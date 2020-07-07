Marietta-based C.W. Matthews Contracting took to Instagram this month as part of a series of social media events designed to teach students about careers in construction and the skilled trades.
On June 30, C.W. Matthews’ recruiting director Jeremy Whitaker joined the Construction Education Foundation of Georgia in an Instagram Live discussion focused on “Training and Networking: Getting a Real Job in the Skilled Trades.”
The session was hosted by contractor and DIY TV host Kayleen McCabe with CEFGA president and CEO Scott Shelar. McCabe is a contractor and host of “Rescue Renovation” on the DIY Network.
Whitaker offered advice on:
- Classes students should take that can lead to a job in the skilled trades after graduation.
- The importance of a two vs. four year degree in applying for jobs in the trades.
- The level of education, training and network needed to secure an entry level job.
- The range of salary students entering the construction industry can expect.
The goal of the series is to educate students about career opportunities in the construction industry. It began June 16 and runs weekly at @CEFGA_jobs on Instagram, covering topics such as career options, trade schools, industry training, and truths and misconceptions about careers in the skilled trades.
All sessions are free. The Instagram Live sessions will begin at noon @cefga_jobs on Instagram each week. Past segments can be viewed at https://cefga.org/k12-pipeline/instagram-live-summer-series/. CEFGA begins a series of Facebook Live sessions on July 14.
