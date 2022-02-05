Georgia Southern University in Statesboro announced the following students were named to the fall 2021 President's list -
- Megan Alter of Powder Springs (30127)
- Brandon Anderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Rylan Artis of Marietta (30062)
- Gaylan Beasley of Powder Springs (30127)
- Bryce Bermudez of Marietta (30062)
- Rebecca Boston of Acworth (30101)
- Julie Brown of Powder Springs (30127)
- Danielle Burton of Marietta (30062)
- Aidan Collins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Reese Connelly of Marietta (30064)
- Sarah Decker of Marietta (30064)
- Madison Dee of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cooper Dickinson of Acworth (30101)
- Erin Dunn of Marietta (30062)
- Olivia Dupree of Acworth (30101)
- Olivia Durham of Marietta (30060)
- Isabella Fairlamb of Smyrna (30082)
- Kaitlyn Fowler of Acworth (30101)
- Hailey Fulton of Acworth (30101)
- Ryan Germany of Acworth (30101)
- Jordan Glantz of Kennesaw (30144)
- Caroline Gordon of Marietta (30064)
- James Hannafey of Marietta (30062)
- Colby Hansen of Mableton (30126)
- David Harris of Marietta (30068)
- Kevin Haymer of Kennesaw (30152)
- Tyriq Hearst of Austell (30106)
- Khloe Henderson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lydia Holder of Marietta (30060)
- Megan Holland of Powder Springs (30127)
- Imani Ingram of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ryan Inskip of Marietta (30062)
- Sarah Isley of Acworth (30101)
- Daniel Johnson of Marietta (30064)
- Ashley Judson of Acworth (30101)
- Davis Kidd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Danielle Klopstock of Marietta (30060)
- George Kouvelas of Acworth (30101)
- Danielle Lacy of Acworth (30101)
- Mikayla Ladson of Marietta (30008)
- Allison Lair of Kennesaw (30152)
- Deonna Lymon of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madison Mabe of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sophie Major of Powder Springs (30127)
- Matthew Manatrizio of Marietta (30066)
- Harold McDonald of Marietta (30062)
- Jonah McKouen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Eric Njoroge of Powder Springs (30127)
- Cailee Odak of Acworth (30101)
- Emma Osborne of Acworth (30101)
- Angelina Pacitti of Acworth (30101)
- Ava Peters of Marietta (30068)
- Sydney Piecuch of Acworth (30101)
- Olivia Pugh of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madeline Ramsey of Smyrna (30082)
- Katie Reece of Powder Springs (30127)
- Tyler Shultz of Acworth (30101)
- Jessica Simon of Marietta (30068)
- Zachary Sjostrom of Marietta (30068)
- Haley Smith of Marietta (30062)
- Maddie Smith of Powder Springs (30127)
- Riana Square of Powder Springs (30127)
- Reagan Stamper of Marietta (30064)
- Kathryn Standish of Marietta (30068)
- Emily Steele of Acworth (30101)
- Carter Stokes of Kennesaw (30152)
- John Tallman of Marietta (30066)
- Samantha Walters of Marietta (30067)
- Kennedy Webb of Acworth (30101)
- Olivia Weber of Powder Springs (30127)
- Virginia White of Atlanta (30339)
- Denisa Wilson of Marietta (30066)
- Sarah Yokley of Acworth (30101)
- Jessica Zumbach of Powder Springs (30127)
