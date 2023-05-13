Berry College in Rome announced that the following local students were named to the Dean's list for spring 2023:
- Zachary Adkins of Marietta, GA
- Megan Alexander of Marietta, GA
- Jordan Bailey of Kennesaw, GA
- Chloe Bar of Marietta, GA
- Bethany Barnett of Acworth, GA
- Alexander Bartik of Marietta, GA
- Rachel Bascope-Vidal of Acworth, GA
- Paige Bennett of Marietta, GA
- Aaron Bensley of Powder Springs, GA
- Leah Booth of Marietta, GA
- Karsen Brantley of Marietta, GA
- Charlotte Brown of Smyrna, GA
- Justin Carr of Marietta, GA
- Erin Cavanaugh of Smyrna, GA
- Dominick De Lillo of Marietta, GA
- Mary Dempsey of Smyrna, GA
- Melinda Dondelinger of Marietta, GA
- Abby Duke of Smyrna, GA
- Michaela Duncan of Marietta, GA
- Thea Dupree of Kennesaw, GA
- Samuel Edens of Marietta, GA
- Emily Estrada of Mableton, GA
- Brandon Galloway of Kennesaw, GA
- Grace Gersack of Marietta, GA
- Maria Gomez Martinez of Marietta, GA
- Katherine Gray of Marietta, GA
- Kimani Grey-Campbell of Powder Springs, GA
- Aurora Hampton of Kennesaw, GA
- Catherine Johnson of Mableton, GA
- Mackenna Johnson of Marietta, GA
- Chaya Jones of Mableton, GA
- Jadon Jones of Mableton, GA
- Benjamin Keller of Marietta, GA
- Grace Lawrence of Marietta, GA
- Estefania Leggi of Mableton, GA
- Shea Levine of Marietta, GA
- Eliza Lizdas of Marietta, GA
- Gianpaolo Longo of Powder Springs, GA
- Kyle Lowe of Acworth, GA
- Nathan Lyons of Mableton, GA
- Juliette McKinley of Smyrna, GA
- Nicholas McKinley of Smyrna, GA
- Amanda Merrilles of Austell, GA
- Madeleine Meyer of Marietta, GA
- Abigail Mize of Smyrna, GA
- Elizabeth Montiel-Alvarado of Austell, GA
- Kristy Moss of Kennesaw, GA
- Madelyn Muraoka of Marietta, GA
- Connor Murphy of Marietta, GA
- Madelyn Napolitano of Kennesaw, GA
- Maria-Andrea Nivon Galvez of Powder Springs, GA
- Madeleine Odom of Marietta, GA
- Ethan Perlakowski of Powder Springs, GA
- Malynn Price of Powder Springs, GA
- Amani Pyron of Powder Springs, GA
- Hannah Ramey of Marietta, GA
- Shannon Rapp of Acworth, GA
- Heather Rea of Mableton, GA
- Olivia Roberts of Smyrna, GA
- Diego Rodriguez of Kennesaw, GA
- Colton Simmer of Powder Springs, GA
- Sarah Smith of Marietta, GA
- Hunter Sneed of Kennesaw, GA
- Amy Solana of Powder Springs, GA
- Jasmine Sommer of Marietta, GA
- Madison Stephens of Marietta, GA
- Emma Stewart of Marietta, GA
- Nathan Stewart of Kennesaw, GA
- Kevin Stoddard of Marietta, GA
- William Taylor of Mableton, GA
- Sarah Thorne of Powder Springs, GA
- Ashton Vanderslice of Marietta, GA
- Audrey Weaver of Acworth, GA
- Christopher Whaley of Kennesaw, GA
- Chloe White of Kennesaw, GA
- Olivia White of Kennesaw, GA
- Avelino Williams of Powder Springs, GA
- Ava Wright of Powder Springs, GA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.