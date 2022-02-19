The following students graduated in the fall 2021 semester from Georgia State University in Atlanta:
- Austin Allen of Austell (30106), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Amina Allen of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Neuroscience with a concentration in pre-medical track
- Ashleigh Cochran of Marietta (30008), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in pre-law
- Andre D'Arcy of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Alexander Dawson of Marietta (30064), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Film
- Alexus Delgado of Marietta (30060), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Andria Esezobor of Powder Springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Alexandra Franco of mableton (30126), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Angelique Gelin of austell (30106), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
- Adam Hayder of Marietta (30127), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Aboubakar Kaba of Powder Springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Engineering
- Abdull Allam Kadri of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
- Ahmed Kahla of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
- Ana Marzoa Montalvo of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Ajene Nicholson of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
- Anaja Parris of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Amaya Rodriguez of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship
- Ariana Salazar of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
- Alexia Sellers of Clarkdale (30111), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Amiah Smith of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Aspen Thomason of Smyrna (30080), a law degree (Juris Doctor)
- Aaron Tsang of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in English with a concentration in Northumbria Joint Studies
- Brittany-Taylor Armour of Marietta (30062), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Benson Attramah of mableton (30126), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Biology
- Binh Nguyen of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in International Affairs
- Brenden Pair of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Policy with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development
- Brandy Poole of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Briana Stevens of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
- Christelle Martin-Hoster of Marietta (30068), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Journalism
- Celenia Bidot of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in History
- Cameron Cooley of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Ciera Farr of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
- Clemesha Ferryman of Marietta (30060), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
- Channing Hallford of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Economics
- Chassidy Houston of Smyrna (30082), a Master of Science in Information Systems degree with a concentration in Cyber Security
- Chloe Hutcheson of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Anthropology
- Christopher Reynolds of Marietta (30060), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Cooper Smith of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Game Design & Development
- Dawn Frazier of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Human Learning Development
- Deja Ivy of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Nutrition
- Dawn Nelson of Acworth (30101), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Daniel Ouedraogo of Atlanta (30339), a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
- Dorsa Erfani of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Physics with a concentration in Astronomy
- Diana Anderson of Atlanta (30339), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Daraus Starks of Mableton (30126), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Nursing with a concentration in Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
- Exaucee Bokanya of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
- Erin Mckinney of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
- Engie Rodriguez of Powder Springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Griffin Northcutt of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship
- Gabriela Silva of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
- Garreth Williams of Marietta (30068), an Associate of Science degree
- Hussien Osman of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in 3D Studies
- Hanna Scott of Austell (30106), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Isaac Page of MARIETTA (30066), a Master of Public Policy degree, majoring in Public Policy with a concentration in Global Affairs
- Janine Bush of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Jose Delgado of Marietta (30060), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
- Jorge Gomez-Sanchez of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Jose Hernandez-Maldonado of Mableton (30126), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Jamari Moore of Marietta (30068), a Master of Public Health degree, majoring in Public Health with a concentration in Environmental Health
- Justina Okpala of Powder Springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree
- Jessica Palacios of Marietta (30068), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Business Analysis
- Joshua Simmons of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance and Computer Information Systems
- Jedidah Taylor of Powder Spgs (30127), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- James Terrell of Marietta (30066), a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Biochemistry
- James Wang of MARIETTA (30068), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Jordan Warren of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Kristabel Cruz of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Kimberly Evans of Smyrna (30082), a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Public Health with a concentration in Epidemiology
- Kirstyn Dubar of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting
- Karen Halim of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Ka Chun Ho of Marietta (30068), a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Chemistry with a concentration in Bioinformatics
- Ketteria Ingram of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Kyel Martinez of Marietta (30067), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Medical Sciences
- Kimberly Munoz of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Kevin Vettickatt of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Actuarial Science
- Lauren Bucci of Smyrna (30082), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Medical Sciences
- Laura Higginbotham of Marietta (30064), a law degree (Juris Doctor)
- Lubna Hirani of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Laura Roque of Marietta (30067), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Psychology
- Lauren Segal of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Mohammed Azeez of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Michael Blount of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Miranda Creagan of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, majoring in Studio with a concentration in 3D Studies
- Maria Escamilla of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Maria Garcia Galindo of Marietta (30067), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Maya Kittell of Atlanta (30068), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Engineering
