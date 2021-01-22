The Black History Bowl is a fun, competitive and educational event primarily for middle schoolers and elementary students.

The bowl aims to raise and deepen awareness of the vital role African Americans play in the rich history of the country. Teams compete by answering a variety of black history-related questions in science, the arts, education, sports, entertainment, civil rights and politics in a fast-paced buzz-in style format.

Teams compete through early round competition on Jan. 16 and on Saturday, with the championship series on Feb. 6 at the Murray Arts Center at Mount Paran Christian School.

For more information, call 678-208-3179 or email ajohnson.ktc@gmail.com.

