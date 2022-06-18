More than 4,000 students graduated from Georgia State at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels during the spring semester.
Local students included:
- Athenia Anderson of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Entrepreneurship.
- Angela Balderas of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences and Marketing.
- Amaryllis Baquedano of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship.
- Alexis Bullock of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry.
- April Kaye of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Anotida Chikwanda of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Aditi Deo of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in International and Comparative Politics.
- Anna Freeman of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Avery Freiman of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Marketing.
- Andreas Hamilton of Mableton, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Instructional Design & Technology.
- Amber Harris of Acworth, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Ayasha Husseini of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Aja Martin of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in English.
- Ashwin Moudgal of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Ayana Oden of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Early Childhood & Elementary Education.
- Anthony Raksasouk of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Alexandria Ramsey of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, with a minor in Spanish.
- Adam Renner of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
- Amber Ruff of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
- Amber Smith of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Andrew Smith of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Social Studies Education, with a concentration in Political Science.
- Adam Smith of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Music degree, with a concentration in Music Technology Recording.
- Alyssa Snellgrove of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Biology, with a concentration in Applied Environmental Microbiology.
- Alexandra Sotelo of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Special Education.
- Ashanti Sumpter of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Africana Studies.
- Alyssa Wright of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum and a minor in Educational Psychology.
- Bethel Alemu of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with studies in Clinical Informatics and a minor in Computer Information Systems.
- Beth Marks of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Teaching & Learning in the Teaching and Teacher Education concentration.
- Brandy Merino of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Brittany Mgbam of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Brisa Zavala of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Health and Physical Education, with a concentration in Sport Coaching.
- Cicely Byrd of Dallas, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Corey Green of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film.
- Curtis Wilder of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Clarissa Martinez of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Christian Padgett of Atlanta, who earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership.
- Charles Robinson of Atlanta, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Geographic Information Science.
- Denzel Frimpong of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
- Dominique Granville of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Science degree in Neuroscience.
- Daniel King of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Biostatistics in Public Health.
- Devin O'Keefe of Kennesaw, who earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Data Science.
- Devan Payne of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track, and minoring in Criminal Justice.
- Deyanna Powell of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting.
- Danae Roache of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL) and a minor in Educational Psychology.
- Deborah Santa of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics.
- Drashti Zalavadia of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with studies in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise.
- Emily Aryee of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Emmanuel Buabeng of Mableton, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry, with a concentration in Organic Chemistry.
- Erinn Daez of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Literature.
- Emon Hossain of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Eduardo Moronta of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with studies in Biomedical Sciences & Enterprise.
- Ethan Price of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 3D Studies.
- Efrain Sanchez of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Real Estate.
- Elliott Scranton of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Erin Stanhope of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Social Entrepreneurship.
- Erin Wright of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art and a minor in Psychology.
- Fatimah Osman of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
- Francia Reyes-Perez of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, with a minor in French.
- Faith Willis of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Sociology.
- Gabriel Lawrence of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- George Sertl of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Entrepreneurship.
- Giovani Velez of Acworth, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Holly Buissereth of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in the legal studies track.
- Isadora Alves de Paula of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications.
- Iman Awad of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
- Ira Livnat of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
- Jasmine Atri of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Jamal Banks of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Jasmine Barrow of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Marketing.
- James Bernal of Acworth, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.
- Justin Cao of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Hospitality Administration.
- Jaiylah Carter of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
- Josue Cuevas of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Jordyn Faustin of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Jou-Hsuan Fu of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics.
- Joe Horton of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology.
- Judy Ihedioha of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology.
- Julla Nguyen of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Media and Society, and a minor in Criminal Justice.
- Jensen Nguyen of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a certificate in Cybersecurity.
- Julianna Rice of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.
- Jeffrey Riley of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Geology.
- Jordan Rivers of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance and Real Estate.
- Jonathan Smith of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction in Sociology.
- Jonatas Teixeira Prates of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics.
- Juan Valenzuela of Acworth, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in History.
- Joelle Veney of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, in the Crime and Justice concentration.
- Helen Wu of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Creative Writing.
- Judith Zervic of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.
