The following students were named to the Dean's list at Georgia State University for the spring 2021 term:
- Conner Bailey of Kennesaw (30152)
- Zian Bhutta of Marietta (30066)
- Carolyn Deady of Marietta (30062)
- Derrick Dunn of Marietta (30067)
- Tyrone English of Powder Springs (30127)
- Angelina Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Isabella Ferary of Marietta (30064)
- Dawn Frazier of Kennesaw (30144)
- Luvida Gibson of Marietta (30067)
- Andre Goodwill of Powder Springs (30127)
- Courtney Hoo of Smyrna (30082)
- Gabriela Howard of Austell (30106)
- Jeremy Kim of Marietta (30062)
- Lundyn King of Smyrna (30082)
- Eduardo Moronta of Smyrna (30080)
- John Mosley of Marietta (30064)
- Salina Murray of Austell (30168)
- Folashade Showale of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lisbeth Vilomar of Acworth (30101)
- Sona Welashey of Marietta (30064)
- Thomas Allen of powder springs (30127)
- Kathleen Andrade of Kennesaw (30144)
- Avery Appling of Acworth (30101)
- Breana Askew of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Darlene Ayala of Marietta (30060)
- Zoe Bayani of Marietta (30067)
- Makenzie Beard of Marietta (30008)
- Daymi Bello of Smyrna (30080)
- Isabella Boddie of Atlanta (30339)
- Zoe Canfield of Smyrna (30082)
- Rachel Carr of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sebastian Castro of Marietta (30064)
- Brandon Cecilio of Marietta (30062)
- Austin Cline of Marietta (30066)
- Abigail Cook of Marietta (30062)
- Dunston Darius of Marietta (30066)
- Jasaun Davie of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ramon Davis of Mableton (30126)
- Ana De Los Rios of Powder Springs (30127)
- Yokellys Dilone of Marietta (30064)
- Elizabeth Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Emma Dunlap of Marietta (30067)
- Zakaraia Elfakahany of Marietta (30068)
- Nasara English of Marietta (30066)
- Lily Fine of Marietta (30064)
- Isabel Giordano of Marietta (30066)
- Nicholas Hairston of Austell (30106)
- Alexeya Hatfield of Acworth (30101)
- Alexander Hatzikoutelis of Smyrna (30080)
- Ashley Hedderman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lily Isbitts of Marietta (30066)
- Joshua Jenkins of Kennesaw (30144)
- Naya Johnson of Smyrna (30082)
- Henry Kelly of Kennesaw (30144)
- Veronica Lee of Marietta (30066)
- Trent Legaspi of Marietta (30062)
- Miel Lewis of Marietta (30064)
- Latavia Little of Marietta (30064)
- Matteus Lizdas of Marietta (30068)
- Angely Lopez of Mableton (30126)
- Jessica Maddox of Atlanta (30342)
- Skylar Markusson of Marietta (30066)
- Clarissa Martinez of Marietta (30060)
- Antwoine Martinez-Oranika of Douglasville (30134)
- Alaina McIntosh of Marietta (30064)
- Samantha Measel of Powder Springs (30127)
- Helen Medlin of Marietta (30068)
- Morgan Medlock of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexis Meihofer of Marietta (30068)
- Nora Merritt of Marietta (30062)
- Andrew Minard of Marietta (30062)
- Nicholas Muckerman of Marietta (30062)
- Simon Nguyen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rachel Nathan of Marietta (30062)
- Daniella Navarro of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cori Nichols of Marietta (30064)
- Hussien Osman of Marietta (30008)
- Oluwatomiwa Osunlalu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sunwoo Park of Marietta (30062)
- Madison Phillips of Marietta (30064)
- Nemeci Ramirez of Marietta (30060)
- Garrett Reid of Marietta (30066)
- Allison Rogers of Marietta (30064)
- Kaden Roshaven of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Armon Sims of Atlanta (30339)
- Natalyn Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Kristina Sooy of Marietta (30062)
