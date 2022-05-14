Berry College in Rome has announced its spring 2022 Dean's list.
Local students included were:
- Katherine Gray of Marietta, GA
- Leah Booth of Marietta, GA
- Shaina Hidalgo of Marietta, GA
- Paige Bennett of Marietta, GA
- Zak Eustace of Marietta, GA
- Peter Jacobson of Marietta, GA
- Chloe Bar of Marietta, GA
- Isabella Decker of Marietta, GA
- Megan Alexander of Marietta, GA
- Michaela Duncan of Marietta, GA
- Cameron Kawa of Marietta, GA
- Melinda Dondelinger of Marietta, GA
- Jasmine Sommer of Marietta, GA
- Karsen Brantley of Marietta, GA
- Cydney Maddox of Marietta, GA
- Connor Murphy of Marietta, GA
- Emily McCoy of Marietta, GA
- Samuel Edens of Marietta, GA
- Sarah Smith of Marietta, GA
- Caroline Lanier of Marietta, GA
- Madison Stephens of Marietta, GA
- Eliza Lizdas of Marietta, GA
- Riley Croker of Marietta, GA
- Matthew Wilkinson of Marietta, GA
- Emma Stewart of Marietta, GA
- James Caddell of Marietta, GA
- Justin Carr of Marietta, GA
- Hannah Ramey of Marietta, GA
- Kevin Stoddard of Marietta, GA
- Riley Clark of Marietta, GA
- Charlotte Brown of Smyrna, GA
- Joseph Lewis of Smyrna, GA
- Erin Cavanaugh of Smyrna, GA
- Juliette McKinley of Smyrna, GA
- Abigail Mize of Smyrna, GA
- Isabela Brown of Acworth, GA
- Monee Judkins of Acworth, GA
- Kyle Lowe of Acworth, GA
- Shannon Rapp of Acworth, GA
- Savannah Blanco of Acworth, GA
- Audrey Weaver of Acworth, GA
- Katrina Edwards of Acworth, GA
- Christopher Hale of Acworth, GA
- Anna Skowronski of Acworth, GA
- Abigail Carlton of Acworth, GA
- Malachi West of Acworth, GA
- Heather Rea of Mableton, GA
- Avery Taylor of Mableton, GA
- Gianpaolo Longo of Powder Springs, GA
- Maria-Andrea Nivon Galvez of Powder Springs, GA
- Colton Simmer of Powder Springs, GA
- William Hardy of Powder Springs, GA
- Amani Pyron of Powder Springs, GA
- Aaron Bensley of Powder Springs, GA
- Malynn Price of Powder Springs, GA
- Emily Morrell of Powder Springs, GA
- Jetaun Walker of Powder Springs, GA
- Ethan Perlakowski of Powder Springs, GA
- Laura Beier of Powder Springs, GA
- Avelino Williams of Powder Springs, GA
- Amy Solana of Powder Springs, GA
- Sarah Thorne of Powder Springs, GA
- Selena Angle of Kennesaw, GA
- Erika Becerra Gutierrez of Kennesaw, GA
- Kaitlyn Alonso of Kennesaw, GA
- Nathan Stewart of Kennesaw, GA
- Christopher Whaley of Kennesaw, GA
- Kristy Moss of Kennesaw, GA
- Olivia White of Kennesaw, GA
- Hunter Sneed of Kennesaw, GA
- Thea Dupree of Kennesaw, GA
- Roggi Garcia of Kennesaw, GA
- Jordan Bailey of Kennesaw, GA
- Chloe White of Kennesaw, GA
- Amanda Merrilles of Austell, GA
- Makenna Cooper of Atlanta, GA
- Kimani Grey-Campbell of Atlanta, GA
