Bus drivers and monitors working for the Cobb County School District will receive another $1,200 bonus this school year, the district has announced.
The district, like many others around the country, has struggled to hire and retain bus drivers during the pandemic. Cobb Schools bus drivers and monitors employed by the district as of Sept. 24 have already received a $1,200 “retention bonus” in their December paychecks.
“We are short bus drivers,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said at an October meeting of the district's Board of Education. “So if you would be interested — I don’t think I’ve ever done recruitment during my remarks, but these are strenuous times that we are in.”
Bus drivers and monitors employed by the district as of its Tuesday announcement will receive the new $1,200 bonus in their May paychecks. Those hired by Feb. 28 will receive $1,000 in their May paychecks.
Almost three out of every four district students take a bus to school, a “tremendously high percentage of bus ridership for a district as large as we are,” Ragsdale has said.
“Our bus drivers and monitors are the reason 70% of our students make it to school every day," Marc Smith, the district's chief operations officer, said in a prepared statement. "They are valuable members of our Cobb Schools team, and we want to make sure we keep them on our team. At the same time, we also have the opportunity to hire new safety-minded professionals."
The district last calendar year also gave out bonuses to food service workers and substitute teachers.