- Karim Badani of Smyrna, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
- Kristen Bharadwaj of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Kymberly Clarine of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Kevin Ding of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Game Design & Development.
- Kalynn Hicks of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Kelly Pham of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Kenneth Tinsley of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Kala Welcher of Acworth, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication with a concentration in Digital Media Strategies.
- Kennedy Willis of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track.
- Laura Carrington of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in the university's R.N. completion program.
- Laura Castellon of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, with a major in History.
- Leticia Rodrigues De Melo of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
- Lily Fine of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design.
- Luciano Follegati of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Leslie Garcia of Austell, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Leslie Herculano of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
- Leslie Juarez of Austell, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Lundyn King of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with a concentration in Health Sciences.
- Latrice Lewis of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
- Luis Loo of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Lindsey Nelson of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Engineering.
- Lauren Newhouse of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Leah Savary of Mableton, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in English to Speakers of Other Languages.
- Lisa Tran of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Mary Barnes of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Mental Health Counseling.
- Mark Degner of Decatur, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design.
- Mark King of Acworth, who earned a Master of Public Administration degree, with a concentration in Nonprofit Management.
- Matteus Lizdas of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Spanish.
- Magaly Luviano of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Michelle Ogrodnick of Mableton, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Health Literacy.
- Marina Melendez of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health, with a minor in Spanish.
- Mayra Morales of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track, and minoring in Spanish.
- Manas Sharma of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
- Margaret Silliman of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting and a minor in Sociology.
- Michelle Washington of Smyrna, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in School Psychology.
- Margaret Welch of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Neuroscience.
- Nycolle Carvalho of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, in the Crime and Justice concentration.
- Nathan Etheridge of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Real Estate.
- Naomi Jasmin of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management & Insurance.
- Nia Miller of Powder Spgs, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Communication.
- Nicholas Pallas of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Noah Platt of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Japanese.
- Nicholas Zimmermann of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Olivia Brown of Atlanta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Olivia Jackson of Canton, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems, with an undergraduate certificate in Cybersecurity for Fintech.
- Oluwamayowa Kusemiju of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems and Finance.
- Olushola Oladayo of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics, with a minor in Computer Information Systems.
- Olayiwola Toye-Arulogun of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management.
- Payne Hagy of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Precious Imagbe of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, with a minor in Africana Studies.
- Paige Oliver of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Prajjon Robinson of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Quynh Huynh of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with studies in Clinical Informatics and a minor in Computer Information Systems.
- Quy Nguyen of Atlanta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Rebeca Blalock of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art, and a minor in Film and Media.
- Renee Jordan of Atlanta, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Instructional Technology.
- Richard Lin of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a concentration in Networks & Parallel Distributed Computing, as well as a certificate in Cybersecurity.
- R'mani Littlejohn of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences, with a minor in Hospitality Administration.
- Russell Marroquin of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics.
- Rachael Ogbuagu of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Rebecca Onwuzuruoha of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track.
- Rejeanne Pierre of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Rosangela Reis of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Rashi Soni of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Rana Yousef of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
- Shariah Allah of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Sydnee Allen of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry/Management.
- Sarah Bryant of Powder Spgs, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Political Science.
- Sierra Carter of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education.
- Shayak Chaudhuri of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology with a minor in Anthropology.
- Sebastian Chica of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in applied linguistics, minoring in Korean, and also earned a certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language.
- Samuel Core of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics, with a concentration in Applied Physics.
- Sydney Cox of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Human Learning Development.
- Steven Easley of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting.
- Sarah Gakobo of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Servando Garcia Nepomuceno of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Shanyce Smith of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Human Learning Development.
- Sydney Hartley of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Journalism.
- Salmah Kalla of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Steven Kent of Marietta, who earned a Master of Professional Accountancy degree.
- Sofia Morales of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications.
- Shraddha Naik of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Sam Nelson of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics.
- Samuel Nwakaeze of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice.
- Smit Patel of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a minor in Chemistry.
- Shivani Patel of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Sage Phan of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Sneha Rajesh of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance.
- Sheldon Suggs of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting, and a minor in Philosophy.
