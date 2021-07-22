To take undue stress off school families after a trying year, community groups are coming together to host a backpack bash for students at Bryant Elementary School on July 31.
Families will be able to pick up school supplies to help support student success in the new school year, which starts on Aug. 2. The event will be 9 to 11 a.m. for grades K-2 and noon to 2 p.m. for grades 3-5.
Perkins+Will architect firm along with their partners, are teaming up to hand out backpacks and school supplies to the students. Different vendors will be on site to provide food and other needed services to school families. The Back-to-school bash will include live music and fun activities, including and a place where students can decorate keychains to personalize their new bookbags.
