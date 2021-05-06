As Kell students sat down to lunch recently, a few special guests joined them.
Members of the Cobb Schools Police, Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County Sheriff’s office walked through the cafeteria, stopping to engage students at their lunch tables. They chatted with the students on current news topics and answered the students’ varied questions.
Kell’s school resource officer Edwin Ainsworth and Kell assistant principal Troy Jones invited the extra guests so the officers could build relationships with Kell students. It was an opportunity for the students to ask the questions on their minds.
The students asked the officers about their rights during a traffic stop and what they should do if the police stop them. For example, are they allowed to record the situation?
When asked, the officers shared their perspective on topics the students were curious about, like using a taser versus pepper spray and whether the officers are afraid to still serve as an officer of the law today.
The officers also answered the students’ questions about what it is like to be a police officer or serving as a female officer among so many male officers.
“It was a joy to have the opportunity to engage students and have meaningful conversations about what is taking place in society and how to navigate through these times," Ainsworth said. "I look forward to having the opportunity again to have several of my colleagues (officers) come back out to Kell and speak with the students."
