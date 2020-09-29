Amber Simmons of Marietta, an elementary education major, didn’t expect to be the recipient of the Baxter-Bryan Scholarship, Brenau University’s highest academic honor, and was overcome with emotion when she heard her name called.
Every year, five students from The Women’s College of Brenau University are nominated for the award, which is normally announced during spring Honors Convocation but was pushed back this year due to COVID-19. The scholarship, which covers tuition, room and board for the student’s senior year, has been awarded for the past 30 years. It was established by Joe W. Baxter, who named the scholarship for his sister, Carfax Baxter, and friend, Morris Bryan Jr.
Ashanti Brown, a nursing major from Douglasville, was the Baxter-Bryan runner-up and received the $6,700 Sidney O. Smith Scholarship, named after the former Brenau trustee and U.S. district judge.
The three other Baxter-Bryan finalists were Olivia Eafano, acting major from Gainesville; Faith Grooms, elementary education major from Commerce; and Mirella Reily, studio art major from Marietta. Each received $2,500 Provost Scholarships.
