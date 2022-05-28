Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 3,230 students for excellence in academics on the spring 2022 Dean's list.
Local students on the list were:
- Faidat Adekunle of Smyrna (30080)
- Chineye Ajuebor of Powder Springs (30127)
- Alexis Allen of Powder Springs (30127)
- Megan Alter of Powder Springs (30127)
- Adonis Baker of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elizabeth Baxter of Marietta (30064)
- Alina Bergstrom of Powder Springs (30127)
- Ansley Boatright of Marietta (30068)
- Rebecca Boston of Acworth (30101)
- Adia Brown of Marietta (30067)
- Dylan Brown of Powder Springs (30127)
- Halee Brown of Smyrna (30082)
- Chanary Bun of Marietta (30066)
- Anna Causby of Kennesaw (30152)
- Dabirichi Chukwuezi of Austell (30168)
- Aidan Collins of Kennesaw (30152)
- Brennan Craig of Kennesaw (30152)
- Calena Darden of Marietta (30066)
- Magariou Diallo of Austell (30168)
- Koltun Dixon of Marietta (30066)
- Charles Dixson of Marietta (30066)
- Lauren Donohue of Marietta (30066)
- Jada Drake of Powder Springs (30127)
- Erin Dunn of Marietta (30062)
- Devon Durbrow of Marietta (30062)
- Jayde Echols of Acworth (30101)
- Courtney Empric of Marietta (30067)
- Isabella Fairlamb of Smyrna (30082)
- Elizabeth Flading of Marietta (30062)
- Jaasira Fossitt of Kennesaw (30152)
- Sarah Freshour of Marietta (30062)
- John Fritts of Powder Springs (30127)
- Sydney Fulghum of Marietta (30062)
- Nyjah Gaither of Marietta (30064)
- Madeline Gamblin of Kennesaw (30152)
- Caroline Gordon of Marietta (30064)
- Makayla Harris of Atlanta (30339)
- Joshua Haygood of Marietta (30064)
- Kaela Helms of Powder Springs (30127)
- Avery Hertel of Acworth (30101)
- Asayah Heyward of Powder Springs (30127)
- Taylor Hicks of Marietta (30062)
- Kyle Hill of Powder Springs (30127)
- Gabrielle Hobbs of Pooler (31322)
- Daniel Holland of Acworth (30101)
- Kade Holman of Marietta (30060)
- Skylar Horton of Marietta (30062)
- Spencer Horton of Marietta (30066)
- Braden Hoskovec of Kennesaw (30152)
- Amahni Howard of Marietta (30064)
- Avery Jenny of Marietta (30066)
- Melle Jeudy of Powder Spgs (30127)
- Jalen Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Kennedy Johnson of Powder Springs (30127)
- Daron Johnson of Marietta (30068)
- Camille Jones of Marietta (30064)
- Margaret Jordan of Marietta (30062)
- Shanley Jordan of Marietta (30066)
- Joshua Keasler of Acworth (30101)
- Addison Kerns of Marietta (30068)
- Davis Kidd of Kennesaw (30152)
- Evan King of Kennesaw (30144)
- Samuel Korn of Kennesaw (30144)
- George Kouvelas of Acworth (30101)
- Justin Kurnik of Marietta (30066)
- Jordan LaBell of Acworth (30101)
- Claire Lasalle of Marietta (30064)
- Deja Lewis of Marietta (30066)
- Kevin Lopez of Austell (30168)
- Rohia Manjang of Savannah (31406)
- Claire Masters of Atlanta (30339)
- Grace Mattix of Marietta (30066)
- Harold McDonald of Marietta (30062)
- Jonah McKouen of Kennesaw (30144)
- Jae'Son Meachum of Powder Springs (30127)
- Queenstar Mensah of Austell (30168)
- Abigail Miller of Kennesaw (30152)
- Juliette Muller of Marietta (30068)
- Callie Nelson of Marietta (30064)
- Madison Neu of Marietta (30062)
- Makenzie Niglio of Acworth (30101)
- Emma Osborne of Acworth (30101)
- Angelina Pacitti of Acworth (30101)
- Kyler Parkman of Marietta (30064)
- Stefon Persaud of Austell (30106)
- Ava Peters of Marietta (30068)
- Sean Plomaritis of Marietta (30062)
- Alicia Powell of Marietta (30064)
- Olivia Pugh of Powder Springs (30127)
- Chandler Quigley of Kennesaw (30144)
- Madalyn Ravenscraft of Marietta (30064)
- Charles Reese of Acworth (30101)
- Caleb Reuter of Marietta (30062)
- Jordan Richardson of Marietta (30066)
- Nejema Romeo of Mableton (30126)
- Khayla Ross of Austell (30168)
- Haley Rubash of Acworth (30101)
- Julia Schukle of Atlanta (30339)
- Alexis Schulz of Acworth (30101)
- Colby Self of Powder Springs (30127)
- Emma Sharp of Kennesaw (30144)
- Claude Silfani of Marietta (30062)
- Chase Simington of Kennesaw (30144)
- Shelby Sorrells of Acworth (30101)
- Reagan Stamper of Marietta (30064)
- Wade Stephens of Marietta (30064)
- Patrick Stotler of Cartersville, GA 30120 (30101)
- Stephen Suto of Marietta (30064)
- Brenden Sweeney of Powder Springs (30127)
- John Tallman of Marietta (30066)
- William Tankersley of Marietta (30064)
- Cali Todd of Kennesaw (30144)
- Vy Truong of Smyrna (30080)
- Alexis Walker of Mableton (30126)
- Kanika Waters of Powder Springs (30127)
- Terica Watkins of Powder Springs (30127)
- Idlania Webster of Austell (30106)
- Cassidy Welsh of Marietta (30062)
- Hanna Williams of Acworth (30101)
- Matthew Williams of Acworth (30101)
- Brice Willis of Marietta (30064)
- Rachel Wilson of Acworth (30101)
- Jackson Wright of Powder Springs (30127)
