Over 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Local students included:
- Matthew Karoglou of Marietta (30066), earned a Master of Science degree in Instructional Design & Technology
- Keniesha Kean of Stone Mountain (30083), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- James Clements of Atlanta (30189), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in the Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program program
- Karimot Adeboye of Acworth (30101), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- Chelsea Botts of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Africana Studies
- Peyton Hankins of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Master of Arts degree in History, with a concentration in World History
- Munachiso Aniemeka of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Krystle Turner of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry
- Jacob Bassil of Atlanta (30312), earned a Master of Business Administration degree and a Master of Health Administration degree in the Dual MBA/MHA program
- Amy Karangwa of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Hospitality Administration
- Oluwatimileyin Aderinokun of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Master of Science degree in Biology
- Nicanor Beauge of POWDER SPRINGS (30127), earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree with a concentration in Cybersecurity
- Shrijana Chalise of Marietta (30066), earned a Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Epidemiology
- Heather Clift of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Deaf Education
- Nana Akwasi Mensah of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics
- John Clinton of Marietta (30068), earned a Master of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology, and a Graduate Certificate in Geographic Information Science
- Cuppondya Williams of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- Liana Freires of Marietta (30062), earned a Post Masters Certificate in the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Adult Gerontology
- Kireeti Sangadala of Marietta (30064), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Prajjon Robinson of Atlanta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Tyler Guthrie of Marietta (30062), earned a Master of Business Administration degree
- Clifton Shepherd of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Real Estate
- Rachel Nix of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Jhonatan Saldana of Marietta (30008), earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology
- Ronnie Flowers of Atlanta (30318), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Andrew Ball of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Derick Akpuchukwu of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Master of Public Administration degree in Planning & Economic Development
- Luiza De Abreu of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Media And Society, and a minor in Sociology
- Jonathan Pearson of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Film and Video
- Ras Nahshon Tafari of Austell (30168), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English
- Dalton Hunley of Church Hill (37642), earned a Master of Science degree in Physics
- Gina Reed of Atlanta (30345), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Social Work
- Michael Mccain of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Moumin Ali of Clarkston (30021), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Moisza Estrada of fayetteville (30140), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology
- William Mcilwain of Marietta (30068), earned a Master of Taxation degree
- Junqing An of Beijing (00000), earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Translational Biomedical Science
- Amirarsalan Bazmandegan Mahdiehyazdi of Atlanta (30339), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Chanikarn Sakamornlertsakul of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Japanese/Asian Studies with a minor in Applied Linguistics, and an Undergraduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language
- Caesar Wilson of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- John Mosley of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Sport Administration
- Oscar Escobar of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Selamawit Ramadan of mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Billy Fuce of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing, with a minor in Journalism
- Brandon Okiche of Austell (30106), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Pre-Law
- Chloe Scott of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a concentration in Databases & Knowledge-Base Systems
- Devin O'Keefe of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree, with a concentration in Big Data And Machine Learning
- Emelyn Flores-Lopez of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Health Sciences
- Juwon Allen of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Kendall Webb of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Interdisciplinary
- Kevin Wittreich of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health
- Logan Peng of Acworth (30101), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Lucinda Tamakloe of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience in the Pre-Medical track
- Nayel Padilla of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Film and Media
- Pratham Merchant of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Quinn Gordon of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Riana Turner of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech Communications, with a minor in Interdisciplinary
- Kirsten Milsap of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in German
- Jun Yi of Huanggang City (00000), earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Computer Science
- Tayler Cothren of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Jerry White of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
- Trevor Mcneill of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Exercise Science
- Thomas Marshall of Alpharetta (30004), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics
- J'Lycia Bailey of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Respiratory Therapy
- Lyndsey Jackson of Austell (30106), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Aaliyah Gray of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
- Chengzong Peng of Chengdu (00000), earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Computer Science
- Martina Nazor of San Juan (00000), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Korean Language and Culture
- Joshua Harvey of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Marketing
- Valeria Cruz of Marietta (30008), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Jazmin Diaz of Newborn (30056), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Faisal Musa of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Maria Gomez of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English with a concentration in Literature
- Natalie Cross of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship with a minor in Educational Psychology
- Trent Munson of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Art
- Kai Weissman of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Ammar Iftikhar of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Kaylan Patel of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Luis Aguirre of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- Sana Khan of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Management
- Siddharth Kuppa of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Geovanna Lopes of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
- Hunter Barthelmess of Marietta (30062), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Physics
- Bria Blalock of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Game Design & Development
- Emma Berman of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics
- Gunther Rankenburg of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Katelyn Nelson of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing, with a minor in Art
- Michelle Lora of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree in Pre-Licensure Nursing, with a minor in Spanish
- Yexin Huang of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Educational Psychology
