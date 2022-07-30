The Cobb Schools fleet of yellow buses will roll out for the first day of school on Aug. 1.
Here’s how to prepare for that first-morning bus ride and all the bus rides throughout the 2022-2023 school year.
Find your Bus Route
Use the Cobb Schools Bus Route Finder at https://www.cobbk12.org/page/310/bus-route-finder to locate the 2022-2023 bus routes.
The Bus Route Finder not only helps families determine available bus stops it also helps families locate the schools a student is eligible to attend. There are more than 37,000 bus stops throughout the Cobb County School District and about 870 bus routes.
To get started, one will enter their address and select the student’s grade. Slight adjustments continue to be made, so verify one’s bus and stop information ahead of the start of school.
Special Education students do not use the bus route finder to view routes. A Transportation employee will contact parents with bus stop information or one can visit Frequently Asked Questions at https://www.cobbk12.org/page/19054/frequently-asked-questions#cLink for more details.
Download the Here Comes the Bus app
Use the Here Comes the Bus App at https://www.cobbk12.org/page/19019/here-comes-the-bus to track the bus arrival and departure daily. Parents of student bus riders and students need to register for their secure login by going to the website and using the CCSD school code 87881. Parents and students will need to download the free HCTB App from Google Play or Apple App Store.
As the community adjusts to new schedules and traffic patterns during the first two weeks of school, buses may be late to stops and there could be delays loading and unloading students, which makes the Here Comes the Bus App all the more important.
Don’t forget water
Due to potential extreme heat, water will be allowed on the buses during August and September only. All students may bring water in containers with a screw-on lid. If parents have any questions, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Transportation Department by calling 678-594-8000 or finding the email address for their Transportation Area Supervisor at https://www.cobbk12.org/page/19379/transportation-staff.
Arrive on Time
Students should be at the bus stop at least five minutes before the scheduled bus arrival time.
For Parents of children 8 years old or younger
A yellow tag will be issued to students who are eight years old or younger. Please attach it to the child’s book bag. This tag will assist transportation staff in quickly identifying that the student is eight years old or younger, which provides another safety net for the proper delivery of the child. Please keep the yellow tag on the top strap of the child’s book bag. It must always be visible to the driver for the entire school year. For safety purposes, do not write or remove the tag.
