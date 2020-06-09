Campbell High School senior Mason Stockton, a former King Springs Elementary student, was awarded the 2020 Linda B. Keeney Scholarship on May 13.
Stockton, who was awarded a $2,000 scholarship, will attend the University of Georgia in the fall and pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.
The KSE Foundation has awarded the scholarship for three years to a student who attended KSE for at least three years and meets other criteria. Linda Keeney was the principal of King Springs Elementary School until 2017. The scholarship recognizes her many contributions to the school.
