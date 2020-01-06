Four preliminary competitions for this year’s Black History Bowl in Cobb County will be held Jan. 18 at The Walker School, North Cobb Christian School, the North Cobb Regional Library and Mountain View Library.
Teams from 18 area schools including middle school and elementary students will be vying for a spot at the championship competition Feb. 8 at 9 a.m. at the Murray Arts Center at Mount Paran Christian School.
Teams will compete by answering a variety of black history-related questions in science, the arts, education, sports, entertainment, civil rights and politics in a fast-paced buzz-in style format. The Bowl seeks to raise and deepen the awareness of the vital role played by African-Americans in the rich history of the country. Prizes will be awarded to runners-up and winners.
Preliminaries at the North Cobb Regional Library in Acworth and Mountain View Library in Marietta will begin at 10:30 a.m. Competitions at The Walker School in Marietta and at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw will start at 9 a.m.
Moderators for the Jan. 18 preliminary rounds include CBS46 anchors Shon Gables and Brittany Miller, Fox 5 anchor Marisa Miller, WSB-TV anchor Dave Huddleston, Cobb County commissioners Lisa Cupid and Kelli Gambrill, Kennesaw councilwoman Tracy Viars, Marietta councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, Cobb County Juvenile Judge Kareem West, Realtor Donna Hogan and Iron Chef Zeke Jean-Louis.
The finals for the Black History Bowl on Feb. 8 will be moderated by longtime community affairs director Jocelyn Dorsey, who retired last year after 45 years with WSB-TV. Dorsey was the first African-American news anchor in the metro Atlanta market.
CBS46 anchor Tracye Hutchins will moderate opening ceremonies that day. Other moderators on Feb. 8 include Cobb County Juvenile Judge Kareem West, Presiding Juvenile Judge Amber Patterson, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Director of Community Affairs for WSB-TV Condace Pressley.
The Black History Bowl is presented by the Kennesaw Teen Center, a nonprofit that provides academic, social and personal enrichment through workshops, classes and programs after school and during the summer for rising sixth through eighth graders. The Center was formed in 2011, through the vision of late Kennesaw councilman Bill Thrash and is under the auspices of the Kennesaw Dream Foundation led by pastor John W. Harris.
For more information, contact Kennesaw Teen Center executive director Alois Johnson at ajohnson.ktc@gmail.com or call 678-208-3179.
