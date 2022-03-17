The 50 student cast and crew from Baker Elementary School will tell the story of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage.

The 4th production of Baker Elementary's Pawsitive Theatre Company is scheduled to debut on March 19 at 1 and 5:30 p.m. inside the Barber Middle School Auditorium, 4222 Cantrell Rd NW in Acworth.

Tickets are on sale now. Early-bird shoppers will be able to purchase tickets at $5 each. Tickets bought at the door will be $10 each.

For more information, contact Baker Elementary School at 770-975-6629.

