Georgia Southern University in Statesboro announced the following students were named to the fall 2021 Dean's list -
- Chineye Ajuebor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sarah Alexander of Kennesaw (30152)
- Prudence Anyanwu of Powder Springs (30127)
- Demetria Arasi of Marietta (30062)
- Amy Atkinson of Marietta (30064)
- Anna Babcock of Kennesaw (30144)
- Sarah Barge of Powder Springs (30127)
- FeirraihSha' Beal of Macon (31216)
- Wright Beisel of Marietta (30067)
- Sam Blancato of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Borel of Marietta (30062)
- Nakyla Brooks Stallings of Smyrna (30080)
- Halee Brown of Smyrna (30082)
- Lydia Cheney of Marietta (30060)
- Dabirichi Chukwuezi of Austell (30168)
- Joseph Colina of Powder Springs (30127)
- Joshua Cook of Marietta (30067)
- Brennan Craig of Kennesaw (30152)
- Madeline Cusick of Powder Springs (30127)
- Leah Davis of Kennesaw (30152)
- Danielle Dawkins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Laura Dekle of Powder Springs (30127)
- Natalie Dietter of Powder Springs (30127)
- Koltun Dixon of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Donohue of Marietta (30066)
- Jada Drake of Powder Springs (30127)
- Micah Edmondson of (00000)
- Kenneth Edouazin of Austell (30168)
- Courtney Empric of Marietta (30067)
- Blake Evans of Acworth (30101)
- Amani Fairbanks of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kara Fate of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jaasira Fossitt of Kennesaw (30152)
- John Fritts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madeline Gamblin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Colin Griffis of Marietta (30064)
- Siena Guadalupe of Smyrna (30082)
- Thomas Halliburton of Kennesaw (30152)
- William Halliburton of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alison Harris of Atlanta (30349)
- Yasmin Harris of Murfreesboro (37129)
- Makayla Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Riley Hart of Marietta (30064)
- Kaela Helms of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kyle Hill of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexandra Hobgood of Mableton (30126)
- Daniel Holland of Acworth (30101)
- Braden Hoskovec of Kennesaw (30152)
- Amahni Howard of Marietta (30064)
- Carson Howard of Acworth (30101)
- Madison Howe of Acworth (30101)
- Camryn Hughes of Marietta (30008)
- Tucker Janney of Marietta (30064)
- Melle Jeudy of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexis Johnson of Marietta (30066)
- Daron Johnson of Marietta (30068)
- Raymere Johnson of Marietta (30061)
- Stephen Johnston of Marietta (30062)
- Mecca Jordan of Acworth (30101)
- Addison Kerns of Marietta (30068)
- Samuel Korn of Kennesaw (30144)
- Germar Ladouceur of Powder Springs (30127)
- Hope Langford of Marietta (30060)
- MacKenzie Lanius of Marietta (30062)
- Claire Lasalle of Marietta (30064)
- Jaheim Laws of Marietta (30060)
- Rebecca Lerzo of Kennesaw (30144)
- Deja Lewis of Marietta (30066)
- Kevin Lopez of Austell (30168)
- Shayne Marks of Marietta (30066)
- Brianna Mccain of Kennesaw (30152)
- Grace McCarl of Powder Springs (30127)
- Aidan McClintock of Marietta (30062)
- Ciera McGee of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jae'Son Meachum of Powder Springs (30127)
- Charles Melton of Kennesaw (30144)
- Queenstar Mensah of Austell (30168)
- Robert Messina of Acworth (30101)
- William Middleton of Marietta (30067)
- Casey Miller of Kennesaw (30152)
- Abigail Miller of Kennesaw (30152)
- Grayson Mosley of Marietta (30062)
- Annaliese Mundt of Marietta (30066)
- Cameron Nelson of Marietta (30064)
- Madison Neu of Marietta (30062)
- Kevin Njogu of Marietta (30064)
- Brigid O' Connor of Kennesaw (30152)
- Terrin Oliver of Powder Springs (30127)
- Favour Onichabor-Connell of Powder Springs (30127)
- Julia Parker of Marietta (30066)
- Nina Petiot of Marietta (30066)
- Sean Plomaritis of Marietta (30062)
- Allyson Price of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jada Price Townsend of Powder Springs (30127)
- Madalyn Ravenscraft of Marietta (30064)
- Caleb Reuter of Marietta (30062)
- Aahira Robinson of Mableton (30126)
- Brandon Rogers of Kennesaw (30152)
- Haley Rubash of Acworth (30101)
- William Sanford of Marietta (30062)
- Dylan Scheid of Marietta (30062)
- Julia Schukle of Atlanta (30339)
- Caitlin Scoggins of Marietta (30060)
- Austin Scott of Marietta (30062)
- Hayden Sears of Marietta (30066)
- Julianna Shelly of Kennesaw (30144)
- Claude Silfani of Marietta (30062)
- Samantha Simcox of Acworth (30101)
- Gabrielle Smith of Marietta (30064)
- Jack Snyder of Kennesaw (30144)
- Emma Sprigle of Marietta (30068)
- Anna Strickland of Marietta (30064)
- Mckenna Stroud of Kennesaw (30152)
- Khalil Sutherland of Kennesaw (30144)
- Stephen Suto of Marietta (30064)
- Alexander Thackery of Kennesaw (30152)
- Dimitry Thelusme of Powder Springs (30127)
- Nicole Velella of Kennesaw (30144)
- Emily Vonck of Kennesaw (30152)
- Alexis Walker of Mableton (30126)
- Ryan Walker of Marietta (30062)
- Kanika Waters of Powder Springs (30127)
- Lauren Whitman of Acworth (30101)
- Zoe Whitmire of Marietta (30062)
- Ariel Williams of Smyrna (30126)
- Cali Willoughby of Marietta (30064)
- Abryanna Woodard of Acworth (30101)
- Tiffany-Ann Yrigoyen of Kennesaw (30152)
- Deborah Yussuff of Marietta (30008)
- Eric Zeiher of Marietta (30062)
