of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Nadine Zureick of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Lauren Nichols of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- Hannah Day of Marietta (30062) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Honors
- Christopher Adams of Marietta (30064) - Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering
- Destini Deinde-Smith of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Joe Gonzalez of Marietta (30064) - Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Idemudia Inegbedion of Marietta (30064) - Master of Business Administration
- Sarah Laniel of Marietta (30064) - Master of Business Administration
- Gracelyn Nguyen of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Honors
- Kenneth Wardlaw of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Grayson Delashmit of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Honors
- Jadyn Sethna of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Jacob Bristol of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Read Walters of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with High Honors
- Trevor Krier of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Sean Engelstad of Marietta (30064) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jialei Deng of Marietta (30066) - Master of Business Administration
- Edward Eldeiry of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- James Ellis of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Honors
- Jessica Faubel of Marietta (30066) - Doctor of Philosophy in Physics
- Eric Glunn of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Marcus Harmon of Marietta (30066) - Master of Business Administration
- Jahanzeb Khan of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Aiyanna Lowery of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Economics and International Affairs with High Honors
- Nikki Mehrjerdian of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Digital Media
- Gillian Moss of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Chemistry
- Vivek Pai of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Hari Ramamurthy of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Andrew Reichenbach of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Matthew Sarver of Marietta (30066) - Master of Business Administration
- Vasil Simeonov of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Austin Summy of Marietta (30066) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Laura Zhang of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kelsey Archer of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Greta Oliver of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Honors
- Katherine Kim of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Allison Nastasi of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Sarah Nastasi of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
- Robert Freeman of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- John Gilstrap of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Honors
- Victoria Kraj of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Computational Media with Highest Honors
- Vaidehi Paliwal of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Christopher Link of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Manasi Gali of Marietta (30066) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering
- Amarnath Bangalore Rajashekar of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Building Construction and Facility Management
- Peng Chen of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Timothy Krotkov of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Harper Melnick of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with Highest Honors
- Eugina Mendez Ramos of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering
- Natalia Millan Espitia of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Sepideh Parvinian of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Materials Science and Engineering
- Malika Redzhepova of Atlanta (30067) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Gabriel Rojas Franco of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Honors
- Pavana Latha Somepalli of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Qimen Xu of Marietta (30067) - Master of Science in Civil Engineering
- Yujie Zhao of Marietta (30067) - Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Engineering
- Maxwell Zhou of Marrietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Sarah Dagher of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Highest Honors
- Tyler Branscombe of Marietta (30067) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Honors
- Kyle Barrett of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Calvin Burran of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Samuel Dratch of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering
- Ajinkya Sawant of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Akshat Sistla of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- Matthew Sklar of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Bryan Starbuck of Marietta (30068) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Emily Surry of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Nuclear and Radiological Engineering with Highest Honors
- Dong June Jang of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Highest Honors
- Mitchell Stasko of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Arnovi Moinuddin of Marietta (30068) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nikola Cuculovski of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Sara Guercio of Atlanta (30080) - Master of Business Administration
- Eric Inclan of Smyrna (30080) - Doctor of Philosophy in Aerospace Engineering
- Yi Ji of smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Computational Science and Engineering
- Mary Mendelsohn of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Mathematics with High Honors
- John Montgomery of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Devanathan Ramachandran Seetharaman of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Analytics
- John Reed of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Economics
- Jennifer Telling of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Business Administration
- Zachary Tidler of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Psychology
- Parisa Yousefi Zowj of Smyrna (30080) - Doctor of Philosophy in Bioinformatics
- Vishal Hansalia of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with High Honors
- Ahad Khatri of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with High Honors
- Vivek Garimella of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Gillian McPherson of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Highest Honors
- Katherine Watson of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Ajia Robinson of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Shuaib Balogun of Smyrna (30080) - Master of Science in Materials Science and Engineering
- Hugh Chapman of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Simone Spencer of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Honors
- Harrison Pritchett of Smyrna (30080) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Justin Haffad of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration
- Laney Light of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Music Technology
- Will Papsidero of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Alfonso Rogers of Smyrna (30082) - Master of Business Administration
- Fangxu Sun of Smyrna (30082) - Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry
- Annalise Young of Smyrna (30082) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Juan Garcia of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Yida Wang of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering with Highest Honors
- Amanda Walters of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Nicole Arroyo of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Highest Honors
- Lejla Dulic of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Austin Ayers of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Travis Delker of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with High Honors
- Emma Taylor of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering
- Michelle Voykovic of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Yemo Ku of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Highest Honors
- Srivenkat Boinapalli of Acworth (30101) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ismael Dondasse of Austell (30106) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kaylan Pugh of Atlanta (30106) - Master of Real Estate Development
- Nathan Rodeheaver of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
- Andrew Williams of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Titofunmi Oyewole of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering with High Honors
- Nicholas Klavohn of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Highest Honors
- Edouard Goguillon of Mableton (30126) - Master of Science in International Affairs
- Atharv Marathe of Mableton (30126) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Ming Liu of Mableton (30126) - Doctor of Philosophy in Civil Engineering
- Casey Boland of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with Highest Honors
- Norman Bonner of Powder Springs (30127) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Grant Elkins of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering with High Honors
- Shannon Fraser of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with Highest Honors
- Jalen Hairston of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Physics with Highest Honors
- Derek Wood of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with High Honors
- Nikolai Thome of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- Mattie Rountree of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Biology with Highest Honors
- Kelsey Abernathy of Powder Springs (30127) - Bachelor of Science in Earth and Atmospheric Sciences with Honors
- Mohammed Chowdhury of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Quantitative and Computational Finance
- Caroline Gay of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with High Honors
- Samuel Gill of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Brannon Graham of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Real Estate Development
- Jimmy Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Bijan Tehrani of Kennesaw (30144) - Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical and Computer Engineering
- Leighann Raksasouk of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
- Jackson Smith of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with High Honors
- William Stallings of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Jessica Campbell of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience
- Whitney Miller of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Economics
- Alexander Lopez of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Sonngy Santana-Paulino of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Economics
- Shilpa Mally of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Venkatesh Rao of Kennesaw (30144) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Ethan Gray of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Nuclear and Radiological Engineering
- Mark Kimura Smith of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Economics
- Bethel Mamo of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering with Highest Honors
- Kelly O'Neal of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Gabriella Rodriguez of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience with Highest Honors
- John Tyner of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering with Honors
- Emily Hamerton of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with High Honors
- Austin Hatch of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- Tyler Meagher of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Aditya Patel of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry with Highest Honors
- Jaime Lea of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
- Annie Tran of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Honors
- Lauren Daws of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with Highest Honors
- Elena Patel of Kennesaw (30152) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering with Highest Honors
- Thomas Light of Atlanta (30318) - Master of Science in Computer Science
- Thomas DAVIS of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration
- Vajraang Kamat of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with Highest Honors
- Justin Miller of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Analytics
- Thomas Murray of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Economics with High Honors
- Carlie Novak of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in Chemistry
- Chima Odinkemere of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Business Administration
- Morgan Platt of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Industrial Design with Highest Honors
- Cheyenne Raker of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Industrial Design
- Jonathan Schlumberger of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Katherine Wilkins of Atlanta (30339) - Master of Science in History and Sociology of Technology and Science
- Jianfeng Zhou of Atlanta (30339) - Doctor of Philosophy in Environmental Engineering
- Nicolas San Miguel of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering with Highest Honors
- David Barnwell of Atlanta (30339) - Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Highest Honors
- Sang Yun Han of Gyeonggido (00000) - Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.