- Miles Locke of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Economics
- Marlow Mongue of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree with a concentration in Biomedical Enterprise
- Marilyne Mwangi of Marietta (30008), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Mindy Oberg of Kennesaw (30152), a Doctor of Business Administration degree
- Max Perez of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Risk Management & Insurance
- Maimouna Sarr of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
- Madelyn Snyder of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Exercise Science
- Michelle Alicia Tedjasukmana of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Actuarial Science
- Mateo Villarreal of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
- Nicholas Johnson of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in History
- Noah Nelson of Powder Spgs (30127), a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Elementary Education
- Noah Reese of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Oluwayinka Afolabi of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Olivia Hackney of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Parisa Abdi of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Paul Carlan of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Risk Management & Insurance
- Pamela Decarlo of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Pamela De La Cruz of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Pedro Ferreira of Marietta (30067), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Phillip Morgan of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Paris Schwartz of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Quynh Huynh of Marietta (30062), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Robert Casanave of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
- Rebekah Lawson of Marietta (30064), a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders
- Ronda Mcneal of Powder Springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree
- Raphael Rodriguez of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
- Robert Versele of Marietta (30068), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance
- Suha Darbo of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Sagarika Devarayapuram Ramakrishnan of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology with a concentration in pre-medical track
- Samantha Flowers of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Exercise Science
- Sabrina Gibbs of Marietta (30008), a Master of Education degree in Social Studies Education
- Shayne Hylleberg of Smyrna (30082), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Environmental Science
- Sonya Jones of Smyrna (30082), an Associate of Science degree
- Sydney Lambert of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Economics
- Shannon Mcclam of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
- Selamawit Mola of Smyrna (30080), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Nursing with a concentration in Family Nurse Practitioner
- Stephen Musson of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Sally Nicholas of Smyrna (30080), a law degree (Juris Doctor)
- Siddhant Parajuli of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Selena Parker of Atlanta (30008), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
- Samantha Reis of Smyrna (30080), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Nursing with a concentration in Primary Care Pediatric Nurse Practitioner
- Shiheem Robinson of Powder Spgs (30127), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Samara Rojas of Marietta (30060), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Tina Brown of Smyrna (30080), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing
- Ta'Eishia Croft of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Tetyana Jones of Smyrna (30082), an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Taylor Williams of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Art with a concentration in Studio Art
- Uros Ciric of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in pre-law
- Viridiana Gonzalez of Marietta (30067), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Education: Special Education
- Veronica Pelaez Maya of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in legal studies track
- Vinicius Zimelewicz Pires of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Economics
- Wei Kwok of Mableton (30126), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Winter Robinson of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Mathematics with a concentration in Applied Mathematics
- Zaki Ali of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Zanayla Colden of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Akinbamidele Akinyele of Powder Spgs (30127), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Computer Science
- Ahmed Aljoni of Kennesaw (30144), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Respiratory Therapy
- Adeleke Badejo of Mableton (30126), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Andy Blain of Atlanta (30339), a Master of Science degree in Quantitative Risk Analysis and Management
- Andrew Blank of Marietta (30068), a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Anthropology
- Abby Brake of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in legal studies track
- Ashley Christiani of Marietta (30067), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Ashley Crawford of Kennesaw (30152), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Amonte Hampton of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations
- Alex Hoepfner of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
- Adetoun Ijidakinro of kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
- Amber Johnson of Marietta (30060), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Anitha Karunakaran of Marietta (30062), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Areial Simmons of Austell (30106), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Arianna Southers of Mableton (30126), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Public Health
- Wayil Alanazi of Kennesaw (30144), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Respiratory Therapy
- Brittany Bogusz of Marietta (30066), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Nutrition
- Brian Daniels of Marietta (30062), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science with a concentration in pre-law
- Betsabe Morales of Marietta (30008), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English
- Conner Bailey of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Human Learning Development
- Cayli Cheeks of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Media Entrepreneurship
- Cole Daniel of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Science degree in Finance, and a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
- Claudia Hysa of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Cole Ingram of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Real Estate and Managerial Sciences
- Chaney Vanwieren of kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
- Charles Waiters of Smyrna (30082), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English
- Charles Warner of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Dayana Barre of Kennesaw (30144), a Master of Health Administration degree in the Joint Master of Business Administration/Master of Health Administration Program
- Dona Belzer of Acworth (30101), a law degree (Juris Doctor)
- Demetria Gaillard of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Human Learning Development