- Keyla Sosa of Powder Springs (30127)
- Katharine Sprigle of Marietta (30062)
- Camila Strohmeyer of Acworth (30101)
- Ashanti Sumpter of Marietta (30008)
- Cashmere Thomas of Powder Springs (30127)
- James Thomas of Marietta (30068)
- Sydney Vancleave of Austell (30168)
- Matthew Voge of Acworth (30101)
- Elizabeth Wasser of Kennesaw (30144)
- Justin Webb of Marietta (30062)
- Christian Williams of Marietta (30066)
- Dajah Williams of Austell (30106)
- Chase Wilson of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Claire Adams of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Saina Ahmadpour of Marietta (30062)
- Alvina Ahmed of Kennesaw (30160)
- Nkem Ajuebor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ammar Al-Qutub of Smyrna (30080)
- Rozi Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Amina Allen of Marietta (30062)
- Charleigh Angelle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jessica Applegate of Marietta (30064)
- Omolegho Ayewoh of Austell (30168)
- Sierra Bailey of Marietta (30066)
- Amaryllis Baquedano of Marietta (30064)
- Ana Barahona of Marietta (30008)
- Ema Barber of Marietta (30062)
- Rachel Barney of Marietta (30066)
- Jasmine Barrow of Marietta (30064)
- Michael Bates of Kennesaw (30144)
- Allenn Bautista of Marietta (30060)
- Serene Belhadj-Yahya of Marietta (30066)
- Laura Benedict of Austell (30106)
- Paola Berrios of MARIETTA (30066)
- Samara B of Marietta (30068)
- Khalfani Bozeman of Atlanta (30339)
- Sydney Brakie of Marietta (30064)
- Claire Button of Marietta (30068)
- Chyna Carter of Smyrna (00000)
- Will Cazalet of Smyrna (30080)
- Kenya Chaney of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Matilla Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Shayak Chaudhuri of Marietta (30062)
- Chidiebube Chikezie of Powder Springs (30127)
- Taylor Clark of Marietta (30067)
- Ashleigh Cochran of Marietta (30008)
- Nellie Collier of Austell (30106)
- Chalia Crumby of Marietta (30067)
- Rakan Dabbas of Marietta (30066)
- Brian Daniels of Marietta (30062)
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068)
- Gabriel Davis of Marietta (30008)
- Susan Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Luiza De Abreu of Marietta (30067)
- Leticia De Melo of Marietta (30068)
- Gabriel Delille of Powder Springs (30127)
- Roan Denton of Atlanta (30339)
- Medjina Desir of Acworth (30101)
- Sagarika Devarayapuram Ramakrishnan of Marietta (30067)
- Maurya Dilip of Marietta (30067)
- Kevin Ding of Marietta (30062)
- Samuel Dominy of Kennesaw (30152)
- Eric Dong of Smyrna (30303)
- Betoyah Dorzema of Acworth (30101)
- Adam Duffy of Marietta (30068)
- Jermaine Duncan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jennifer Durand of Marietta (30066)
- Nathan Enzor of Atlanta (30339)
- Dorsa Erfani of Marietta (30066)
- George Evans of Marietta (30062)
- Andrew Fain of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nicole Figueroa of Marietta (30062)
- Kelly Floyd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Triniti Floyd of Austell (30106)
- Emma Fraser of Marietta (30068)
- Arihant Gadgade of Smyrna (30082)
- Sarah Gakobo of Acworth (30101)
- Sairaj Ganorkar of Marietta (30068)
- Nyima Gaye of Marietta (30064)
- Nancy Genis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sepehr Golpayegany of Marietta (30062)
- Nicolas Gray of Marietta (30068)
- Ashley Gruchala of Marietta (30066)
- Anna Gunter of Marietta (30062)
- Patssy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152)
- Makeyah Guy of Acworth (30101)
- Jaslynn Gwyn of Kennesaw (30144)
- Chloe Haggerty of Marietta (30062)
- Tucker Hardin of Acworth (30101)
- Jayla Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Bryana Hayden of Marietta (30066)
