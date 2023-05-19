MARIETTA — Cobb school board member David Banks believes the Cobb County School District's millage rate, which will drop by 0.2 mills from 18.9 to 18.7 in its fiscal year 2024 budget, should have been cut by more.
Banks said a 46% increase in home values over the last year will mean the highest tax increase for residents in the district's history. A greater reduction in the millage rate would be necessary to counter rising property values, he added.
“In my mind, we should have actually reduced our millage rate by half a mill, make it 18.4, which would be not significant, but a lot,” Banks said during Thursday's school board meeting. “I’m a fiscal conservative Republican, and I’m going to vote accordingly.”
Despite his objection, the board approved Superintendent Chris Ragsdale's budget 6-0, with Banks voting "present," meaning he abstained.
In addition to the tax cut, the budget also includes raises for all full-time employees ranging from 7.5% to 12.1%.
Board member Randy Scamihorn responded to Banks’ remarks without directly addressing his colleague.
“Wow,” Scamihorn said. “I didn’t know that giving back money was going to create complaints … I appreciate the superintendent and the rest of the board that supports the 0.2 millage rate reduction to save our citizens $7.6 million in the first year. I believe in five years it’ll save our citizens $38 million, and in 10 very short years it’ll save our citizens $78 million.”
The school district's millage rate of 18.9 mills is one the district has maintained since 2007. Cobb schools plans to offset the revenue shortfall caused by lowering the millage rate with $87 million in reserves. The district’s general fund expenditures next year are expected to be $1.54 billion, up from $1.36 billion this year.
The board is scheduled to vote on approving the millage rate in July.
Cobb schools is forecasting a 13% growth in its property tax digest, the second consecutive year of double-digit growth.
Raises for teachers are funded in part by $2,000 raises for all Georgia teachers that were included in this year’s state budget.
Local revenues will fund about 55% of the district’s revenue. About 44% of the budget will be funded by the state. Lawmakers fully funded the state’s quality basic education formula this year.
The budget includes funding to add about 234 new staff. That includes more than $900,000 for the hiring of 11 more uniformed police officers, known as school resource officers. The new hires would bring the number of officers in the district to about 77.
New staff allotments also include 39 special education instructional staff, at a cost of $3.6 million, and 59 staff to support math and literacy intervention, at a cost of $6.6 million.
The budget will also allocate $10.9 million for 99 undesignated allotments, which the district can deploy as needed for a variety of jobs, including counselors.
The board gave the budget tentative approval at its meeting last month and held two public hearings on the budget – one before last month’s board meeting, and the second before this month’s meeting.
In other business Thursday, the board approved a $21.5 million construction contract for a new gymnasium at South Cobb High School. The gym, funded by sales tax funds, is scheduled to be completed by July 2024.
The board also approved purchasing new scoreboards for Allatoona and Hillgrove high schools, at a cost of about $480,000.
