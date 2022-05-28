Georgia Southern University in Statesboro recently recognized approximately 2,200 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 President's list.
Local students included were:
- Heather Allen of Kennesaw (30152)
- Jacob Andelman of Marietta (30066)
- Brandon Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Demetria Arasi of Marietta (30062)
- Rylan Artis of Marietta (30062)
- Amy Atkinson of Marietta (30064)
- Cameron Backus of Kennesaw (30144)
- Gaylan Beasley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Bryce Bermudez of Marietta (30062)
- Nakyla Brooks Stallings of Smyrna (30080)
- Julie Brown of Powder Springs (30127)
- Danielle Burton of Marietta (30062)
- Chanel Camsel of Powder Springs (30127)
- Joseph Colina of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madeline Cusick of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leah Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Danielle Dawkins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Madison Dee of Powder Springs (30127)
- Laura Dekle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cooper Dickinson of Acworth (30101)
- Natalie Dietter of Powder Springs (30127)
- Olivia Dupree of Acworth (30101)
- Olivia Durham of Marietta (30060)
- Arinze Ekwenchi of Powder Springs (30127)
- Hannah Faer of Marietta (30062)
- Hailey Fulton of Acworth (30101)
- William Halliburton of Kennesaw (30152)
- James Hannafey of Marietta (30062)
- Olivia Hannah of Kennesaw (30144)
- Colby Hansen of Mableton (30126)
- Elizabeth Hardin of Marietta (30062)
- David Harris of Marietta (30068)
- Kevin Haymer of Kennesaw (30152)
- Khloe Henderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lydia Holder of Marietta (30060)
- Megan Holland of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Carson Howard of Acworth (30101)
- Averie Howell of Powder Springs (30127)
- Camryn Hughes of Marietta (30008)
- Imani Ingram of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexis Johnson of Marietta (30066)
- Mecca Jordan of Acworth (30101)
- Ashley Judson of Acworth (30101)
- Danielle Klopstock of Marietta (30060)
- Germar Ladouceur of Powder Springs (30127)
- Allison Lair of Kennesaw (30152)
- Zaria Lindsey of Powder Springs (30127)
- Deonna Lymon of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Mabe of Kennesaw (30144)
- Mary Martin of Marietta (30064)
- Emily Mcbride of Marietta (30067)
- Aidan McClintock of Marietta (30062)
- Charles Melton of Kennesaw (30144)
- William Middleton of Marietta (30067)
- Michael Mitchell of Kennesaw (30152)
- Grayson Mosley of Marietta (30062)
- Tyler Murray of Marietta (30068)
- Eric Njoroge of Powder Springs (30127)
- Brigid O'Connor of Kennesaw (30152)
- Cailee Odak of Acworth (30101)
- Mason Paulson Lovato of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sydney Piecuch of Acworth (30101)
- Madeline Ramsey of Smyrna (30082)
- Katie Reece of Powder Springs (30127)
- Zachary Rozsman of Marietta (30068)
- Caitlin Scoggins of Marietta (30060)
- Austin Scott of Marietta (30062)
- Hayden Sears of Marietta (30066)
- Tyler Shultz of Acworth (30101)
- Zachary Sjostrom of Marietta (30068)
- Haley Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Emily Steele of Acworth (30101)
- Lauren Stoffer of Acworth (30101)
- Marielle Thrower of Acworth (30101)
- Emily Vonck of Kennesaw (30152)
- Samantha Walters of Marietta (30067)
- Kennedy Webb of Acworth (30101)
- Olivia Weber of Powder Springs (30127)
- Virginia White of Atlanta (30339)
- Lauren Whitman of Acworth (30101)
- Zoe Whitmire of Marietta (30062)
- Denisa Wilson of Marietta (30066)
- Sarah Yokley of Acworth (30101)
