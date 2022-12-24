Berry College in Rome announced the following students made the fall 2022 Dean's list:
- Katherine Gray of Marietta.
- Leah Booth of Marietta.
- Shaina Hidalgo of Marietta.
- Shea Levine of Marietta.
- Paige Bennett of Marietta.
- Chloe Bar of Marietta.
- Jonathan Strydom of Marietta.
- Madelyn Muraoka of Marietta.
- Isabella Decker of Marietta.
- Mackenna Johnson of Marietta.
- William Herrington of Marietta.
- Megan Alexander of Marietta.
- Ashton Vanderslice of Marietta.
- Michaela Duncan of Marietta.
- Cameron Kawa of Marietta.
- Chloe Scholl of Marietta.
- Dominick De Lillo of Marietta.
- Melinda Dondelinger of Marietta.
- Madeleine Odom of Marietta.
- Charlotte Concilio of Marietta.
- Lauren Yelverton of Marietta.
- Karsen Brantley of Marietta.
- Alexander Bartik of Marietta.
- Grace Lawrence of Marietta.
- Maria Gomez Martinez of Marietta.
- Connor Murphy of Marietta.
- Emily McCoy of Marietta.
- Sarah Smith of Marietta.
- Caroline Lanier of Marietta.
- Madeleine Meyer of Marietta.
- Madison Stephens of Marietta.
- Claire Boggess of Marietta.
- Eliza Lizdas of Marietta.
- Emma Stewart of Marietta.
- Savannah Dyer of Marietta.
- Justin Carr of Marietta.
- Hannah Ramey of Marietta.
- Kevin Stoddard of Marietta.
- Charlotte Brown of Smyrna.
- Erin Cavanaugh of Smyrna.
- Mary Dempsey of Smyrna.
- Abigail Mize of Smyrna.
- Abby Duke of Smyrna.
- Kyle Lowe of Acworth.
- Ethan Brown of Acworth.
- Shannon Rapp of Acworth.
- Audrey Weaver of Acworth.
- Kimberly Lila of Acworth.
- Bethany Barnett of Acworth.
- Devon Sweat of Acworth.
- Jadon Jones of Mableton.
- Chaya Jones of Mableton.
- Estefania Leggi of Mableton.
- Nathan Lyons of Mableton.
- Catherine Johnson of Mableton.
- Heather Rea of Mableton.
- Avery Taylor of Mableton.
- Lillian Barnes of Mableton.
- Maria-Andrea Nivon Galvez of Powder Springs.
- Gianpaolo Longo of Powder Springs.
- Colton Simmer of Powder Springs.
- Lucas Stevenson of Powder Springs.
- William Hardy of Powder Springs.
- Amani Pyron of Powder Springs.
- Malynn Price of Powder Springs.
- Emily Morrell of Powder Springs.
- Brooke Hansbrough of Powder Springs.
- Jetaun Walker of Powder Springs.
- Ethan Perlakowski of Powder Springs.
- Avelino Williams of Powder Springs.
- Amy Solana of Powder Springs.
- Sarah Thorne of Powder Springs.
- Kayleigh Strech of Powder Springs.
- Madelyn Napolitano of Kennesaw.
- Mia Garro of Kennesaw.
- Nathan Stewart of Kennesaw.
- Alyssa Molkie of Kennesaw.
- Patrick Moran of Kennesaw.
- Christopher Whaley of Kennesaw.
- Aurora Hampton of Kennesaw.
- Kristy Moss of Kennesaw.
- Olivia White of Kennesaw.
- Hunter Sneed of Kennesaw.
- Thea Dupree of Kennesaw.
- Anthony Garcia of Kennesaw.
- Chloe White of Kennesaw.
- Amanda Merrilles of Austell.
- Kimani Grey-Campbell of Atlanta.