- Danielle Shumpert of Mableton (30126), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Elizabeth Akindele of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Biological Science
- Emily Gardner of Smyrna (30082), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Nutrition
- Ernsa Pierre of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
- Elliana Rasmussen of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sign Language Interpreting
- Elizabeth Thomas of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Anthropology
- Essence Williams of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Sociology
- Faramarz Djavanshir of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science degree in Applied Behavioral Analysis
- Forrest Dabbs of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Geosciences with a concentration in Geology
- Fatma Shetewi of Marietta (30066), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in English
- Grey Carter of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
- Gabriela Howard of Austell (30106), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Human Learning Development
- Hillary Tapley of Marietta (30068), a Master of Business Administration degree, majoring in Business Administration with a concentration in Operations Management
- Isaac Rose of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Science degree in Quantitative Risk Analysis and Management, and a Master of Actuarial Science degree
- John Adams of atlanta (30339), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Art
- Jemilla Banner of Atlanta (30339), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in the Health Sciences pathway - Health Information Administration
- Jasmine Clay of Powder Spgs (30127), a Master of Public Administration degree, majoring in Public Administration with a concentration in Criminal Justice
- Jaspreet Collie of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Computer Information Systems
- Jade Cowan of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Speech Communications
- Janet Lee of Marietta (30068), a Master of Education degree, majoring in Literacy Education
- Joshua Logelin of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Public Administration degree, majoring in Public Administration with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development
- Jennifer Pritchett of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Arts In Teaching degree, majoring in Middle Level Education with a concentration in Mathematics & Social Studies
- Jaeda Wright of Marietta (30064), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Kathryn Brewer of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Science degree in Communication Sciences & Disorders
- Kareem Dunlap of Smyrna (30082), a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership
- Kelly Floyd of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Media and Society
- Kimberly Furr of Kennesaw (30152), an Associate of Science degree
- Karla Jackson of Powder Spgs (30127), a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology
- Kara Lackey of Marietta (30066), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
- Kenny Mejia-Martinez of Austell (30168), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Katherine Reuben of Marietta (30062), a Master of Public Health degree, majoring in Public Health with a concentration in Epidemiology
- Leticia Castanon Gonzales of Marietta (30008), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Lishi Yang of Atlanta (30339), a Master of Science in Information Systems degree with a concentration in Enterprise Systems
- Medina Davis of Smyrna (30080), an Associate of Science degree
- Megan Gibson of Smyrna (30080), a Master of Music degree, majoring in Music with a concentration in Music Education
- Maryann Hill of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science degree in Chemistry
- Megan Jones of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Maegan Kiely of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Hospitality Administration
- Mason Mamoun of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Marissa Maule of Atlanta (30339), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Nutrition
- Maria Medina of Acworth (30101), a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree with a concentration in World Language Education
- Michael Quinlan of Marietta (30067), a Master of Science in Information Systems degree with a concentration in Cyber Security
- Micayla Rickman of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Psychology
- Monica Rosell of Marietta (30062), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Marco Sanchez of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance
- Malik Tann of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Political Science
- Nagaraj Bhagwat of Marietta (30068), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Computer Science
- Nellie Collier of Austell (30106), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Journalism with a concentration in Public Relations
- Nuthatai Meeto of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- O'Rel France of Atlanta (30339), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Business Administration
- Precious Bostic of powder springs (30127), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Patrick Butler of Acworth (30101), an Associate of Science degree
- Paul Lewis of Austell (30168), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Accounting
- Parker Madden of Smyrna (30082), a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Health and Physical Education
- Phillip Murray of Kennesaw (30152), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Biology with a concentration in Cellular and Molecular Biology & Physiology
- Rachel Lu of Marietta (30068), a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
- Roger Mbanya of Marietta (30066), a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Economics
- Ramon Rivera of Marietta (30008), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Reagan Williams of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Marketing
- Saleh Alosaimi of Kennesaw (30144), a Master of Science degree, majoring in Health Sciences with a concentration in Respiratory Therapy
- Samuel Dominy of Kennesaw (30152), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in History
- Savannah Freeman of Powder Springs (30127), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Sheniqua Gabriel of Smyrna (30082), an Associate of Arts degree, with studies in Political Science
- Susan Lee of (30080), a Master of Science degree in Neuroscience
- Sarah Macmillan of Marietta (30068), a Master of Science degree in Finance
- Samiah Nelson of Acworth (30101), a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Stephanie Perales of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Finance and Accounting
- Sandhya Yogi of Atlanta (30339), a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science in Business
- Tiffiney Dean of Kennesaw (30144), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, majoring in Managerial Sciences
- Tamaira Wade of Marietta (30064), a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree, majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Gerontology
- Taija Walfall-Lawrence of Atlanta (30339), an Associate of Science degree, with studies in Health Science Professions
- Thomas Ward of Atlanta (30339), a Bachelor of Arts degree, majoring in Film and Media
- Tina Steele of Marietta (30068), a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
- Vanesa Dominguez of Smyrna (30080), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Psychology
- Yannick Tumukunde of Marietta (30067), a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Criminal Justice with a concentration in Crime and Justice