- Kieran Hein of Smyrna (30082)
- Leslie Hernandez of Marietta (30064)
- Celine High of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jordan Hill of Marietta (30066)
- Tiara Hinton of Mableton (30126)
- Lubna Hirani of Marietta (30062)
- Kia Holmes of Austell (30168)
- Emma Hovey of Marietta (30064)
- Kelsey Howard-Watson of Powder Springs (30127)
- MarAa Howell of Marietta (30066)
- Syed Hussain of Marietta (30068)
- Ayasha Husseini of Smyrna (30080)
- Nuru Hussien of Austell (30106)
- Shayne Hylleberg of Smyrna (30082)
- Henry Hyman of Marietta (30062)
- Claudia Hysa of Kennesaw (30152)
- Leslie Igbo of Powder Springs (30127)
- Princess Ige of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tyler Infante of Smyrna (30080)
- Nicholas Johnson of Smyrna (30080)
- Kishan Kalaria of Marietta (30066)
- Oriyomi Kazeem of Marietta (30067)
- Rahmah Keen of Smyrna (30082)
- Negar Kianian of Marietta (30067)
- Laiya Killingham of Austell (30168)
- Hayden Kowalchuk of Atlanta (30339)
- Calvin Kwok of Smyrna (30082)
- Eden Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064)
- Mark Lannaman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alex Le of Marietta (30066)
- Victoria Leach of Marietta (30066)
- Jacqueline Leroux of Marietta (30062)
- Saniya Leslie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Christopher Lindsley of Kennesaw (30152)
- Allison Lipstein of Acworth (30101)
- Ira Livnat of Marietta (30062)
- Cailyn Lockwood of Austell (30168)
- Manuel Lopez of Kennesaw (30144)
- Skyler Lupton-Smith of Atlanta (30339)
- Magaly Luviano of Smyrna (30082)
- Yinglin Ma of Acworth (30101)
- Chelisa Macharia of Mableton (30126)
- Kamil Malik of Kennesaw (30152)
- Eyongogbang Manyitabot of Austell (30106)
- Anna March of Marietta (30064)
- Leeam Dainess Marquez of Marietta (30068)
- Hayley Matthews of Kennesaw (30152)
- Holger Matzke of Kennesaw (30144)
- Alexis May of Kennesaw (30144)
- Michael McCain of Marietta (30066)
- Margaret McCarren of Marietta (30068)
- Briana McClure of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leanna McKenzie of Kennesaw (30144)
- Anisa McLeod of Smyrna (30080)
- Swaize Meeks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jose Mercado of Kennesaw (30144)
- Marc Metcalf of Marietta (30062)
- Matthew Miller of Marietta (30062)
- Janou Milligan of Powder Springs (30127)
- Dylan Miranda of Mableton (30126)
- Carla Molina-Tolayo of Mableton (30126)
- Halley Moore of Marietta (30066)
- Sofia Morales of Marietta (30066)
- Kristopher Morrison of Marietta (30064)
- Tiana Morrison of Acworth (30101)
- Daniel Mussell of Marietta (30062)
- Ahmad Nasrallah of Marietta (30062)
- Anne Nguyen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Binh Nguyen of Smyrna (30080)
- Michelle Nguyen of Austell (30168)
- Tri Nguyen of Smyrna (30082)
- Payton Nicholson of Smyrna (30082)
- Shannon Njika Lola of Austell (30106)
- Avarie Norman of Marietta (30064)
- Jada Norris of Smyrna (30080)
- Devin O'keefe of Kennesaw (30152)
- Elena Ocasio of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rachael Ogbuagu of Acworth (30101)
- Andrew Okwuosah of Powder Springs (30127)
- Chelsey Onwuzuruike of Marietta (30064)
- Zeba Panjwani of Marietta (30068)
- Selena Parker of Atlanta (30008)
- Haeli Patel of Kennesaw (30144)
- Vaidehi Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Luisdavid Perez of Acworth (30101)
- Makayla Pettway Stokes of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sage Phan of Marietta (30066)
- Evan Phillips of Mableton (30126)
- Dasan Price of Kennesaw (30144)
- Rashaad Priester of Marietta (30060)
- Lindsey Pugh of Acworth (30101)
