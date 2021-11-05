Living ethically in an environment where even established facts are increasingly challenged will be the topic when Atlanta business executive and longtime KSU supporter Lee Rhyant delivers a keynote address on Nov. 12 to culminate KSU’s annual observance of Ethics Awareness Week.
Rhyant, the CEO and president of LER Solutions, will give a speech entitled “Ethics in a Post-Factual World” at 11 a.m. at the Carmichael Student Center on the Kennesaw Campus. Rhyant’s talk is one of several events throughout the week of Nov. 8-12 that spotlights the university’s core value of ethical conduct.
The son of migrant workers, Rhyant rose from humble beginnings to achieve corporate leadership roles with General Motors, Rolls-Royce Aeronautics and Lockheed Martin. Now as the CEO and president of LER Solutions, an executive coaching and professional development firm in Atlanta, Rhyant is an advisor and confidant to business leaders across a variety of industries.
His involvement with Kennesaw State has included serving as an advisory board member and an executive in residence in the Michael J. Coles College of Business, earning him induction into the Coles College Hall of Fame.
KSU’s Ethics Awareness Week is part of the University System of Georgia’s comprehensive Ethics and Compliance Program. The virtual presentations and in-person events on campus throughout the week bring awareness to the importance of an ethical culture and recognize and promote the university’s shared values of ethics, integrity, respect, excellence and accountability.
