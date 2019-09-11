For the 2019-20 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 136 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice.
This year's scholarships totaled $169,250.
Cobb County recipients include Caeley Anderson and Jordan Southerland, both of Acworth, and Allyson Budreau of Marietta, all Kennesaw State University students; Michael Roberts of Acworth, a Georgia Highlands College student; Melanie Maule of Kennesaw, a University of Georgia student; and Brisa Zavala of Marietta, a Georgia State University student.
Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded qualifying applicants more than $1.6 million in scholarship funding.
The program is open to current Autobell team members who have been employed with the company for a continuous 12 months. The selection process considers each student’s academic diligence and accomplishments, productive extracurricular activities, civic engagement and letters from references familiar with the applicant through school and community involvement. The application also requires an essay that discusses an educational or creative aspect of their employment experience.