- Ellen Weinkle of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Entertainment Media Management
- Nathan Singleton of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
- Grace Yund of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in Graphic Design
- Patrick Bellamy of Marietta (30068), earned a Master of Science degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program
- Xiangjian Wu of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Jada Norris of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Rhetoric And Composition, and a minor in Journalism
- Mikayla Collins of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Neuroscience
- Eric Calderon of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Floyd Montaque of Smyrna (30082), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Marketing
- Roberto Pacheco of Smyrna (30082), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry
- William Long of Smyrna (30082), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Peyton Lee of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Mohamed Traore of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a minor in Philosophy
- Holly Giddins of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry in the Pre-Medical track
- Kevin Rivas of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Alexandria Shaw of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Linguistics and an Undergraduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language
- Abdulhakeem Raji of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Business Economics
- Lola Akintonwa of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences
- Miles Adams of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- Morgan Lalor of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management & Insurance
- Aaron Wilson of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting, and a minor in Marketing
- Kenya Nellum of Powder Spgs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy, with a concentration in Planning & Economic Development
- Ayi Ajavon of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science, with a concentration in Ecology, Evolution, and Organismal Biology
- Maya Diggs of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience with a concentration in the Pre-Medical track, and a minor in Mathematics
- Steavie Slaw of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Forrest Rawles of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Genesis Rivera of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Alvina Ahmed of Kennesaw (30160), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology
- Tanjana Campbell of Austell (30168), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance, with a minor in Sociology
- Halim Lumsden of Tate (30177), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Patrick Copeland of Atlanta (30316), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Data Science
- Julia Rohrman of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Health Sciences
- Camila Alvarez of Marietta (30062), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Deborah Ayodele of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Chemistry
- Osasuyi Osagie of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Pre-Law
- Romeo Onanga of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- Charles Langlois of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Music Industry/Management
- Dallan Delgado of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Dimitrius Valentine of Kennesaw (30144), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Karina Trevino of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Melyrene Pomales of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Neuroscience
- Sarah Collum of Blue Ridge (30513), earned a Master of Science degree in Applied Behavior Analysis
- Tiffany Rios of Brookhaven (30319), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Ari Allen of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Amit Bhattacharya of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting
- Ariana Martinez of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies
- Caleb Tsai of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science and an Undergraduate Certificate in Data Science
- Destiny Oluwa of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Legal Studies and a minor in Music
- Elijah May of Smyrna (30082), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems and an Undergraduate Certificate in Cybersecurity For Fintech
- Elliott Stotler of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History, with a minor in Economics
- Geovanny Castillo of Smyrna (30080), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Justin Howard of Douglasville (30135), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Pre-Law, and a minor in Religious Studies
- Jonathan Laurent of Suwanee (30024), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science, with a minor in French
- Jarrett Sales of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing and a minor in Film and Media
- Jose Sotelo of Acworth (30101), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- James Welch of Marietta (30064), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Kyler Darge of Marietta (30067), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Kristen Moody of Acworth (30101), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing, with a minor in Art
- Kelsey Page of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in English
- Leena Elkady of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
- Louis Frisco of Kennesaw (30152), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management
- Lily Landwermeyer of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Leah Wong of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Miyoshi Anderson of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Michael Rodriguez of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
- Mahsan Sadegh Aghdam of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, with a concentration in Biochemistry
- Manas Sudhir of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Nicole Hernandez Reyes of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio
- Paxton Cooper of Marietta (30067), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting and Finance, with a minor in Spanish
- Pia Datta of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Neuroscience
- Patssy Gutierrez of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, with a concentration in Pre-Law
- Priscilla Pickett of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Marketing
- Pooja Shah of Smyrna (30082), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Exercise Science
- Quinara Newson of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Syera Chaney of Acworth (30101), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Sarah Jones of Marietta (30064), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting, and a minor in Film and Media
- Somto Okafor of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
- Sarrita Allen of Atlanta (30339), earned a Specialist In Education degree in Educational Leadership
- Sandrea Strickland of Austell (30168), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Maximilian Krater of Atlanta (30350), earned a Master of Business Administration degree
- Kayley Pallas of Marietta (30062), earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science
- Trevor Mcgee of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Imani Jackson of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Elana Walter of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Psychology
- Lauren Nunes of Acworth (30101), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in Sociology
- Michelle Calvert of Austell (30106), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Risk Management & Insurance
- Jessica Adediran of Atlanta (30126), earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Foreign Language
- Rabin Roy of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
- Justin Lloyd of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in Korean Language and Culture
- Alexandra Earle of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Law And Society with a minor in Journalism
- Katie Rabb of Marietta (30008), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Information Systems
