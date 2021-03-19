Thanks to the Backpack Blessings program, school children in need take home a backpack stocked with nutritious, child-friendly and easy-to-prepare food.
Now the Partner in Education is extending assistance beyond backpacks. Backpack Blessings recently presented Fair Oaks Elementary School with a $25,000 donation to help provide aid to school families.
Stacy Ronai and Tony Palermo of Backpack Blessings presented the check to Principal Dean Yoder for the Eagle's Nest fund.
At the beginning of January, the school created the Eagle's Nest fund to help support Fair Oaks families that have an emergency that requires immediate attention. This means the school can assist families in need before school counselors or social workers can secure additional assistance.
Before the Backpack Blessings donation, Fair Oaks had collected $6,408 from other private donations. So far, Eagle’s Nest has used donations to support families by providing rental assistance and electric heaters and paying utility bills.
“This one-time donation will go a long way in supporting our Fair Oaks Elementary School families for years to come,” said Principal Yoder.
