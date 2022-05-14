Berry College in Rome welcomed its newest class of graduates on May 7.

Local graduates were:

  • Selena Angle of Kennesaw, GA earned a BS in Animal Science
  • Erika Becerra Gutierrez of Kennesaw, GA earned a BA in Communication
  • Laura Beier of Powder Springs, GA earned a BSN in Nursing
  • Cameron Bensley of Powder Springs, GA earned a BS in Physics, Secondary Education
  • Will Caddell of Marietta, GA earned a BS in Mathematics, Religion & Philosophy
  • Riley Clark of Marietta, GA earned a BAH in Spanish
  • Makenna Cooper of Atlanta, GA earned a BS in Finance
  • Riley Croker of Marietta, GA earned a BS in Mathematics
  • Alex Galloway of Kennesaw, GA earned a BS in Physics, Secondary Education
  • Roggi Garcia of Kennesaw, GA earned a BS in Management, Marketing
  • Chris Hale of Acworth, GA earned a BS in Psychology
  • Sonya Henry of Smyrna, GA earned a EDS in Curriculum and Instruction
  • Andrea Jackson of Kennesaw, GA earned a EDS in Curriculum and Instruction
  • Peter Jacobson of Marietta, GA earned a BS in Physics, Mathematics
  • Michael Johnson of Acworth, GA earned a BS in Sports Administration
  • Emily Keller of Marietta, GA earned a BA in Communication
  • Cydney Maddox of Marietta, GA earned a BA in International Studies, Spanish
  • Adriane Moreland of Marietta, GA earned a MED in Curriculum and Instruction
  • Parker Radford of Acworth, GA earned a BS in Management
  • Grace Schumacher of Acworth, GA earned a BS in Management
  • Ashley Watson of Marietta, GA earned a EDS in Curriculum and Instruction
  • Matt Wilkinson of Marietta, GA earned a BS in Environmental Science