- Srija Tummalapally of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems, with a minor in Hospitality Administration.
- Stephen Wells of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Sport Administration.
- Thea Biranji of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Biological Science.
- Tony Derado of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with an undergraduate certificate in Data Science.
- Temiloluwa Fasoranti of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Tucker Hardin of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Spanish with a concentration in Language and International Business, in addition to a major in Speech Communications.
- Taina Joseph of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology.
- Tatiana Smith of Marietta, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Uzziel Rodriguez of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
- Veronica Duarte of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Vanessa Edokpa of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Vu Le of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Victoria Leach of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Marketing.
- Viktoriya Parr of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Viviana Rodriguez of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
- Willie Mathis of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Yamileth Calderon of Powder Spgs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Yousouf Lane of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Yvonne Reeves of Powder Spgs, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Social Studies Education with a concentration in History.
- Zoe Canfield of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Abena Agyire of Austell, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work.
- Amani Ashley of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Special Education.
- Ansley Austin of Acworth, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Audra Boyd of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology.
- Ayesha Bullock of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Amber Clark of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Alexandra Claugus of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Alexis Hudson of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.
- Ariel Johnson of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.
- Anne Lorio of Smyrna, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Health Literacy.
- Ashley Lysius of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Criminal Justice.
- Adrianne Mino of Acworth, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education with a concentration in Adapted Curriculum.
- Ashley Mulaik of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Ashley Nguyen of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Philosophy.
- Ashley O'Neill of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology.
- Angelica Pugh of Mableton, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.
- Audrey Reznikov of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Alison Rivera of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track, and a minor in Sociology.
- Aahil Sewani of Powder Springs, who earned an Associate of Science degree in the General Studies pathway.
- Alyssa VanRyne of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
- Allison Hogan of Smyrna, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Ashley Walker of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Social Work.
- Allison Wayne of Marietta, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Psychology.
- Amber Williams of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL) and a minor in Educational Psychology.
- Ashley Wilson of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, in the Crime and Justice concentration.
- Bilal Ahmed of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Breana Askew of Powder Spgs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management.
- Branden Camp of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Communication with a concentration in Digital Media Strategies.
- Bethany Leadbetter of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.
- Brandon Mitchell of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in General Political Science.
- Bailey Mooney of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Global Affairs.
- Brianna Slone of Marietta, who earned a Master of Music degree, with a concentration in Instrumental Conducting.
- Claire Adams of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Media and Society, and a minor in Art.
- Catherine Allen of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
- Cherechi Amalaha of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics.
- Camellia Aminzadeh of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.
- Camille Atlan of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Biology.
- Clinton Baxter of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Data Science in Business.
- Christopher Bergquist of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Public Policy degree, with a concentration in Health Policy.
- Celine Browne-Roberts of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.
- Christina Caliri of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Cody Carden of Acworth, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health and Physical Education.
- Chandler Dean of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Crystal Dorvil of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Catherine Karegi of Acworth, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Middle Grades Education.
- Claudia Matteo of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy.
- Cameron McDonald of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Chantal Carr of Marietta, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Human Resources Management.
- Chinaza Nwanebo of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.
- Chidinma Ogojiaku of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Health degree, with a concentration in Health Management & Policy.
- Caroline Redd of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Policy degree, with a concentration in Urban Planning and Policy.
- Codi Rhear of Atlanta, who earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
- Clare Sullivan of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Social Work degree with a certificate in Nonprofit Management and Social Enterprise.
- Cashmere Thomas of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio Art.
- Charity Williams of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Dena Adams-McNeish of Atlanta, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
- Daniel Beausejour of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree.
- Donjai Calhoun of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Dondre Clarke of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science.
- Dunston Darius of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Studio, with a concentration in Graphic Design.
- Delores Dobbs of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities.
- Da'Ronn Fletcher of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- D'Angelo Green of Powder Springs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Domonique Jones of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.
- Darya Mojtahedzadehfard of Marietta, who earned a Master of Fine Arts degree with studies in Printmaking.
- Desiree Redden of Smyrna, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
- Doris Romero of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.