- Zhari Hammonds of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Science Education, with a concentration in Biology
- Samantha Rose-Sinclair of Atlanta (30339), earned a Master of Business Administration degree
- Anthony Dalponte of Columbus (31909), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- Christian Small of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Die Hu of Beijing (00000), earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science
- Kyanna Kirkland of Powder Spgs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Theater Design
- Kiara Williams of Marietta (30066), earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Foreign Language With Business
- Melvin Hill of Marietta (30064), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Nicholas Oestreich of Powder Spgs (30127), earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science
- Oghenebrume Okudolo of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Information Systems
- Rebecca Lafalce of Marietta (30064), earned an Undergraduate Certificate in Teaching English as a Foreign Language
- Stephanie Desire-Morisseau of Marietta (30008), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- Skyler Lupton-Smith of Atlanta (30339), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Environmental Science
- Stacee Schwab of Marietta (30064), earned a Specialist In Education degree in Educational Leadership
- Andres Quiroz of Marietta (30008), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Michelle Aguirre-Lerma of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Public Relations, and a minor in English
- Karla Serrato of Marietta (30060), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Sikina Mcdonnough of Marietta (30062), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Hayes Helsper of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
- Marc Metcalf of Marietta (30062), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science
- Jason Camacho of Marietta (30066), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Debria Jackson of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology
- Samuel Remington of Marietta (30068), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Phillip Simmons of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Niles Francis of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Kaelen Jones of Mableton (30126), earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Africana Studies
- Sienne Bones of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
- Kristen Wheeler of Powder Springs (30127), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Jaylen Miller of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Film And Media, with a minor in the Georgia Film Academy program
- Anthony Nwagwu of Powder Springs (30127), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Maria Carbaugh of Kennesaw (30144), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Meghan Moran of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Hospitality Administration
- Javier Camacho of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
- Peyton Hancock of Marietta (30060), earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree with an Adapted Curriculum concentration
- Ghassimou Balde of Austell (30168), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Cornelia Hall of Austell (30168), earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Health Sciences
- Kevin Waites of Austell (30168), earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
- Alexandria Gray of Austell (30168), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women's Gender & Sexuality Studies, with a minor in Psychology
- Charmecia Gonzalez of Marietta (30064), earned a Master of Science degree with an Adult Health - Gerontology Nurse Practitioner concentration
- Rachel true of Marietta (30067), earned a Master of Health Administration degree in the Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program
- Jordan Gutzman of Smyrna (30080), earned a Master of Professional Accountancy degree
- Matthew Jones of Smyrna (30082), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management
- Javarrio Clark of Mableton (30126), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Organizational Management
- Derrick Walker of Mableton (30126), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management
- Paige Dunson of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree in Urban Studies
- Eunice Cerda of Austell (30168), earned a Master of Business Administration degree
- Shawn Miller of Brunswick (31525), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in the Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program program
- Thy Nguyen of Da Nang City (30144), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Chemistry
- Franklyn Okwarauba of Mableton (30126), earned an Associate of Science In Nursing degree
- Linlin Lu of Mableton (30126), earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science
- Qianyin Xia of Chongqing City (00000), earned a Master of Arts degree in Economics (STEM)
- Jordan Lentz of Marietta (30008), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing
- Gavin Deleshaw of Marietta (30008), earned a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Finance
- Breanna Mavity of Cumming (30040), earned a Master of Education degree in Educational Leadership
- Jianjun Guo of Tianjin (00000), earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science
- Leanne Mullis of Smyrna (30082), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education
- Ayanna Gaines of Atlanta (30329), earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences, and an Undergraduate Certificate in Hospitality Administration
- Lawrence Jarra of Powder Springs (30127), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Alejandro Diaz of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, with a concentration in Multimedia Reporting, and a minor in Real Estate
- Terrell Tate of Marietta (30064), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Anitha Joseph of Marietta (30068), earned a Master of Science degree in the Family Nurse Practitioner program
- Demetris Davis of Atlanta (30339), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
- Abigail Smith of Kennesaw (30144), earned an Associate of Science degree
- Jared Jones of Atlanta (30331), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management
- Kyle Edmonston of Kennesaw (30152), earned a Master of Music degree in Jazz Studies
- Ashlan Kemp of Marietta (30060), earned a Master of Science in Interdiscplinary Studies degree in World Language Education
- Florence Darko of Marietta (30066), earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health
- Hannah Braxton of Marietta (30067), earned a Master of Science degree in Sport Administration
- Siera Sisson of Smyrna (30082), earned a Master of Education degree in Elementary Education, with a concentration in Dual Immersion
- Camille Melendez of Acworth (30101), earned a Master of Arts degree in Political Science with a concentration in International & Comparative Politics
- Joshua Trombley of Atlanta (30319), earned a Master of Business Administration degree in International Business
- Brittany Lucas of Atlanta (30339), earned a Graduate Certificate in Artificial Intelligence Business Innovation
- Shabreen Banu Ahamed Basheer of Atlanta (30339), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Sai Reshmanjali Guntupalli of Guntur (00000), earned a Master of Science degree in Computer Science
- Amulya Reddy Padira of Hyderbad (00000), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Morgan Hall of Kennesaw (30152), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
- Trayi Mallick of Kolkata (00000), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Christoph Sieberer Kefer of Linz (00000), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Asia Mcgauley of Marietta (30008), earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice
- Hey Lee of Marietta (30062), earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
- Ali Minhaj of Moradabad (00000), earned a Master of Science In Analytics degree with a concentration in Data Science In Business
- Suhan Golla of Visakhapatnam (00530), earned a Master of Science in Information Systems degree with a concentration in Enterprise Systems
- Whitney Earhart of Acworth (30101), earned a Post Masters Certificate in the Acute Care Nurse Practitioner Adult Gerontology