- Thalia Quarterman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Maria Paula Ramirez of Marietta (30068)
- Alexandria Ramsey of Marietta (30008)
- Christopher Reynolds of Smyrna (30082)
- Bailey Rice of Kennesaw (30144)
- Nicholas Richards of Marietta (30064)
- Emma Richardson of Marietta (30062)
- Micayla Rickman of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alison Rivera of Mableton (30126)
- Genesis Rivera of Kennesaw (30152)
- Chelsea Robinson of Austell (30106)
- Prajjon Robinson of Atlanta (30062)
- Winter Robinson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kevin Rodgers of Smyrna (30082)
- Viviana Rodriguez of Marietta (30064)
- Samara Rojas of Marietta (30060)
- Jordan Rollo of Marietta (30062)
- Ana Rountree of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ethan Rourk of Marietta (30068)
- Rashi Soni of Marietta (30066)
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jarrett Sales of Marietta (30062)
- Jenna Sanders of Marietta (30062)
- Hannah Schiffman of Smyrna (30082)
- Madalyn Schultz of Mableton (30126)
- Chloe Scott of Kennesaw (30152)
- Diego Segovia of Mableton (30126)
- Alexandria Shaw of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kourtney Sherrod of Marietta (30066)
- Sana Siddiqi of Marietta (30062)
- Connie Sigari of Marietta (30066)
- Zeak Sims of Marietta (30062)
- Gurwinder Singh of Marietta (30066)
- Steavie Slaw of Kennesaw (30144)
- Isaac Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Isaiah Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jonathan Smith of Marietta (30008)
- Elizabeth Steel of Marietta (30066)
- Kate Stewart of Marietta (30062)
- Caleb Sumsky of Marietta (30068)
- Hawa Sylla of Acworth (30101)
- Elizabeth Thomas of Marietta (30066)
- Bettye Tillman of Smyrna (30080)
- Ruy Tobar Mosqueira of Mableton (30126)
- Justin Torres of Kennesaw (30144)
- Brieane Townsend of Marietta (30066)
- Caleb Tsai of Marietta (30062)
- Riana Turner of Kennesaw (30144)
- Heaven Varner of Marietta (30064)
- Tejas Veedhulur of Marietta (30068)
- Anvita Velagapudi of Marietta (30062)
- Deanna Villar of Marietta (30066)
- Ashley Walker of Kennesaw (30152)
- Kendall Webb of Marietta (30068)
- Caitlin Whisby of Marietta (30066)
- Lantonia Wilkerson of Austell (30106)
- Kennedy Willis of Marietta (30066)
- Aaron Wilson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tyler Wilson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Vijay Wulfekuhle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rebecca Yalew of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Walker Yon of Marietta (30062)
- Daanann Agboga of Kennesaw (30152)
- Lola Akintonwa of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sa'id Ali of Marietta (30067)
- Austin Allen of Austell (30106)
- Robert Anagnostis of Smyrna (30082)
- Kendall Anderson of Marietta (30064)
- Delina Angelo of Marietta (30064)
- Christopher Arcuragi of Marietta (30062)
- Inaara Badruddin of Marietta (30068)
- Angela Balderas of Marietta (30060)
- Lynn Barber of Atlanta (30339)
- Maxmillian Barker of Marietta (30062)
- Joseph Bealey of Smyrna (30082)
- Amit Bhattacharya of Marietta (30060)
- Exaucee Bokanya of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Bolden of Acworth (30101)
- Qu'azakea Brown of Mableton (30126)
- Salwanida Budiman of Marietta (30067)
- Phebe Caleb of Marietta (30068)
- Michelle Calvert of Austell (30106)
- Juliana Charles of Marietta (30008)
- Alexandre Chatillon of Marietta (30068)
- Amber Clark of Mableton (30126)
- Dawinmary Colon-Roman of Marietta (30060)
- Ashley Comstock of Marietta (30062)
- Zachary Concha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Wyvis Cook of Powder Springs (30127)
