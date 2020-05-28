The National Center for Learning Disabilities announced that Campbell High School graduate Malachai Pruett was named one of the 2020 recipients of the Anne Ford Scholarship.
This scholarship is awarded to graduating high school seniors with learning disabilities and attention issues. Recipients are selected based on their academic success, contributions to their school and community, as well as demonstrating leadership skills for others with learning disabilities and attention issues.
Founded in 2002, the scholarship is a four-year award, worth $2,500 each year. It is awarded to a graduating high school senior who will be enrolled in a full-time bachelor’s degree program in the fall.
For more information, visit www.ncld.org.