- Deanna Villar of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Media and Society, and a minor in Film and Media.
- Erin Crowell of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Psychology.
- Eliana Fullerton of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
- Emmanuelle Joseph of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.
- Erica McGuire of Hiram, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Criminal Justice.
- Eryss Mixon of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science.
- Emma Richardson of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Elyse Sheldon of Marietta, who earned a Specialist In Education degree in School Psychology.
- Fernanda Lopes of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
- Grant Sanders of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences and Marketing.
- Heather Hankins of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology.
- Haeli Patel of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Criminal Justice.
- Holly Sedys of Kennesaw, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Instructional Design & Technology.
- Holly Joyner of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Halie Wells of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Education degree in Reading/Language & Literacy Education in the Teaching English as a Second Language concentration.
- Ian Davis of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in History.
- Itai Schewartz of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film.
- Ivy Treadwell-Garcia of Sacramento, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Political Science.
- Jennifer Allen of Mableton, who earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration.
- Jonathan Alvarez of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship.
- Jessica Boykin of Powder Spgs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Jermaine Duncan of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Game Design & Development.
- Jayla Harris of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Spanish.
- Jose Lopez of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Julianna Lorey of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
- Jade Matthews of Smyrna, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Maternal and Child Health.
- Joshua McEntire of Marietta, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree, with studies in Business Analysis.
- Jose Mercado of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Film and Media.
- Janice Norman of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Jessica Prather of Austell, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Creative & Innovative Education.
- Jarae Savage of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health and Physical Education.
- Judson Simmons of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management.
- Joshua Tec of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting, and a minor in Film and Media.
- James Thomas of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management.
- Julian Truitt of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities.
- Joerion Ware of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sign Language Interpreting.
- Kerri Beaton of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Kenariah Betsey of Atlanta, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Public Health.
- Kaylyn Brooks of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Counseling.
- Katie Dellorto of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Kacey Gleaton of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kristen Hanold of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems and Marketing with a minor in Spanish.
- Katerin Hernandez-Garcia of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
- Kimberly Houston of Austell, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
- Kristen Kelly of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship, with a minor in Hospitality Administration.
- Katherine LeRoux of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Kelly Luna of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kathryn Maeder of Powder Springs, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Kayla Mote of Marietta, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Kaylon Richardson of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Kassandra Roth of Marietta, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Kenneth Rudell of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kenley St Gerard of Atlanta, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Kaila Thompson of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in certification in teaching English as a Second Language (ESOL).
- Krista Toy of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Kenya Vargas of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, in the Crime and Justice concentration.
- Kayla Walker of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Kristy Winkler of Atlanta, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL).
- Katherine Wright of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education.
- Laura Benedict of Austell, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Leseth Davis of Marietta, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Disruptive Innovation and Entrepreneurship.
- Lauren Drinnon of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
- Lyndsey Edelman of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Lisa Gonzalez of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics, with a concentration in Adult Second Language Instruction.
- Lizbeth Hernandez of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Lamonte Johnson of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Lillian Morgado of Smyrna, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Public Health.
- Lesly Ortiz of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Lauren VanCamp of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Education degree in Reading/Language & Literacy Education, with a concentration in Reading Instruction.
- Lauryn Wardlaw of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
- Maria Agundez of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Makenzie Beard of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a Georgia Film Academy minor.
- Moriamo Bhadmos of Powder Spgs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Mickeal Cadore of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Meta Cooper of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Art Education.
- Marissa Fallico of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree, with a concentration in Urban Studies.
- Milan Floyd of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing.
- Mohadeseh Fotovat Pour of Atlanta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Morgan Gomez of Mableton, who earned a Master of Science degree in Neuroscience.
- Melissa Henderson of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology.
- Melissa Henriques of Acworth, who earned a Master of Public Administration degree, with a concentration in Nonprofit Management.
- Matthew Ho of Marietta, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Counseling.
- MarAa Howell of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting and a minor in Psychology.
- Manuel Lopez of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Michella Mason of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film and Media, with a minor in Korean Language and Culture.
- Maya McKenzie of Powder Springs, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Elementary Education.
- Margie Miller of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Professional Politics.