- Paxton Cooper of Marietta (30067)
- Roman Cowart of Smyrna (30082)
- Kristabel Cruz of Acworth (30101)
- Royden Daniels of Marietta (30067)
- Mylena De Alcantara Moretti of Marietta (30067)
- Tiffiney Dean of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jose Delgado of Marietta (30060)
- Ian Dess of Marietta (30066)
- Saikiran Dhamotharan of Marietta (30068)
- Tiffany Dickson of Kennesaw (30144)
- Andrei Duarte of Atlanta (30339)
- Donovan Durham of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexander Eristavi of Marietta (30067)
- Emily Evans of Marietta (30068)
- Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Marietta (30064)
- Vanessa Fierro of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sean Flanagan of Marietta (30008)
- Luciano Follegati of Marietta (30066)
- Tanya Garcia of Smyrna (30080)
- Gabrielle Gonzalez of Acworth (30101)
- Destiny Green of Mableton (30126)
- Channing Hallford of Kennesaw (30152)
- Soon Han of Marietta (30068)
- Kristen Hanold of Atlanta (30339)
- Kalynn Hicks of Marietta (30008)
- Emon Hossain of Marietta (30062)
- Thomas Huynh of Marietta (30008)
- Amnah Imran of Marietta (30062)
- Dannah Jackson of Atlanta (30339)
- Cobi Jefferson of Acworth (30101)
- Young Jeong of Atlanta (30339)
- Abriana Johnson of Austell (30168)
- Madison Johnston of Acworth (30101)
- Blake Kenya of Austell (30168)
- Rohit Khanna of Marietta (30062)
- Maegan Kiely of Marietta (30068)
- Jennifer Kim of Marietta (30062)
- Nelly Kinyanjui of Acworth (30101)
- Albin Kipese of Marietta (30067)
- Oluwamayowa Kusemiju of Marietta (30066)
- Adam Lane of Smyrna (30082)
- Hannah Leonard of Smyrna (30082)
- Chu Li of powder springs (30127)
- Megan Linard of Marietta (30064)
- Irakli Lobjanidze of Acworth (30101)
- Fernanda Lopes of Atlanta (30339)
- Alixe Lyon of Smyrna (30080)
- Brandi Marion of Marietta (30008)
- Christopher May of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alyssa McCravy of Acworth (30101)
- Cailen McGee of Acworth (30101)
- William McIlwain of Marietta (30068)
- Brittany Mgbam of Marietta (30066)
- Kanizzehra Momin of Kennesaw (30144)
- Carlos Moreno of Smyrna (30080)
- Ilsong Mun of Acworth (30101)
- Chase Mungin of Mableton (30126)
- Kimberly Munoz of Austell (30168)
- Alana Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Emenike Ndubuisi of Kennesaw (30152)
- Katelyn Nelson of Marietta (30064)
- Kamelia Nenova of Marietta (30066)
- Tyler Nguyen of Atlanta (30344)
- Chinaza Nwosu of Austell (30106)
- Edward Oberlton of powder springs (30127)
- Kristle Ogo of Austell (30168)
- Gabriel Olayinka of Powder Springs (30127)
- Shivani Patel of Marietta (30066)
- Kelly Pereira of Kennesaw (30144)
- Robert Pettit of Smyrna (30080)
- Hannah Poguntke of Kennesaw (30144)
- Brandy Poole of Smyrna (30082)
- Sneha Rajesh of Marietta (30067)
- Abdulhakeem Raji of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anthony Raksasouk of Marietta (30062)
- Elizabeth Rivera Lopez of Marietta (30067)
- Kimberly Rodas of Marietta (30008)
- Noelia Salazar of Marietta (30068)
- Jeffrey Sams of Austell (30106)
- Grant Sanders of Marietta (30067)
- Chloe Scheffler of Kennesaw (30144)
- Destiny Scott of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Sourav Sengupta of Marietta (30066)
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068)
- Gabriel Shipman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Areial Simmons of Austell (30106)
- Joshua Simmons of Acworth (30101)
- Claire Sohn of Marietta (30067)
- Ivan Solano Ramon of Mableton (30126)
- Kendall Soltys of Mableton (30126)
- Ashley Spriggs of Austell (30168)
- Katherine Strickland of Marietta (30068)
- Megan Sullivan of Marietta (30066)
