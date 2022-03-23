The Cobb school board is set to hire a new law firm Thursday — but keep its attorneys.
Nina Gupta and Suzann Wilcox, two attorneys who have served as co-lead counsel for the Cobb County Board of Education, have left Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough for Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein, and are bringing the Cobb Board of Education along with them, according to an agenda for the board's Thursday meeting.
According to Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain, nothing about this transfer will change the board's operations.
"My understanding is that it is pretty much going to be the same. We do not want to change at this point," Chastain said. "The district did not initiate this. The attorneys initiated this."
The transfer comes about a year after the school fired its longtime firm, Marietta-based Gregory, Doyle, Calhoun & Rogers, without public discussion in a party-line vote, with Democrats in opposition. That vote directed Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to compile a list of other firms serving area school districts with more than 70,000 students and present it, along with a “recommendation for interim legal counsel,” to the board. The only firms to meet that criteria were Gregory Doyle, Nelson Mullins and Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira.
A couple days later, the board hired Nelson Mullins as its interim counsel in a 6-1 vote, with board member Dr. Jaha Howard opposed.
The board will be asked Thursday to hire Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein as its new interim counsel. As far as finding permanent representation, Chastain said the board would take time making that decision.
"We're not sure at the moment," Chastain said. "We're not ready to change horses at this point. We want to make sure that our legal representation transitions smoothly between those two firms."
