By the time girls reach 8th grade, they are 50% more likely to quit sports than boys, creating physical and social barriers that can last a lifetime.
To change that statistic, Nike Game Growers offers an exclusive opportunity for 7th and 8th-grade girls to share their ideas on encouraging girls to play more sports. Each participating WNBA and NBA team select two girls to develop their ideas on how to grow sports participation in girls.
The Atlanta Hawks selected Tapp Middle School students Anaya Fraser and Taylor Tremble as their 2021 Nike Game Growers. Both girls run track.
Anaya and Taylor were surprised at an Atlanta Hawks game where they were announced as the Game Growers Co-Captains. The two Tapp students then attended a 3-day virtual camp in February that brought 80 girls together from Game Grower teams all over the U.S. to develop their leadership skills, build relationships and begin their mission.
With their WNBA and NBA team's help, Game Grower Co-Captains, like Anaya and Taylor, can share their final Game Plans with the world.
Anaya and Taylor G.I.R.L.S. All In! initiative will work to connect middle school girls with high school students and other women in sports to build confidence and self-esteem. The initiative will also offer virtual camps to introduce the girls to different sports and skills.