- Balaji Sundaram of Marietta (30062)
- Rebekah Thome of Smyrna (30082)
- Morgan Tomcho of Marietta (30067)
- Zayne Turner of Acworth (30101)
- Babin Van Der Waal of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gilberto Ventura-Herrera of Marietta (30060)
- James Vuu of Marietta (30066)
- Dymond Walker of Acworth (30101)
- Anna Wallace of Marietta (30064)
- Nadea Walters of Austell (30106)
- Richard Will of Smyrna (30080)
- Charity Williams of Powder Springs (30127)
- Talibah Williams of Kennesaw (30152)
- Julius Wyatt of Marietta (30066)
- Valeria Yacaman of Kennesaw (30152)
- Samuel Yun of Marietta (30062)
- Adebanji Bamidele of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elizabeth Davis of Marietta (30064)
- Kiera Edwards of Mableton (30126)
- Garett Eldred of Marietta (30062)
- Briela Garner of Acworth (30101)
- Andrea Guzman Pena of Austell (30106)
- Charly Hill of Marietta (30008)
- Evelyn Kainrath of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jessica Kramer of Marietta (30062)
- Robert Lenthart of Marietta (30062)
- Alexis Milton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Montserrat Mora of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jocelyn Ruiz of Marietta (30060)
- Breanna Schumpert of Kennesaw (30144)
- Pooja Shah of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaila Thompson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Amber Williams of Kennesaw (30152)
- Skylor Wilson of Marietta (30066)
- Alyssa Wright of Marietta (30066)
- Brisa Zavala of Marietta (30060)
- Naomi Bozeman of Atlanta (30339)
- Talisa Byrd of Marietta (30064)
- Bianca Crichlow of Marietta (30064)
- Kennedy Deveaux of Mableton (30126)
- Olivia Dison of Marietta (30062)
- Kyrstan Fairweather of Marietta (30064)
- Arsema Getachew of Marietta (30066)
- Anaya Gibbs of marietta (30064)
- Leslie Goosby of Austell (30106)
- Paige Huey of Marietta (30062)
- Amelia Ide of Atlanta (30339)
- Fanta Kaba of Powder Springs (30127)
- Oswaldo Liborio of Mableton (30126)
- Michelle Lora of Marietta (30064)
- Bihua Lu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Hannah Machiwalla of Marietta (30068)
- Ana Marzoa Montalvo of Atlanta (30339)
- Rebeca Mendez of Powder Springs (30127)
- Atlantis Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Ogechi Nwabeke of Powder Springs (30127)
- Wendelle Ocampo of Mableton (30126)
- Nnenna Odihe of Kennesaw (30152)
- Onyinye Okafor of Acworth (30101)
- Somto Okafor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tiffany Parker of Marietta (30066)
- Rejeanne Pierre of Austell (30168)
- Taylor Roache of Acworth (30101)
- Tanya Sourinho of Acworth (30101)
- Sandrea Strickland of Austell (30168)
- Marilyn Thomas of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jennifer Ventura of Marietta (30060)
- Grace Walker of Marietta (30062)
- Daniel Ward of Marietta (30008)
- John Adams of kennesaw (30144)
- Jason Aguila of Atlanta (30339)
- Maryam Al Dhahabi of Austell (30168)
- Maria Angarita of Atlanta (30339)
- Kidist Bayu of Atlanta (30339)
- Desaraye Blalock of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jessica Boykin of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Patrick Butler of Acworth (30101)
- Tatiana Caballero of Marietta (30060)
- Jason Camacho of Marietta (30066)
- Dylan Cheek of Acworth (30101)
- Brittany Cumberlander of Smyrna (30080)
- Ian Davis of Atlanta (30318)
- Jamie Davis of Nassau (30339)
- Rickey Davis of Powder Springs (30127)
- Julian Dias of Smyrna (30082)
- Izehinomen Ehimemen of Smyrna (30082)
- Timothy Farley of Marietta (30068)
- Shelby Ferguson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Abigail Fischer of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Mohadeseh Fotovat pour of Atlanta (30339)