- Maceo Price of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Journalism.
- Marilyn Revilla of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Mannat Saraf of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree, with a concentration in Enterprise Systems.
- Michelle Sauve of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Martha Tuck of Marietta, who earned a Master of Education degree in School Psychology.
- Maunika Tummalapally of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Nkem Ajuebor of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.
- Naa Barnor of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Nutrition Science.
- Natalia Dobrynina of Marietta, who earned an Executive Master of Business Administration degree.
- Nathan Heckman of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Nachelle Porter of Powder Springs, who earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree.
- Nabilah Sabree of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in Political Science in the pre-law track, and minoring in Criminal Justice.
- Namit Srivastava of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Data Science in Business.
- Nicholas West of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, majoring in History, and minoring in Sociology.
- Nina Wilkins of Atlanta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Omre Harris of Mableton, who earned a Graduate Certificate in Online Learning Design & Development.
- Olivia Wise of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Organizational Management.
- Paula Camacho-Bautista of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing, with a minor in Women's, Gender & Sexuality Studies.
- Praveen Doluweera of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in Economics.
- Paris Johnson of Acworth, who earned a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education with a concentration in Elementary Literacy.
- Parker MIlls of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Mathematics.
- Priti Thakur of Marietta, who earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree, with a concentration in Big Data Analytics.
- Peyton Wells of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, in the Crime and Justice concentration.
- Quincy Odinjor of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Reuben Abedine of Decatur, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree.
- Roan Denton of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship.
- Richard Koepp of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Professional Accountancy degree.
- Rachael Martinez of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
- Rahul Parekh of Marietta, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Ryann Perkins of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health.
- Rosana Sanchez of Mableton, who earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities.
- Radhika Tapadiya of Atlanta, who earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree, with a concentration in Enterprise Systems.
- Raekwon Williams of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Social Work degree.
- Saman Bhamani of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree.
- Sarah Blanchard of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
- Saad Bokhari of Powder Springs, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
- Sydney Brown of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Africana Studies.
- Stephanie Bruton of Acworth, who earned a Master of Science in Nursing degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program.
- Sierra Cook of Mableton, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, with a concentration in Health Sciences.
- Shelby Ferguson of Kennesaw, who earned an Associate of Science In Dental Hygiene degree.
- Sepehr Golpayegany of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science.
- Song Jiang of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.
- Sinem Konuk of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics with a concentration in Adult Second Language Instruction, and earned a certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL).
- Sarah Mendes of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree with a Global Scholars Distinction, concentrating in Global Studies.
- Scott Murray of Marietta, who earned a Doctor of Business Administration degree.
- Shamone Nelson of Atlanta, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting and a minor in Speech.
- Sean Russell of Marietta, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Kinesiology and Health.
- Sung Eun Ryu of Marietta, who earned a Master of Music degree with studies in Piano Performance.
- Sara Setchel of Mableton, who earned a Master of Business Administration degree in the university's Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program.
- Shade Reid of Smyrna, who earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.
- Sharita Stallings of Powder Springs, who earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree, minoring in Nonprofit Leadership.
- Shatoja Staten of Mableton, who earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Data Science in Business.
- Su Lynn Tan of Marietta, who earned a Master of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics with a concentration in Adult Second Language Instruction and a certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TESOL).
- Shawn Varughese of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions.
- Taylor Castorina of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.
- Taelor Moran of Marietta, who earned a Master of Public Health degree in Epidemiology.
- Tamara Newton of Smyrna, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Thobile Richards of Smyrna, who earned a Master of Actuarial Science degree and a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business.
- Utsav Patel of Acworth, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science.
- Victoria Mccleskey of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems.
- Victoria Rumaldo of Mableton, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology.
- Wilson Lewis of Kennesaw, who earned a Master of Science degree in Chemistry.
- Xiaowen Zhu of Marietta, who earned a Master of Professional Accountancy degree.
- Zakarrya Hayes of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Industry/Management.
- Zaynadean Minkara of Kennesaw, who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences.
- Zeki Ozyilmaz of Smyrna, who earned an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration.
