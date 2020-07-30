Autobell Car Wash, which has three Cobb County locations, announced that it presented 118 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice.
This year’s gifts totaled $104,750.
The Cobb County recipients were Kennesaw State University students Jordan Southerland of Acworth, Caeley Anderson of Kennesaw and Adrian Mendoza of Mableton; and Georgia State University student Eduardo Hernandez of Mableton.
Since its inception in 2000, the Autobell Car Wash Scholarship Program has awarded over 1,700 qualifying applicants more than $1.7 million in scholarship funding.
For more information, visit autobell.com.