- Johan Garcia of Marietta (30062)
- Maria Alejandra Guayacan Riveros of Marietta (30062)
- Thien Y Ha of Kennesaw (30144)
- Torie Hayes of Atlanta (30339)
- Ashlee Hepburn of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kameron Hughes of Mableton (30126)
- Ezinne Ibuoffor of Austell (30106)
- Audrey Johnson of Marietta (30067)
- Lamonte Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kaitlyn Lupori of Powder Springs (30127)
- Parker MIlls of Marietta (30068)
- Elizaveta Martin of Smyrna (30082)
- Austin Marucci of Marietta (30062)
- John Matayoshi of Atlanta (30339)
- Summer McNeill of Smyrna (30082)
- Sikina Mcdonnough of Marietta (30062)
- Jude Mihyar of Marietta (30068)
- Bethseba Mogaka of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Kanika Moorehead of Sandy Springs (30328)
- Christian Moreno of Marietta (30066)
- Janice Norman of Mableton (30126)
- Juah Ok of Marietta (30062)
- Moya Perez of Kennesaw (30144)
- Simi Puri of Marietta (30008)
- Leigh Pursley of Smyrna (30080)
- Inaara Rajwani of Marietta (30062)
- Kenneth Rudell of Atlanta (30345)
- Carly Shlapak of Marietta (30062)
- Graciella Silva Reines of Marietta (30067)
- Alexandra Sotelo of Marietta (30060)
- Jose Sotelo of Acworth (30101)
- Cynthia Tellez of Austell (30106)
- Jessica Ulusse of Kennesaw (30152)
- Charles Waiters of Smyrna (30082)
- Destiny Waldrop of Kennesaw (30144)
- Lauryn Wardlaw of Kennesaw (30144)
- Kiara Williams of Marietta (30066)
- Esther Agoda of Mableton (30126)
- Gloria Beltran of Smyrna (30080)
- Sommer Brooks of Marietta (30008)
- Sydney Brown of Austell (30168)
- Cynthia Chanchevalap of Marietta (30068)
- Doreen Clark-Blake of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Pamela De La Cruz of Acworth (30101)
- Maya Doutre of Marietta (30068)
- Marlena Eshmon of Marietta (30066)
- Sophia Godinho Silveira of Atlanta (30339)
- Ashley Gonzalez of Marietta (30060)
- Tsedey Hailu of Marietta (30068)
- John Hancotte of Marietta (30068)
- Shree Joshi of Marietta (30064)
- Ethan Masters of Marietta (30060)
- Immanuel Mejia of Marietta (30060)
- Jaiden Murphy of Marietta (30067)
- Ashlie Oliver of Mableton (30126)
- Soorian Padmanabhan of Marietta (30068)
- Edith Page of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Maksym Polishchuk of Kennesaw (30144)
- Laura Price of Acworth (30101)
- Taylor Reyes of Marietta (30062)
- Destiny Reynolds of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Ricci of Acworth (30101)
- Michael Rodriguez of Marietta (30060)
- Ravleen Sandhu of Kennesaw (30144)
- Hunter Sellier of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kenya Vargas of Acworth (30101)
- Evelyn Vicente of Marietta (30008)
- Ava Vlkovic of Marietta (30062)
- Peyton Wells of Marietta (30066)
- Ashley Wilson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Vinicius Zimelewicz Pires of Marietta (30062)
- Jasmine Cruz of Kennesaw (30152)
- Morgan Durroh of Mableton (30126)
- Alexia Heisserer of Marietta (30060)
- Daisy Hess of Acworth (30101)
- Catherine Karanja of marietta (30062)
- Rejji Kolade of Powder Springs (30127)
- Marina Melendez of Marietta (30066)
- Zuri Nelson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Anya Ninkovic of Kennesaw (30152)
- Ryann Perkins of Mableton (30126)
- Maya Persaud of Marietta (30067)
- Lauren Pichardo of Marietta (30060)
- Basirat Raji of Marietta (30008)
- Lizbeth Reyes of Marietta (30060)
- Jada Richardson of Marietta (30066)
- Rati Sarkar of Acworth (30101)
- Jennifer Segovia of Marietta (30067)
- Claire Wanjiku of Marietta (30066)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.