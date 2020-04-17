Students interested in pursuing a degree in the fine arts at Kennesaw State University haven’t let COVID-19 stop them from following their dreams.
Certain arts programs, musical ensembles or theatre productions at KSU’s College of the Arts require an audition. For example, a student wanting to major in Dance would normally audition in front of the faculty in one of the dance studios.
KSU moved all classes online as of March 18, so live auditions were not possible.
McCree O’Kelley, interim chair of the Department of Dance, created a virtual audition for prospective dance majors. Students are directed to watch two dance videos, learn the moves and then record themselves performing the routines.
“We understand that these are not ideal conditions, and that no studio space is available. However, we wanted to create an audition process that would be accessible to everyone,” said O’Kelley. “It’s important to us that any student who wants to audition for KSU Dance still has that opportunity, even if that means using a kitchen counter for a ballet barre and recording the routine on an iPhone.”
Professor John Lawless in the School of Music knew that students seeking a spot in the Fall 2020 KSU Percussion Studio probably did not have access to the instruments necessary for their auditions. He asked students to make a video playing whatever they have at home, leading to some very interesting submissions.
“Several people only had sticks and a practice pad, and one only had a wooden stool to play on. I even had one video of a timpani (kettle drums) etude played on a pair of bongos that were propped up by a chair! As silly as all of this this sounds, I was able to see their level of playing and make a judgement of whether or not they would be a good candidate for our program,” said Lawless.
Sam Skelton, director of SOM Jazz Studies, received a stellar audition video from a student, with an unusual twist - the student recorded himself in the bathroom.
The Department of Theatre and Performance Studies does not require an audition for admission into the program, but auditions are required for all of their productions. Karen Robinson, TPS Assistant Chair and Artistic Director, said that students are already auditioning for the fall 2020 production of “Grace, or The Art of Climbing” and “Water by the Spoonful.” Students submit taped “sides” from each of the scripts.
For more information, visit arts.kennesaw.edu.
