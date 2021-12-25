The following students were named to the Dean's list for the fall 2021 semester at Georgia College in Milledgeville -
- Catherine Adams of Kennesaw(30152)
- Nicole Andrews of Marietta(30062)
- Dawson Arnold of Marietta(30062)
- Nicholas Bahr of Marietta(30066)
- Leah Banko of Marietta(30062)
- Jacqueline Banks of Marietta(30068)
- Haley Baxter of Marietta(30064)
- Anne Beals of Marietta(30008)
- Hallie Bellack of Acworth(30101)
- Victoria Blake of Acworth(30101)
- Christian Brady of Marietta(30062)
- Joseph Bucciarelli of Marietta(30062)
- Kaitlyn Caldarella of Marietta(30062)
- Jade Campbell of Marietta(30066)
- Luke Catalano of Marietta(30064)
- Divina Checo of Marietta(30064)
- Riley Colaiacovo of Marietta(30066)
- Alexandra Cooper of Windermere(34786)
- Sarah Cortez of Marietta(30066)
- Angela Cox of Marietta(30068)
- Owen Deabler of Acworth(30101)
- Maria Dixon of Marietta(30062)
- Catherine Dowell of Marietta(30066)
- Molly Edwards of Marietta(30062)
- Noah Eklund of Marietta(30062)
- David Fahy of Marietta(30067)
- Paige Farrell of Marietta(30062)
- Grace Farrell of Powder Springs(30127)
- Jordan Faver of Marietta(30068)
- Anna Flint of Marietta(30068)
- Maura Foreman of Marietta(30062)
- Aidan Fortenberry of Marietta(30064)
- Stephanie Frye of Marietta(30066)
- Matthew Fudger of Marietta(30062)
- Harper Fulmer of Marietta(30066)
- Emma Gallagher of Marietta(30062)
- Alyssa Galvin of Marietta(30066)
- Molly Geraci of Kennesaw(30144)
- Jack Glawatz of Marietta(30066)
- Emma Greenspan of Marietta(30068)
- Khyla Guishard of Marietta(30066)
- Madeline Harris of Kennesaw(30152)
- Haley Harvey of Marietta(30068)
- Zachary Hayman of Kennesaw(30144)
- Bailey Hebert of Marietta(30064)
- Caroline Hegwood of Marietta(30068)
- Madeleine Henninger of Mableton(30126)
- Justin Hentz of Marietta(30066)
- Annsli Hilton of Kennesaw(30144)
- Brooke Hudson of Marietta(30062)
- Ansley Huff of MARIETTA(30067)
- Abbey Hutchinson of Marietta(30064)
- Petrina Inserra of Marietta(30062)
- Ashley Johnson of Marietta(30062)
- Madison Johnson of Smyrna(30082)
- Devin Kelley of Kennesaw(30144)
- Anna Kennedy of Kennesaw(30144)
- Avery Kerstine of marietta(30064)
- Natalie Krasnoff of Marietta(30064)
- Alexandra Langell of Marietta(30068)
- Reagan Lippold of Marietta(30064)
- Brady Maddox of Acworth(30101)
- Camryn Marcotte of Marietta(30062)
- Piper Martin of Marietta(30066)
- Sarah Martin of Marietta(30008)
- Allyson McBrayer of Marietta(30062)
- Joseph McManus of Marietta(30066)
- Megan Mccarrey of Kennesaw(30152)
- Gabrielle Meharg of Marietta(30062)
- Ashley Meyer of Powder Springs(30127)
- Bailey Mire of Marietta(30066)
- Carlos Montilla of Marietta(30008)
- Charlie Moreno of Marietta(30066)
- Savannah Morrison of Powder Springs(30127)
- Edison Neubert of Marietta(30066)
- Maya Nichols of Marietta(30062)
- Elaina Palmer of Marietta(30066)
- Carson Parker of Powder Springs(30127)
- Logan Parker of Powder Springs(30127)
- Makayla Parker of Kennesaw(30152)
- Casie Parris of Powder Springs(30127)
- Jillian Perkins of Acworth(30101)
- Jordan Prinsen of Marietta(30062)
- Sicilia Reed of Marietta(30062)
- Melanie Reznichenko of Marietta(30066)
- Gavin Roth of Marietta(30066)
- Hannah Salter of Marietta(30064)
- Marie Sautre of Marietta(30067)
- Mason Shaw of Marietta(30064)
- Eva Sheehan of Acworth(30101)
- Anjali Shenoy of Marietta(30068)
- Haley Slater of Acworth(30101)
- Jodie Smith of Marietta(30062)
- Nicole Snyder of Marietta(30064)
- Kaley Sowers of Powder Springs(30127)
- James Stark of Marietta(30066)
- Casey Steinhauer of Powder Springs(30127)
- David Stith of Marietta(30064)
- Lauren Stone of Acworth(30101)
- Brianna Straight of Acworth(30101)
- Laura Tauchert of Marietta(30066)
- Emily Tipsword of Acworth(30101)
- Nicholas Van Vreede of Marietta(30066)
- Harper Vick of Marietta(30064)
- David Vicknair of Marietta(30062)
- Hannah Walker of Marietta(30062)
- Elana Warnick of Marietta(30068)
- Lainey Warren of Marietta(30068)
- Allison Weigle of Kennesaw(30144)
- Charles Winsor of Kennesaw(30152)
- Madison Wright of Smyrna(30080)
- Sydney Zeff of Marietta(30062)
