The following students were named to the President's list for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville -
- Christina Agramonte of Marietta (30068)
- Kathryn Backus of Marietta (30066)
- Mary Beckum of Marietta (30064)
- Sarah Borel of Marietta (30062)
- Claire Bousquet of Marietta (30068)
- Katie Boyd of Powder Springs (30127)
- Elizabeth Cameron of Smyrna (30080)
- Anna Capozza of Marietta (30064)
- Grace Carlson of Kennesaw (30152)
- Vivian Cassaniti of Marietta (30066)
- Jenna Charles of Marietta (30062)
- Natalie Clark of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jack Como of Marietta (30066)
- Hannah Conti of Acworth (30101)
- Alexcis Critten of Acworth (30101)
- Chelsea Cureton of Atlanta (30339)
- Samuel Czerwonka of Marietta (30067)
- Megan Daniel of Powder Springs (30127)
- Camryn Davis of Marietta (30064)
- Wesley DeMontigny of Marietta (30062)
- Julia Devane of Marietta (30064)
- Kelsey Foster of Acworth (30101)
- Abbie Frankel of Marietta (30066)
- Elizabeth Galloway of Kennesaw (30144)
- Christy Garlock of Marietta (30068)
- Lily Gauntt of Marietta (30068)
- Keely Gerety of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jack Grimes of Marietta (30068)
- Jordan Gruchala of Marietta (30066)
- Carolina Harper of Marietta (30067)
- Aaron Hill of Marietta (30066)
- Isabella Hock of Marietta (30062)
- Meigan Hudson of Marietta (30062)
- Michelle Hudson of Marietta (30062)
- Mikayla Janis of Marietta (30062)
- Caroline Johnson of Marietta (30066)
- Emily Johnston of Marietta (30062)
- Madeline Jouanet of Acworth (30101)
- Lindsay Kendrick of Kennesaw (30144)
- Leah Krupczak of Smyrna (30082)
- Trent Leggett of Kennesaw (30152)
- Mary Lindsay of Marietta (30062)
- Samantha Lounsbury of Marietta (30068)
- Danielle Mathis of Marietta (30068)
- Clara McClung of Kennesaw (30152)
- Molly McGrinder of Marietta (30064)
- Jessie McGuire of Marietta (30067)
- Susie McNulty of Marietta (30068)
- Callie Miller of Acworth (30101)
- Molly Morrison of Marietta (30062)
- Lauren Moskowitz of Marietta (30062)
- Elizabeth Niswonger of Powder Springs (30127)
- Jonathan O'Brien of Atlanta (30339)
- Christina Page of Marietta (30064)
- Cecelia Parada of Marietta (30064)
- Caroline Pedersen of Marietta (30066)
- Emma Pennix of Marietta (30068)
- Madalyn Price of Marietta (30064)
- Anagha Ramakrishnan of Marietta (30066)
- Emi Reethof of Marietta (30067)
- Kathrine Richardson of Marietta (30066)
- Amelia Ritch of Marietta (30068)
- Madeline Ross of Marietta (30062)
- Joshua Sacks of Marietta (30062)
- Nina Smith of Marietta (30066)
- Kensi Tenhouse of Marietta (30066)
- Sara Thadani of Marietta (30068)
- Payton Thompson of Acworth (30101)
- Jillian Truchan of Marietta (30064)
- Savannah Tyler of Kennesaw (30152)
- Caroline Underwood of Marietta (30064)
- Claire Vance of Powder Springs (30127)
- Marissa Wagley of Marietta (30062)
- Emma White of Marietta (30068)
- Jadyn Yost of Mableton (30126)
